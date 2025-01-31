Structures and tools for effective remote teams with Blake Irvin from SumUp

How do you maintain a balance between deep work and collaboration in a remote-first world? In this episode of the Distributed podcast, Host Jack Hannah sits down with Blake Irvin, Observability Engineering Lead at SumUp, for his insights into how developers and teams thrive remotely. Blake shares how SumUp approaches distributed work, the importance of clear communication, and why protecting focus time is critical. From balancing asynchronous and synchronous collaboration to using tools like Honeycomb, Incident.io, and Tuple, Blake offers a practical look at what makes remote teamwork successful.Highlights:Reducing friction - how to choose between synchronous and asynchronous communication Why meaningful connections during work hours can transform team dynamicsBlake’s strategies to protect focus and unlock deeper, more meaningful workHow the right tools can create a culture of seamless collaboration even in distributed environmentsIn this episode, we cover:(00:00) – Kicking Things Off With Blake Irvin(05:00) – Balancing Focus and Communication in Remote Teams(10:00) – Ways to Communicate that Protect Your Team’s Flow(15:00) – Tools That Help Bridge Communication Gaps(20:00) – Async vs. Sync: Picking the Right Approach for Your Team(25:00) – Why Meeting in Person Still Matters for Remote Teams(30:00) – Scaling from Startup to Millions of Users(35:00) – Why Pairing Is Transformational for Teams(38:00) – Building Collaborative Culture with the Right Tools(40:00) – The importance of experimentationReferenced:37signals blog post: Group Chat: The Best Way to Totally Stress Out Your TeamPaul Graham’s essay: Maker’s Schedule, Manager’s ScheduleHoneycomb.io for distributed tracingIncident.io for collaborating on incident responseTuple’s Pair Programming GuideWhere to connect further:Connect with Blake Irvin on LinkedIn and GitHubMore about SumUpFollow @tupleWant to hear more? Check out distributed.fmConnect with Jack Hannah