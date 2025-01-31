Sufficient Design, Agile and High-Performing Teams with Josh Kerievsky from Industrial Logic
How do great teams build better software? In this episode of the Distributed podcast, host Jack Hannah speaks with Josh Kerievsky, founder and CEO of Industrial Logic and one of the earliest pioneers of Agile software development. Josh shares insights into the practices that help teams thrive, including sufficient design, pairing, ensembling, and continuous deployment. He also advocates for a balance between in-person and remote collaboration, the evolving role of AI in software development, and why a focused approach is what matters most for success. Highlights:The concept of sufficient design and why perfection isn’t always necessaryHow pairing and ensemble programming improve knowledge transfer and help develop stronger teamsThe role of continuous deployment in elevating software delivery practicesBalancing in-person and remote collaboration to support team mental healthThe potential and challenges of AI in software developmentIn this episode, we cover:(00:00) – Kicking Things Off With Josh Kerievsky(03:00) – The Origins of Agile Software Development(07:00) – Sufficient Design: Balancing Perfection and Practicality(12:00) – Navigating Remote and In-Person Collaboration(15:00) – Pairing, Ensembling, and Knowledge Transfer Benefits(20:00) – Lessons From Building High-Performing Teams(25:00) – AI’s Role in the Future of Software Development(30:00) – Final Takeaway: Advice for Building Great TeamsReferenced:Agile Manifesto: https://agilemanifesto.org/Where to connect further:Connect with Josh Kerievsky on LinkedInMore about Industrial LogicFollow @tupleWant to hear more? Check out distributed.fmConnect with Jack Hannah
--------
34:45
Structures and tools for effective remote teams with Blake Irvin from SumUp
How do you maintain a balance between deep work and collaboration in a remote-first world? In this episode of the Distributed podcast, Host Jack Hannah sits down with Blake Irvin, Observability Engineering Lead at SumUp, for his insights into how developers and teams thrive remotely. Blake shares how SumUp approaches distributed work, the importance of clear communication, and why protecting focus time is critical. From balancing asynchronous and synchronous collaboration to using tools like Honeycomb, Incident.io, and Tuple, Blake offers a practical look at what makes remote teamwork successful.Highlights:Reducing friction - how to choose between synchronous and asynchronous communication Why meaningful connections during work hours can transform team dynamicsBlake’s strategies to protect focus and unlock deeper, more meaningful workHow the right tools can create a culture of seamless collaboration even in distributed environmentsIn this episode, we cover:(00:00) – Kicking Things Off With Blake Irvin(05:00) – Balancing Focus and Communication in Remote Teams(10:00) – Ways to Communicate that Protect Your Team’s Flow(15:00) – Tools That Help Bridge Communication Gaps(20:00) – Async vs. Sync: Picking the Right Approach for Your Team(25:00) – Why Meeting in Person Still Matters for Remote Teams(30:00) – Scaling from Startup to Millions of Users(35:00) – Why Pairing Is Transformational for Teams(38:00) – Building Collaborative Culture with the Right Tools(40:00) – The importance of experimentationReferenced:37signals blog post: Group Chat: The Best Way to Totally Stress Out Your TeamPaul Graham’s essay: Maker’s Schedule, Manager’s ScheduleHoneycomb.io for distributed tracingIncident.io for collaborating on incident responseTuple’s Pair Programming GuideWhere to connect further:Connect with Blake Irvin on LinkedIn and GitHubMore about SumUpFollow @tupleWant to hear more? Check out distributed.fmConnect with Jack Hannah
--------
40:22
Mastering Communication and Teamwork as a Remote Engineer with Callie Buruchara
How do soft skills shape success in a remote-first world?In this episode of the Distributed podcast, Host Jack Hannah chats with Callie Buruchara, Senior Software Engineer at Uplift Agency, to explore how mastering communication and emotional intelligence (particularly in a remote work setting) can transform your career. Callie shares her journey from high school English teacher to software engineer and how her people-first approach became her superpower. Plus, hear Callie’s take on balancing deep work, managing expectations, and why some of the toughest lessons often come from unexpected places.Highlights:Navigating remote work dynamics and adapting to different communication styles to foster collaboration and reduce misunderstandingsThe power of emotional intelligence in building trust and resolving conflict within distributed teamsCallie’s strategies for balancing prioritization, managing time effectively, and protecting mental healthWhy addressing friction early and practicing honest communication strengthens team dynamicsHow soft skills, like empathy and vulnerability, often play a pivotal role in technical successIn this episode, we cover:(00:00) – Kicking Things Off with Callie Buruchara(03:00) – Why Soft Skills Matter: From Career Transition to Tech Success(08:00) – Adapting to Different Communication Styles in Remote Teams(12:00) – Balancing Prioritization and Mental Health While Working Remotely(18:00) – The Role of Emotional Intelligence in Resolving Workplace Conflicts(23:00) – Building Trust Through Feedback: Addressing Friction Before It Escalates(28:00) – Lessons from Remote Work: Navigating Loneliness and Staying Connected(33:00) – Vulnerability as a Strength: How Honesty Improves Team Dynamics(37:00) – Final Takeaway: Why Soft Skills Are Key to Thriving in TechWhere to connect further:Connect with Callie Buruchara on LinkedIn and her WebsiteEmail Callie at [email protected] More about Uplift Agency Ltd. More about firstpromo.devFollow @tuple
--------
42:13
How world-class engineers make remote work, work
Remote work isn’t just a shift in where we work… It's changing how we work. The Distributed podcast, from Tuple, focuses on the realities of remote software development, unpacking the tools, strategies, and mindsets that help teams thrive in a distributed world.In this trailer, host Jack Hannah sets the stage for what’s ahead: candid conversations with engineers and leaders navigating the complexities of remote work, sharing their stories, and offering actionable insights to help you and your team succeed. From balancing focus to building strong team dynamics, this podcast is here to help you make the most of remote work.Hear how some of the brightest minds in tech are solving remote challenges. Listen and subscribe to the Distributed podcast wherever you get your podcasts.
Remote work is here to stay. Whether you’re firmly in the return to office camp or die hard distributed, the cat’s out of the bag for the industry.
The Distributed podcast, from Tuple, deconstructs how world-class engineers and their teams navigate the challenges (and opportunities) remote work creates.
Host Jack Hannah uncovers stories of teams and individuals overcoming technical challenges, working through interpersonal dynamics, and battling their own distractions.
Through these conversations, we’ll unpack the practical side of how folks work together in this new normal, and dig into the social emotional piece so often overlooked in programming.