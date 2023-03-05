On 1, December 2021 I started this show with one VO Artist. This show was supported by advertising but 1 month ago ads were stopped on my show because of the ch... More
The Little Mermaid Story: Ariel's Rescue
The Little Mermaid Story: Ariel's Rescue story is fascinating about the mermaid Ariel and the sea creatures. Listen to the full story to know more.
4/13/2023
7:22
A Long Hair Princess Rapunzel and beautiful Prince
A Long Hair Princess Rapunzel and Beautiful Prince story are about one princess Rapunzel and one beautiful Prince. Explore the full story to know more.
4/6/2023
12:44
How Moon Become More Beautiful
How Moon Becomes More Beautiful Story is fascinating about Moon. Explore the whole story to know more.
3/27/2023
4:57
Finally Captain Jack Saves His Ship
Finally, Captain Jack Saves His Ship Story is unique about Captain Jack and his ship. Listen to the whole story to know more.
3/21/2023
11:47
The Magical Fairy and Little Robin Story for Kids
The Magical Fairy and Little Robin Story for Kids are very interesting bedtime stories about little kids. This story is very amazing about one magical fairy and a little robin. Listen to the full story to know more.
About Disney Stories For Kids | Fairy Tales | Classic Tales for Kids
On 1, December 2021 I started this show with one VO Artist. This show was supported by advertising but 1 month ago ads were stopped on my show because of the children's policy and now I am running this show with my pocket budget with my VO.
I am not asking you to support my show but if you are my show listener then only support me through your motivational Mail. It gives me hope for doing very interesting and entertaining stuff for your children.
Thank You Kids Candle Family for Your faith and kindness in me and My Show.
