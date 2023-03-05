Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Listen to Disney Stories For Kids | Fairy Tales | Classic Tales for Kids in the App
Disney Stories For Kids | Fairy Tales | Classic Tales for Kids

Podcast Disney Stories For Kids | Fairy Tales | Classic Tales for Kids
On 1, December 2021 I started this show with one VO Artist. This show was supported by advertising but 1 month ago ads were stopped on my show because of the children's policy and now I am running this show with my pocket budget with my VO.
Kids & FamilyStories for KidsComedy
Available Episodes

  • The Little Mermaid Story: Ariel's Rescue
    The Little Mermaid Story: Ariel's Rescue story is fascinating about the mermaid Ariel and the sea creatures. Listen to the full story to know more.
    4/13/2023
    7:22
  • A Long Hair Princess Rapunzel and beautiful Prince
    A Long Hair Princess Rapunzel and Beautiful Prince story are about one princess Rapunzel and one beautiful Prince. Explore the full story to know more.
    4/6/2023
    12:44
  • How Moon Become More Beautiful
    How Moon Becomes More Beautiful Story is fascinating about Moon. Explore the whole story to know more.
    3/27/2023
    4:57
  • Finally Captain Jack Saves His Ship
    Finally, Captain Jack Saves His Ship Story is unique about Captain Jack and his ship. Listen to the whole story to know more.
    3/21/2023
    11:47
  • The Magical Fairy and Little Robin Story for Kids
    The Magical Fairy and Little Robin Story for Kids are very interesting bedtime stories about little kids. This story is very amazing about one magical fairy and a little robin. Listen to the full story to know more.
    3/11/2023
    11:31

About Disney Stories For Kids | Fairy Tales | Classic Tales for Kids

On 1, December 2021 I started this show with one VO Artist. This show was supported by advertising but 1 month ago ads were stopped on my show because of the children's policy and now I am running this show with my pocket budget with my VO.

I am not asking you to support my show but if you are my show listener then only support me through your motivational Mail. It gives me hope for doing very interesting and entertaining stuff for your children.

My email: [email protected]

Thank You Kids Candle Family for Your faith and kindness in me and My Show.


Listen to very popular and awesome bedtime stories, funny stories, and moral stories with Kids Candle. Make your children's night beautiful with full of morals and happiness. Listen continuously story without any Disturbance. Full Entertainment with Learning. Every story Teaches a beautiful Lesson.

