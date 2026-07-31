Discography host Marc With a C posits (and tries to answer) the eternal question: what IS Black Sabbath? Armed only with the records, some supplemental reading material, and a little commentary through the season from Jim Myers of Milk Carton Superstars, Razorfist (aka The Rageaholic, host of Black Sabbath: Metal Mythos), Ernie Cunnigan (producer of the Forbidden album, guitarist for Body Count), and some recited exclusive commentary from a source that could change all that you know about Sabbath, Marc chronicles their post-Forbidden releases/activity/false starts, including Heaven & Hell's The Devil You Know, all the way to 13! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.