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28 episodes
- Discography returns for its fifth season on August 5th. The legendary artist whose oeuvre we're unpacking? None other than your favorite musicians' favorite musicians: The Meat Puppets!
Join host Marc With a C for a seven episode sojourn, weekly on Wednesdays.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Discography Producer Cat Blackard reports in with a brief update on the show and a new documentary about Discography's host, Marc With A C. The film is called Half Serious, Half Kidding: The Digital Footprint Of An Obscure Rock Star it's coming soon to streaming platforms, but if you're keen to get a limited run physical copy with a soundtrack, zine, and a wealth of bonus content... now's your chance - until Thursday, May 2 at 11:50 AM Eastern, that is.
Back it here:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mwacdoc/marc-with-a-c-documentary-on-blu-ray-with-soundtrack
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Discography host Marc With a C posits (and tries to answer) the eternal question: what IS Black Sabbath? Armed only with the records, some supplemental reading material, and a little commentary through the season from Jim Myers of Milk Carton Superstars, Razorfist (aka The Rageaholic, host of Black Sabbath: Metal Mythos), Ernie Cunnigan (producer of the Forbidden album, guitarist for Body Count), and some recited exclusive commentary from a source that could change all that you know about Sabbath, Marc chronicles their post-Forbidden releases/activity/false starts, including Heaven & Hell's The Devil You Know, all the way to 13! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Discography host Marc With a C posits the eternal question: what IS Black Sabbath? Armed only with the records, some supplemental reading material, and a little commentary from Razorfist (aka The Rageaholic), Ernie Cunnigan (producer of the Forbidden album, guitarist for Body Count), and some recited exclusive commentary from a source that could change all that you know about Sabbath, Marc chronicles their music from The Eternal Idol, Headless Cross, Tyr, Dehumanizer, Cross Purposes and the too-often maligned Forbidden record on this episode! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Discography host Marc With a C posits the eternal question: what IS Black Sabbath? Armed only with the records, some supplemental reading material, and a little commentary from Jim Myers of Milk Carton Superstars, plus Razorfist (aka The Rageaholic), Marc chronicles their music from Technical Ecstasy all the way to the oft-misunderstood Seventh Star album on this episode! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Discography
Discography is a deep dive into an artist or band's music catalogue - album by album - to give you the big picture on who they are and what's cemented their place in the annuls of music history. Walk in a novice, and come out well-informed and with a new favorite record or two. Each season, your host, cult indie rocker Marc With a C, explores a different legendary musical outfit from the debut to the latest in their catalogue. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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Discography
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