Dirtypool Pinball - PODCAST - An Exploration Of The Pinball Industry

Dirty Pool Podcast Ep06 – Chad The Bird Loves Worms and Pinball
This week’s guest has a lot to say—and somehow says it all without moving his lips. We get into pinball, performance art, and the unique acoustics of Logan Arcade. Let’s just say this one might take flight in unexpected directions.
00:00:00 - Intro
00:01:15 - What Are You?
00:02:32 - Did I Pay Chad? ... No.
00:03:30 - Bi-coastal? Bi-Polar.
00:04:00 - All Natural Pink
00:05:50 - Go Follow @BillLarkin
00:06:05 - Comedy Monologue vs. Improv
00:09:00 - Manic Panic?!
00:09:14 - Which Font Is Better
00:10:30 - Chad's Diet And Bowel Problems / Solutions
00:11:42 - Do You Pay Taxes?
00:12:26 - Chad's Font?
00:12:42 - @LoganArcade !!
00:13:41 - Chad Loves Pinball
00:14:20 - Lets Talk @pinballexpo2540 'Pinball Expo'!
00:15:30 - Little Kong Talk...
00:17:13 - Harry Potter Hype Videos... The Industry Needs To Change It Up.
00:17:44 - #Onlybirds
00:18:17 - 97% Of Birds... Don't Have Dongs.
00:19:57 - Happy Birthday George Gomez! @sternpinballinc
00:21:27 - Lets Talk Pinball Classic Voice Over
00:23:10 - Sensitive Ears?
00:24:18 - Bird In Chicago = Good At Booze
00:26:47 - Chicago Is The Heart Of Pinball
00:27:16 - Barry O's Isn't A Bad Game - Burned Birds...
00:28:40 - The Booming Pinball Business?
00:30:32 - Stern Needs To Add Side Lights To LE's
00:32:28 - Star Wars Jizz. (The Music)
00:34:12 - Fresh Ass Bees.
00:36:25 - Need More Flair.
00:40:30 - Toppers... Unnecessary
00:42:00 - Galloping Ghost and Other Hot Spots
00:46:20 - Jack Danger Makes Cool Games. Also No Code :(
00:47:50 - Chad Says LCD Playfield is the Future of Pinball
00:49:30 - Jurassic Park Home Edition... Underrated Gem
00:51:14 - Pinball is Already Perfect
00:53:00 - Chad Knows His Sh.tuff
00:54:00 - Chads Underrated Game List
00:55:00 - Need @johnnycrap1 to Help us Pronounce Stuff
00:56:00 - Finding Old Games On Location In Great Condition
00:57:15 - There's A Porn Pinball Machine?? Why!?
00:59:48 - The Raven Gag.
01:01:40 - MFK Pinball
01:06:08 - Chad Doesn't Like Jaws... What an Idiot
01:08:00 - My DnD is an Expensive Lamp
01:11:00 - Pun Daddy SignoutDk Makes Jokes
01:11:25 - GnR is TOO LOUD
01:15:00 - Clay Pigeon Stuff
01:17:58 - Chad Stuff Going On!
01:20:41 - Bye!
Dirty Pool Podcast Ep05 – Maker of Mischief: David Van Es from Barrels of Fun
David Van Es joins us to talk about launching Barrels of Fun, building a creative-first pinball company, and the wild process behind their debut game Labyrinth. With Dune now on the line, we dig into how his background in film and licensing feeds into game development—and why the second act might be even more ambitious than the first.
00:00:00 - Intro
00:00:52 - David Flips The Tables. Why Did Dirty Pool Start Streaming...
00:02:05 - David's History In Film and TV
00:04:30 - Working for 2 decades before Pinball
00:05:12 - David's Years at @SpookyPinball
00:08:15 - First Game Purchase after returning to the hobby... Tales From The Crypt
00:11:44 - The Birth of @BoFPinball
00:13:45 - Pinball is package of Experiences like a film
00:16:08 - The Creative Process Comes From Problem Solving
00:17:31 - How Does BoF approach the building blocks of an IP
00:19:08 - The People That Work At BoF Are Appreciated
00:21:28 - Do What You Love First and The Money Will Follow
00:22:08 - The Creative Process Comes From Problem Solving
00:22:22 - What Are Some Things in Labrynth That Were a Challenge
00:25:12 - Are BoF Games Good for Operators
00:26:08 - Storytelling First
00:27:32 - Do the Flippers Really Feel Different on a BoF game?
00:28:28 - Karl @IEPinball is sick so we're going to talk about him
00:29:20 - David's Worst Outlanes in History
00:30:00 - Chat Questions - Is Labrynth too Hard (7.5 degree incline!)
00:31:20 - How To Onboard New Pin Owners
00:33:30 - Every Pin is Unique and Needs Unique Tweaking
00:34:20 - Seriously Labrynth is supposed to be at 7.5 degrees.
00:34:41 - Details on a Pinball Machine Matter
00:36:58 - Data East Star Wars was David's First Experience in Pinball
00:41:13 - Chat Questions - Dune Code Regrets?
00:42:00 - Collaboration With a Licensor is Key
00:45:02 - "Cinematic Experience"
00:46:28 - Mode Stacking and Dune
00:48:02 - BoF Listens To Feedback
00:51:09 - Why Did You Make Dune?
00:56:05 - Pick an IP you have Access to Assets for.
00:56:30 - What Isn't In Dune?
00:57:02 - How Acquiring Assets Works
00:58:33 - New Callouts and Characters Coming to Dune
00:58:55 - How Do Licensors Get Paid From Pinball Sales?
01:01:02 - Is Dune Hitting Sales Expectations?
01:02:32 - Dune is $1000 more... why?
01:04:18 - HAL Lighting System is actually pretty Awesome.
01:02:32 - Dune is $1000 more... why?
01:05:54 - Dune Demands Bass
01:09:04 - Why Aren't There a Lot Of Mods For BoF Games?
01:10:04 - A World Under Glass
01:10:26 - Flinstones Best Rocks?
01:11:04 - BoF pinball machines have unique ball paths.
01:11:31 - The Worm Looks Like a Prolapsed Anus.
01:12:29 - If We Can Suck It Down... We Can Rise It Up!
01:13:27 - The Worm is a COMPLEX mech
01:18:00 - Talking Dune Experience
01:20:04 - Growing Barrels of Fun and International Shipping
01:22:33 - Manufacturers want to get your game to you ASAP
01:24:58 - Warrantees and Consumers
01:25:25 - How To Warranty A Machine That Kills Itself
01:25:39 - BoF Confirms Next Game is Conan - The Barbarian (Not really but not a bad idea!)
01:31:15 - Chat Wants 5th Element
01:32:30 - Backglass Give Away! Congrats Jbiscuity
01:34:02 - Lets Talk Alternate Backglasses
01:34:39 - I don't Want to Look at Timothy Chale-mutt.
01:34:51 - Accessories for Dune and Timelines
01:36:37 - Googly Eyes and @electricbatarcade
01:37:15 - David Goes To Show Off Topper - Self Dirty Pool Plug Intermission
01:37:45 - Topper!
01:39:30 - Support All Smaller Pinball Companies... @BoFPinball @SpookyPinball @dutchpinball @PinballBrothers @pedrettigaming388
01:40:28 - Got an Idea for Bof? Here's How To Get In Touch
01:41:00 - Factory Tour? Just Ask!
01:41:19 - What's Houston Like?
01:44:19 - Making Playfields In House?
01:46:10 - Outro?
01:47:04 - Bye.
Dirty Pool Podcast Ep04 – Ian Jacoby of Nudge Magazine
Talking pinball lifestyle and punk rock with Ian Jacoby, founder of Nudge,a print only pinball magazine that’s flipping the bird to digital trend. We dig into why print still matters, the aesthetics of rebellion, and the dedicated art of saying no to AI..
00:00:00 - Intro
00:00:16 - Welcome!
00:00:58 - Jeff May Introduced Me To Nudge @heytherejeffro
00:01:52 - Ian's Pinball Lifestyle
00:02:41 - Lets Breakdown What Makes a Good Room
00:04:00 - Nudge Has a Company That Handles Shipping Now
00:04:51 - Nudge Issue 5... Soon?
00:05:20 - A Print Mag In The World Of Digital Publication
00:06:36 - The Origins Of Nudge
00:07:58 - Covid Created Nudge
00:08:46 - One Nice Thing About Ian (According To A Fan)
00:09:12 - Give Tracey Her Magazine Dude
00:09:45 - Is The Magazine a Creative Extension Of You?
00:11:30 - Contributors and Nudge Magazine, It Takes a Village
00:13:00 - How Do You Approve Submitted Content?
00:14:38 - Another Godzilla Artwork Critique
00:15:12 - Alternate Pinball Editions? Spearmint Edition? Cream Edition?
00:15:42 - "Tandy Computer Cream"
00:16:56 - Ian The Musician - Laarks
00:17:51 - Record Labels and Evolution
00:19:41 - Dirty Pool Makes Music feat. Ian's Voicemail
00:20:30 - Don't Send Me Voice Messages Unless You Want Weird Songs
00:21:00 - The AI Elephant In The Room / What Is Art
00:25:08 - Being a Creator Is a Lot of Work
00:26:57 - Ian Unfollows AI Creators
00:27:15 - Focus On Your Own Creations, Not What Others Think
00:28:10 - Don't Chase Followers
00:30:16 - Pinball People Will Resonate With Honest Content
00:31:28 - Nudge Is Unique / Also @kineticist and @knapparcade7590 As News Sources
00:32:51 - Doc Monday and the Pinball Help Hotline Number
00:36:18 - Pinball Prayer?
00:37:10 - Alcohol and Phones ... BFFs
00:37:36 - Cult You Say!? DPP Approved
00:37:55 - Nudge's First Print w/ tpetch.com
00:38:55 - This Is Not Nudge's Website
00:39:51 - Chat Questions
00:40:26 - Divisible Error Shoutout
00:40:50 - Important Discussion About Kong's Member
00:41:30 - It's Kong Dong
00:41:57 - We Talk The History Of Kong -
00:43:06 - "I Don't Like This At All"
00:45:34 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-T-d4qgpqBQ&t=6445s - Excellent Stream
00:45:50 - Lets Talk Photography
00:52:41 - F/M/K - Em's / SS / Modern
00:54:04 - Yea It's the Raven Question... You knew it'd be here.
00:55:21 - Give Ian a Call Anytime to Ask About Raven
00:55:49 - What's The Best Part Of Portland?
00:58:27 - Do Arcades Have a Responsibility to Operate Classics?
00:59:13 - Arcades Need To Make Money To Operate Older Games
01:00:15 - Hipster? No... Pipster!
01:03:37 - Art, Engineering and Pinball
01:03:42 - Get Shocked
01:05:22 - Don't Be Afraid To F-Up
01:08:24 - Creating An Issue Of Nudge
01:10:28 - What's It Like To Finish An Issue Creatively... And Emotionally
01:14:00 - Nudge Is A Family
01:16:27 - Pinball Table Vs. Pinball Machine
01:17:27 - Being An Operator Is Hard Work
01:18:47 - Ian Gives Dirty Pool a Shoutout
01:19:52 - Don't Be a Bad Pinball Person - Tyler White (Good Pinball Person) Shoutout
01:21:14 - Ian Supports Toxic Pinball (no not really)
01:22:20 - Go To Star Tropics Pinball Museum
01:22:50 - Don't Do This...
01:23:40 - Outro
01:24:44 - Bonus - Voicemail Song Part 2
Dirty Pool Podcast Ep03 – Jonathan Bergeron From Punk to Pinball
From tagging as ZEN in Montreal’s graffiti scene to illustrating Jurassic Park, Dune, and Labyrinth for Stern and Barrels of Fun—Johnny Crap has carved a path through art that’s anything but ordinary. In this episode, we trace Jonathan Bergeron’s evolution from punk-fueled muralist to in-demand illustrator, designing merch for Slayer and Guns N’ Roses before getting hooked on pinball. He shares his creative process, the challenge of keeping his voice intact while working with major licenses, and what it really takes to bring his distinct aesthetic into the world of modern pinball machines.
00:00:00 - Intro
00:00:36 - How To Pronounce Bergeron Correctly
00:01:16 - Punk and Graffiti Background
00:02:36 - Old School Skateboarding
00:04:12 - Graffiti? Start em' Young!
00:05:00 - Who Is Zen?
00:06:05 - Art For Local Bands
00:07:25 - Art For Pinball
00:07:45 - David Bowie Rocks?
00:08:08 - Dune has a Labrynth Easter Egg.
00:09:29 - Intelligent Playfield Art Design
00:10:41 - Labrynth Had Much Of The Design Locked In
00:11:30 - Details On The Playfield By Hand
00:14:32 - Johnny Crap's Artwork Aprons Are Beautiful
00:14:50 - Designing The First Pinball Playfield (Not JP Home)
00:19:12 - Dune Alternate Backglass?
00:19:47 - What's It Like Designing Band Merch For Metal Legends.
00:23:14 - Differences Between Art and Pinball Art Design
00:24:30 - Working As A Team
00:26:10 - Involving Yourself With The Community
00:27:02 - What's Your Favorite Game.
00:28:11 - What It's Like To Be A Bad Pinball Player Like @BrassLeagueGaming
00:28:46 - The Importance Of Down Time
00:30:00 - Pinball Events As A Creator
00:31:00 - Creative Reset
00:31:45 - Fine Art World Is Not For Everyone
00:32:37 - "I Like To Paint Garbage"
00:33:44 - Can A Playfield Art Be 'too busy'
00:37:10 - Intelligent Playfield Art Design Pt2
00:37:55 - Dune and 3D Playfield Design
00:39:19 - Computer To Wood, Do All Ideas Translate?
00:40:36 - When Is a Project Done
00:42:00 - Understanding Pinball and Making Designs Reflect That
00:43:06 - Chat Questions
00:43:18 - Critique Of hired_goons17 'fine art'
00:43:41 - Great Alternate Backglass For Godzilla
00:44:10 - Constructive Criticism In Pinball
00:45:19 - What's The Timeline For Artwork Production?
00:47:01 - Dream Theme That You Would Do? (It's CONAN!)
00:49:50 - Lets Talk Multimorphic!
00:52:37 - What Is Best In Life?
00:54:00 - Lets Talk Traditional Painting
00:55:05 - More Chat Questions?
00:55:25 - Multiple Backglass Releases Is It Annoying?
00:57:00 - Pinball LCD Graphics, and Layered Art Assets... Why Is There a Disconnect?
00:58:20 - Is a Cohesive Art Package Important?
00:59:18 - Everyone has an oPINion.
01:01:15 - More Pinball Competition Betwenn Companies Is a Good Thing
01:02:40 - No Bad Games, Just Games You Wouldn't Own
01:04:47 - Turquiose
01:05:47 - Thank You Jonathan!
Dirty Pool Podcast Ep02 – Bowen Kerins on Designing Dune and the Art of Pinball Rules
What makes a pinball ruleset click? In this episode of the Dirty Pool Pinball Podcast, we’re joined by Bowen Kerins—rules designer at Barrels of Fun—to unpack how a game's structure comes together behind the glass. From early concepts to deep code layering, we talk about balancing challenge, flow, and accessibility. Bowen shares insights from his current work on Dune, along with stories from his days as a top tournament player and one of the first major pinball streamers.
00:00:00 - Intro
00:00:30 - Bowen Kerins!
00:00:59 - The Origins Of Pinball Streaming
00:01:27 - Keith and Randy Elwin the First Pinball Camera
00:02:27 - No Pinball On Twitch
00:06:06 - Bowen the Mathematician
00:06:16 - Teaching Kids As A Gateway To Pinball Rules
00:09:22 - Is There a Perfect Classic Game Ruleset?
00:10:57 - How Artwork Guides The Player In Dune
00:11:45 - Start With A Grand Rule Idea and Build Backwards
00:12:56 - Do You Wait For The IP To Think Of Rules
00:14:22 - Rick and Morty as an Example
00:15:50 - Rolercoastersss Here's Your Question - Movie Modes and Order
00:18:49 - Multimorphic Final Resistance
00:19:32 - Dune Mode - Hunting For The Right Pitch
00:23:32 - Bowen Kerins Was On Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
00:26:07 - Bowen Kerins Designs Gameshow Math
00:27:46 - Deal Or No Deal Island...
00:30:46 - Oh Reddit.
00:31:55 - Pop Quiz w/ Courtney Cox
00:32:55 - Bowen has an Excellent Memory
00:34:42 - How Do You Get Into Gameshows?
00:36:38 - Back to Pinball?
00:37:54 - No, It's Still Talk About Deal Or No Deal Island...
00:41:07 - Actually Back to Pinball - New Code For Labrynth?
00:42:53 - When is a Game's Code Done?
00:45:20 - Dwight Sullivan, Legendary Programmer
00:48:00 - What's it Like Adding An Idea Into a Pinball Machine
00:49:51 - Giant Prolapsed Anus Worm
00:50:57 - A List of Pinball Machines With Butthole Shots
00:53:00 - Why Barrels Of Fun Games Are Awesome
00:54:50 - Dune and The Hidden Ways To Control The Ball
00:56:50 - Will The Worm Break?
00:57:36 - Barrels Includes a LOT for the Price.
00:58:56 - Are BoF Flipper Soft Or Is It In Your Head?
01:02:50 - Fun Vs. Scoring
01:04:00 - Talking Elwin Games
01:05:18 - Every Moment In A Pinball Machine Is Designed To Make The Player Feel Amazing
01:05:45 - Lynch Vs Dennis.
01:07:32 - Gem and the Holograms CONFIRMED
01:08:03 - Pinball Details Matter
01:10:03 - When Will The Final Wizard Modes Go In Dune...
01:10:28 - Zoom Dropout Ends.
01:12:12 - Are Games Coming Out Unfinished?
01:16:48 - Faith In A Company To Finish A Game's Code
01:20:00 - Which Of These 3 Games Would You Add To Your Collection?
01:20:45 - Is Thunderbirds Worse Than Raven?
01:21:42 - Thank You Bowen!
