From Law to Literature: Rachael Eckles' Evolution
12/16/2025 | 1h 17 mins.
We're sitting down with Rachael Eckles. In this conversation, Rachael shares her journey to becoming child-free, her career evolution from law and bioethics to fiction writing, and her advocacy for women's health. She discusses the impact of her education and health experiences on her life choices, the importance of diverse voices in publishing, and her desire to empower women through her writing and publishing platform. Rachael Eckles discusses her journey as an independent author and publisher, emphasizing the importance of providing access to publishing for others. She shares her experiences in building Aphrodite Books, her motivations for writing, and the impact of her childfree lifestyle on her creative process. Rachael also highlights the significance of empowering diverse voices in literature and the freedom to choose one's own path in life.
Regretful Parents: "I Scheduled Two Abortions But Chickened Out" | Reddit Stories
12/11/2025 | 12 mins.
In this episode, Erika and Kristen dive into a jaw-dropping Reddit post titled "I Am A Roller Coaster Of Regret And Acceptance." From religious guilt to missed abortions, dating struggles as a single parent, and the crushing realities of living with family, this story sparks one of our most chaotic discussions yet.We unpack:Why people banking on miscarriage is not a life planThe real statistics about pregnancy lossHow religion traps people — especially women — in unwanted parenthoodWhy telling single parents to "just make more money" is useless adviceThe myth of "plenty of good men who will raise your kid"Dating with kids and the harsh math of shrinking romantic optionsWhat realistic support actually looks like for regretful parentsWhy child support and 50/50 custody are not as simple as Reddit makes it soundHow societal expectations sabotage women's independencePlus:Erika threatens to hand out abortions like Oprah gives out carsKristen Googles miscarriage stats mid-episodeSpeculation on whether these Reddit commenters are botsA brief detour into Europe trips, face masks, and alleged co-host hatredA public reminder: STOP GETTING PREGNANTPerfect for listeners who:Are childfree or childfree-curiousLove dark humor, honesty, and chaosWant a realistic look at the consequences of accidental parenthoodEnjoy commentary on Reddit's wildest regret-parent stories
Regretful Parents: "Our NICU Bill Was $4 Million" | Reddit Stories
12/04/2025 | 11 mins.
In today's Regretful Parents episode, Erika and Kristen dive into a viral story from the I Regret Having Children Facebook page — and this time, it's not a confession but a financial horror story. An Ohio mom's TikTok exploded online after revealing the NICU bill for her premature quadruplets: $4.04 million. Erika and Kristen unpack the wild reality of childbirth costs in America, why one medical complication can financially ruin a family overnight, and how unpredictable — and brutally expensive — pregnancy and birth can be. Inside this episode:• A NICU bill for quadruplets that hit $4 million• Why childbirth and complications are financially catastrophic in the U.S.• Parents of twins facing $11 million in NICU charges• How insurance actually works (and doesn't) for medically complex births• Hidden hospital costs, nonsense itemized charges & billing scams• Why "just have kids" ignores medical and financial reality• The emotional toll of raising premature or medically fragile infants• Why the childfree movement keeps gaining traction• The fear, uncertainty, and chaos behind "miracle baby" stories• Why influencers oversimplify parenthood into "children are a blessing"• U.S. healthcare vs. Europe's systems — and who ends up paying
“They’re All Pedophiles”: Comedian Liza Treyger On Abuse, Power, And Protecting Kids
12/02/2025 | 1h 44 mins.
Today we are joined by the hilarious Liza Treyger, otherwise known as Glitter Cheese on social media. Liza is a comedian you may know from Netflix's The Degenerates and Survival of the Thickest or her hit podcast That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast, where she dives deep into Law & Order episodes, true crime, and pop culture. She's hilarious and if you love Dinky, you'll love Liza.
Regretful Parents: "Motherhood Has Been Hell For My Anxiety” | Reddit Stories
11/27/2025 | 21 mins.
Welcome back to our Regretful Parents series. In this episode, Kristen and Erika react to a Reddit post titled "Motherhood Has Been Hell As An Anxious Person," where an overwhelmed mom explains how becoming a parent completely destroyed her mental health, sleep, and sense of stability. This is one of the most honest Reddit parenting stories we've covered. Before having kids, the original poster felt her anxiety was under control. She had routines, sleep, self-care, time for exercise, friendships, and a stable lifestyle. But motherhood brought sleep deprivation, overstimulation, constant responsibility, and the loss of basic personal freedom. Her anxiety returned with a vengeance, leaving her controlling, exhausted, and unable to maintain her own mental or physical health. We discuss:• What happens when anxious people become parents• Sleep deprivation and the mental health collapse it can cause• The myth that motherhood is always fulfilling or "worth it"• Why self-care is not selfish, especially for parents• How societal pressure pushes people to have kids they aren't prepared for• The fear of being labeled selfish for prioritizing mental health• Why so many parents feel regret but cannot say it out loud• Neurodivergence, overstimulation, and sensory overload in parenting• How childfree people often avoid these struggles by choiceIf you're exploring the childfree lifestyle, questioning parenthood, managing anxiety, or looking for honest conversations about modern parenting, this episode dives into the real challenges parents face—but aren't allowed to talk about.More episodes and resources: DinkyPod.comFollow us on Instagram and TikTok: @dinkypodJoin our childfree community and group trips at DinkyPod.comPatreon for weekly bonus episodes and ad-free content: patreon.com/dinkypodTimestamps:00:00 Intro00:17 Why anxiety and motherhood often collide02:00 How sleep deprivation destroys mental health05:00 The motherhood myth and societal pressure07:00 Why parents don't expect the loss of freedom10:00 Self-care vs. "selfishness"13:00 Neurodivergence and sensory overload18:00 The fear of constant danger20:00 Final thoughtsKeywords: motherhood anxiety, anxious mom, regretting motherhood, regretful parents, parenting burnout, sleep deprivation mom, overwhelmed mom, childfree by choice, should I have kids, mental health and parenting, Reddit stories, Dinky Pod, Kristen and Erika, parenting regret, motherhood expectations, anxious parents, overstimulation parenting
