Welcome back to our Regretful Parents series. In this episode, Kristen and Erika react to a Reddit post titled "Motherhood Has Been Hell As An Anxious Person," where an overwhelmed mom explains how becoming a parent completely destroyed her mental health, sleep, and sense of stability. This is one of the most honest Reddit parenting stories we've covered. Before having kids, the original poster felt her anxiety was under control. She had routines, sleep, self-care, time for exercise, friendships, and a stable lifestyle. But motherhood brought sleep deprivation, overstimulation, constant responsibility, and the loss of basic personal freedom. Her anxiety returned with a vengeance, leaving her controlling, exhausted, and unable to maintain her own mental or physical health. We discuss:• What happens when anxious people become parents• Sleep deprivation and the mental health collapse it can cause• The myth that motherhood is always fulfilling or "worth it"• Why self-care is not selfish, especially for parents• How societal pressure pushes people to have kids they aren't prepared for• The fear of being labeled selfish for prioritizing mental health• Why so many parents feel regret but cannot say it out loud• Neurodivergence, overstimulation, and sensory overload in parenting• How childfree people often avoid these struggles by choiceIf you're exploring the childfree lifestyle, questioning parenthood, managing anxiety, or looking for honest conversations about modern parenting, this episode dives into the real challenges parents face—but aren't allowed to talk about.More episodes and resources: DinkyPod.comFollow us on Instagram and TikTok: @dinkypodJoin our childfree community and group trips at DinkyPod.comPatreon for weekly bonus episodes and ad-free content: patreon.com/dinkypodTimestamps:00:00 Intro00:17 Why anxiety and motherhood often collide02:00 How sleep deprivation destroys mental health05:00 The motherhood myth and societal pressure07:00 Why parents don't expect the loss of freedom10:00 Self-care vs. "selfishness"13:00 Neurodivergence and sensory overload18:00 The fear of constant danger20:00 Final thoughts