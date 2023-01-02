Award-winning British journalist and broadcaster Charlie Webster experienced life after death. After completing a 3000 mile charity cycling challenge from Europ... More
Ep 8: Learning to Leave
Making sense of it all - the opinion leaders heard throughout the series bring together a summary of how we can analyze the emotions and evidence of NDE’s and how we can promote coping and care in those who are affected and the family and friends that they share such soulful experiences with. Trust, acceptance and endeavor to learn more are key to gaining further understanding - because, whichever side of the opinion you stand, we will all face this journey one day in our lives. Whether that is our last day is open to further investigation.
Ep 7: The Summer of 2022 (The Start of New Me)
Dr Jan Holden of the International Association of Near Death Studies allows host Charlie to finally, fully open up on the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder that she has carried since her NDE in 2016. An enlightening and optimistic analysis of shared trauma and hopeful recovery.
Ep 6: Our Shared Destiny
The simple truth. With immortality still unproven in modern science, we will all one day... die. But what part does the life we lead - and the length and location of our life - play in our belief that we can be carried to another - may be celestial - plain? Geographic and religious demography plays an important role in how we report our NDE’s and accordingly, how such declarations of near death encounters are received in the communities and family circles in which we live. During this episode Charlie takes the Greyson NDE scale assessment.
Ep 5: Self Infliction and Reflection
Near death experiences aren’t always unexpected. For many, mental wellness and life traumas contribute to a deterioration in quality of life, an existence and little else. Whether a life long self doubt or a trigger based on abuse or any type, depression can push any of us closer to suicide, any gender, any age. Those who have sought to end their lives prematurely have also experienced NDE’s and those that remain, report a variety of impacts upon the version of themselves that survived their attempts to end life.
Award-winning British journalist and broadcaster Charlie Webster experienced life after death. After completing a 3000 mile charity cycling challenge from Europe to South America ahead of the 2016 Olympic Games, she became critically ill and was put on life support. Her dire situation made global headlines. But after two weeks in a coma, Charlie made a miraculous recovery that baffled doctors both in Brazil and the UK.
While in the coma, Charlie had an “NDE” – near death experience – in which her mind was very much alive despite her body giving up. Throughout this inspirational eight-part series, Charlie chronicles her profound and captivating experience, sharing vivid memories of being in a coma while doctors worked to save her and family gathered to await her fate, opening up a greater conversation about the afterlife.
Charlie also acts as a detective, piecing together clues to build a bulletproof case as to how to approach death, and how to live in the here and now. She meets with “experiencers” and hears their startling personal encounters with death and the beyond, as well as with experts – scientific and spiritual opinion leaders – who are using hard science and modern technology to gain never-before seen or heard evidence of the afterlife.