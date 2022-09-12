Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Law&Crime
True Crime
  • Honeyboy’s Homecoming
    Everything about the Sarah Lawrence campus speaks to its uniqueness, a quality that’s reflected by the faculty members and students alike. In 2010, one student introduced her roommates to her father, starting a chain of events that would lead to the destruction of numerous lives.Follow Devil in the Dorm on Wondery+. You can listen exclusively by subscribing to Wondery+ in Apple Podcasts or the Wondery App.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    1/30/2023
    30:51
  • Introducing: Devil in the Dorm
    In late 2010, a middle-aged man moved into his daughter's college dorm and created what has all the hallmarks of a cult. Over the decade that followed, he extorted millions of dollars from vulnerable young adults through violence, psychological torture, and forced sex work. Actress and Director Elisabeth Rohm narrates Law&Crime's 6-part investigative series, which draws from thousands of pages of transcripts, exhibits, audio files, and video recordings from a federal trial and explores the actions and motives of Larry Ray. This is Law&Crime’s Devil in the Dorm.Follow Devil in the Dorm on Wondery+. You can listen exclusively by subscribing to Wondery+ in Apple Podcasts or the Wondery App.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    12/9/2022
    4:30

About Devil in the Dorm

