Honeyboy’s Homecoming
Everything about the Sarah Lawrence campus speaks to its uniqueness, a quality that's reflected by the faculty members and students alike. In 2010, one student introduced her roommates to her father, starting a chain of events that would lead to the destruction of numerous lives.
1/30/2023
30:51
Introducing: Devil in the Dorm
In late 2010, a middle-aged man moved into his daughter's college dorm and created what has all the hallmarks of a cult. Over the decade that followed, he extorted millions of dollars from vulnerable young adults through violence, psychological torture, and forced sex work. Actress and Director Elisabeth Rohm narrates Law&Crime's 6-part investigative series, which draws from thousands of pages of transcripts, exhibits, audio files, and video recordings from a federal trial and explores the actions and motives of Larry Ray. This is Law&Crime's Devil in the Dorm.
