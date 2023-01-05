Law&Crime Sidebar is the must-listen podcast for true-crime and unbiased analysis. We dive deep into the biggest stories in twenty minutes or less. Join Law... More
Available Episodes
5 of 306
A Child Killer's Footsteps: Gut-wrenching Timeline of Gannon Stauch's Murder at the Hands of Stepmom
Letecia Stauch is currently on trial for the murder of her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch. The stepmom is accused of stabbing and shooting Gannon at their home in Colorado, stuffing his body in a suitcase, driving to Florida, then dumping the young boy under a bridge. As the case moves to the hands of a jury, the Law&Crime Network’s Jesse Weber walks us through the timeline of the gut-wrenching murder and the most damning pieces of evidence against her. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR OTHER PODCASTS:Court JunkieObjectionsThey Walk Among AmericaDevil In The DormThe Disturbing TruthSpeaking FreelyLAW&CRIME NETWORK SOCIAL MEDIA:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lawandcrime/Twitter: https://twitter.com/LawCrimeNetworkFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/lawandcrimeTwitch: https://www.twitch.tv/lawandcrimenetworkTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lawandcrimeSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/3/2023
25:18
‘Pure Hell’: 6 Shocking Moments from Seminole Heights Serial Killer’s Sentencing
The Florida man who murdered four innocent people in the Seminole Heights of Tampa without a clear motive pleaded guilty to the serial killing spree Monday. Details of the brutal 2017 murders were revealed in court as Howell Emanuel "Trai" Donaldson awaited his sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Law&Crime Network’s Jesse Weber breaks down six shocking moments from Donaldson’s sentencing.SUBSCRIBE TO OUR OTHER PODCASTS:Court JunkieObjectionsThey Walk Among AmericaDevil In The DormThe Disturbing TruthSpeaking FreelyLAW&CRIME NETWORK SOCIAL MEDIA:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lawandcrime/Twitter: https://twitter.com/LawCrimeNetworkFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/lawandcrimeTwitch: https://www.twitch.tv/lawandcrimenetworkTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lawandcrimeSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/2/2023
14:41
Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Calendar Reveals High-Profile Officials Met with Pedophile After Conviction
Jeffrey Epstein’s private calendar revealed that high-profile officials met with the trafficker after he was convicted of sex crimes. These officials, ranging from the CIA and White House counsel, were not named in Epstein’s “black book” or his flight logs. The Law&Crime Network’s Jesse Weber and Adam Klasfeld break it down.PLEASE SUPPORT THE SHOW:Save 10% on your entire POM Pepper Spray order by using code LAWCRIME10 at http://bit.ly/3IGNFxvSUBSCRIBE TO OUR OTHER PODCASTS:Court JunkieObjectionsThey Walk Among AmericaDevil In The DormThe Disturbing TruthSpeaking FreelyLAW&CRIME NETWORK SOCIAL MEDIA:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lawandcrime/Twitter: https://twitter.com/LawCrimeNetworkFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/lawandcrimeTwitch: https://www.twitch.tv/lawandcrimenetworkTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lawandcrimeSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/1/2023
12:59
11 Disturbing Moments from ‘Doomsday Cult’ Mom Lori Vallow Daybell’s Murder Trial — Week Three
Week three of Lori Vallow Daybell’s consisted of shocking and critical testimony from forensics experts, FBI agents, and people close to the “doomsday cult” mom, including her sister. Witnesses who took the stand detailed the gruesome crime scene at Chad Daybell’s property, where the bodies of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan were recovered. Daybell faces three murder charges for the deaths of her children and her husband’s late wife, Tammy Daybell. The Law&Crime Network’s Angenette Levy breaks down 11 disturbing moments from week three of the triple murder trial. PLEASE SUPPORT THE SHOW:Save 10% on your entire POM Pepper Spray order by using code LAWCRIME10 at http://bit.ly/3IGNFxvSUBSCRIBE TO OUR OTHER PODCASTS:Court JunkieObjectionsThey Walk Among AmericaCoptales and CocktailsThe Disturbing TruthSpeaking FreelyLAW&CRIME NETWORK SOCIAL MEDIA:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lawandcrime/Twitter: https://twitter.com/LawCrimeNetworkFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/lawandcrimeTwitch: https://www.twitch.tv/lawandcrimenetworkTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lawandcrimeSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/28/2023
21:18
‘The Demon Within’: Disturbing Murder of College Student Katelyn Markham
Katelyn Markham was a college student just weeks away from finishing her graphic arts degree in Ohio when she went missing in 2011. Two years later, her body was found badly decomposed in a wooded area across state lines in Indiana. The case went cold until March 2023 when authorities arrested Markham's then-fiancé, 34-year-old John Carter for her murder. Investigators discovered disturbing writings from Carter, showing his struggle with “the demon within,” between loving Markham and killing her. The Law&Crime Network’s Angenette Levy breaks down the horrifying and tragic case with Markham’s father, Dave Markham, and Ohio-based criminal defense attorney James Bogen. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR OTHER PODCASTS:Court JunkieObjectionsThey Walk Among AmericaCoptales and CocktailsThe Disturbing TruthSpeaking FreelyLAW&CRIME NETWORK SOCIAL MEDIA:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lawandcrime/Twitter: https://twitter.com/LawCrimeNetworkFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/lawandcrimeTwitch: https://www.twitch.tv/lawandcrimenetworkTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lawandcrimeSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Law&Crime Sidebar is the must-listen podcast for true-crime and unbiased analysis. We dive deep into the biggest stories in twenty minutes or less. Join Law&Crime's Jesse Weber and Angenette Levy each morning for the latest news on the legal stories everyone is talking about.