The city’s holiday markets are under attack by a mysterious troublemaker. Can Dexter stop the mischief before the holidays are ruined?SUBSCRIBE now to unlock ad free listening, early access to new episodes, and Dexter’s archives with all his cases.You can subscribe on Spotify or Patreon, or bundle and save & get ALL our shows, including Fairy Tales with Granny MacDuff, on Apple or Patreon.
--------
11:25
--------
11:25
There's a Thanksgiving Grouch on the Loose!
Dexter and Peanut are ready for a perfect Thanksgiving dinner … until a mystery troublemaker starts wrecking their meal! Can they find the culprit before the big dinner is ruined?SUBSCRIBE now to unlock ad free listening, early access to new episodes, and Dexter’s archives with all his cases.You can subscribe on Spotify or Patreon, or bundle and save & get ALL our shows, including Fairy Tales with Granny MacDuff, on Apple or Patreon.
--------
9:16
--------
9:16
Sherman Spilled the Beans
A new art show at Sherman’s gallery is about to open, but someone’s splashed baked beans on all the artwork. Now it’s up to Dexter to crack the case and save the show.SUBSCRIBE now to unlock ad free listening, early access to new episodes, and Dexter’s archives with all his cases.You can subscribe on Spotify or Patreon, or bundle and save & get ALL our shows, including Fairy Tales with Granny MacDuff, on Apple or Patreon.
--------
9:38
--------
9:38
Marty Macarena Missed a Step
When Marty Macarena fills in for his friend at work, he tries his best to do a good job—until the music starts! One dance move leads to a big mistake that could get his friend in trouble. Can Dexter and Peanut detective their way to a fix? SUBSCRIBE now to unlock ad free listening, early access to new episodes, and Dexter’s archives with all his cases.You can subscribe on Spotify or Patreon, or bundle and save & get ALL our shows, including Fairy Tales with Granny MacDuff, on Apple or Patreon.
--------
7:27
--------
7:27
Barry Broke Out of Day Care
Barry broke out of day care and Peeky's human will be in trouble if they don't find him. Can Dexter and Peanut help her locate Barry before the humans notice he's missing?SUBSCRIBE now to unlock ad free listening, early access to new episodes, and Dexter’s archives with all his cases.You can subscribe on Spotify or Patreon, or bundle and save and get all our shows, including Fairy Tales with Granny MacDuff, on Apple or Patreon.
Become a Paid Subscriber: https://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/detectivedexter/subscribe
We love that you love Detective Dexter as much as we do! Help support us by subscribing today. Get all episodes ad-free plus Dexter's archives with all his cases!
To get all our shows, including Fairy Tales with Granny MacDuff, subscribe on
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/c/grannymacduff
Dexter may seem like a normal French Bulldog living in New York City, but he’s actually the famous Detective Dexter, solving doggy mysteries by day, and playing pet by night.
Narrated by Granny MacDuff.