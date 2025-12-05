Marty Macarena Missed a Step

When Marty Macarena fills in for his friend at work, he tries his best to do a good job—until the music starts! One dance move leads to a big mistake that could get his friend in trouble. Can Dexter and Peanut detective their way to a fix? ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠SUBSCRIBE⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ now to unlock ad free listening, early access to new episodes, and Dexter’s archives with all his cases.You can subscribe on ⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠ or ⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, or bundle and save & get ALL our shows, including Fairy Tales with Granny MacDuff, on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Apple⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ or ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.