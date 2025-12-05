Open app
Detective Dexter
Detective Dexter

Little Ears Media
Kids & Family
Detective Dexter
  The Christmas Crank | Part I
    The city's holiday markets are under attack by a mysterious troublemaker. Can Dexter stop the mischief before the holidays are ruined?
    11:25
  There's a Thanksgiving Grouch on the Loose!
    Dexter and Peanut are ready for a perfect Thanksgiving dinner … until a mystery troublemaker starts wrecking their meal! Can they find the culprit before the big dinner is ruined?
    9:16
  Sherman Spilled the Beans
    A new art show at Sherman's gallery is about to open, but someone's splashed baked beans on all the artwork. Now it's up to Dexter to crack the case and save the show.
    9:38
  Marty Macarena Missed a Step
    When Marty Macarena fills in for his friend at work, he tries his best to do a good job—until the music starts! One dance move leads to a big mistake that could get his friend in trouble. Can Dexter and Peanut detective their way to a fix?
    7:27
  Barry Broke Out of Day Care
    Barry broke out of day care and Peeky's human will be in trouble if they don't find him. Can Dexter and Peanut help her locate Barry before the humans notice he's missing?
About Detective Dexter

Dexter may seem like a normal French Bulldog living in New York City, but he's actually the famous Detective Dexter, solving doggy mysteries by day, and playing pet by night. Narrated by Granny MacDuff.
Kids & Family

