For almost 50 years, Karen Falasca searched for the man who killed her sister, Denise. Host Anthony Scalia joins Karen in her search for the truth. Denise Didn't Come Home is part of The Binge - subscribe to listen to all episodes, all at once, ad-free right now. From serial killer nurses to psychic scammers – The Binge is your home for true crime stories that pull you in and never let go. Follow The Binge Crimes and The Binge Cases wherever you get your podcasts to get new stories on the first of the month, every month. Hit ‘Subscribe’ at the top of the The Denise Didn't Come Home show page on Apple Podcasts or visit GetTheBinge.com. The Binge – feed your true crime obsession. A Sony Music Entertainment & Truth Media Productions production. Find out more about The Binge and other podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Karen remembers the bizarre events leading up to her sister’s murder, and all the people she never suspected, until she took a second look. Denise Didn't Come Home is part of The Binge - subscribe to listen to all episodes, all at once, ad-free right now. From serial killer nurses to psychic scammers – The Binge is your home for true crime stories that pull you in and never let go. Follow The Binge Crimes and The Binge Cases wherever you get your podcasts to get new stories on the first of the month, every month. Hit ‘Subscribe’ at the top of the The Denise Didn't Come Home show page on Apple Podcasts or visit GetTheBinge.com. The Binge – feed your true crime obsession. A Sony Music Entertainment & Truth Media Productions production. Find out more about The Binge and other podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow us @sonypodcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Smoke Screen is now The Binge Cases - new name, same home for thrilling true crime stories. Catch the new season, Denise Didn’t Come Home, on October 1st. Karen Falasca last saw her 15 year old sister Denise on July 14, 1969, when they parted ways not far from their Bergen County home. The next day, Denise’s body was found strangled next to a cemetery. For almost 50 years, Karen searched for her sister's killer. In Denise Didn’t Come Home, host Anthony Scalia gets pulled into the search and discovers a shocking and unexpected truth. Subscribe to The Binge to get all episodes, all at once, all ad-free as soon as they drop. Visit The Binge channel on Apple Podcasts and hit ‘subscribe’ or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access. The Binge – feed your true crime obsession. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Denise Didn't Come Home

Karen Falasca last saw her 15 year old sister Denise on July 14, 1969, when they parted ways not far from their Bergen County home. The next day, Denise’s body was found strangled next to a cemetery. For almost 50 years, Karen searched for her sister's killer. In Denise Didn’t Come Home, host Anthony Scalia joins her in her search and discovers an unexpected truth. Smoke Screen is now The Binge Cases - new name, same home for thrilling true crime stories. Denise Didn't Come Home is the latest series from The Binge - subscribe to listen to all episodes, all at once, all ad-free right now. From serial killer nurses to psychic scammers – The Binge is your home for true crime stories that pull you in and never let go. Follow The Binge Crimes and The Binge Cases to get new stories on the first of the month, every month. Hit ‘Subscribe’ at the top of the The Binge Cases show page on Apple Podcasts or visit GetTheBinge.com. The Binge – feed your true crime obsession.