Democracy in Five Minutes

Paul Manna
In each episode of Democracy in Five Minutes, your host, Paul Manna, will explore a key aspect of democracy and what you can do to participate in and protect de...
Government

Available Episodes

  • Episode 4. Institutions as guardrails for democracy
    Institutions create important checks on ambitious politicians. That can frustrate elected officials and the people at times because these checks slow government down. Still, there are good reasons why democracies constrain individual leaders from acting without oversight. How do these guardrails work? What happens if they become weak or leaders undermine them?
    6:07
  • Episode 3. The people in "we the people"
    If democracy means rule by the people, then one thing democratic systems need to figure out is: Who are the people? Who counts? Who might not count? These questions are critical because how a democracy answers them can influence who has power and how they get to exercise it.
    6:29
  • Episode 2. Democracy or republic?
    Some call the United States a democracy and others push back and say no, it's a republic. What's the difference? Does it matter?
    7:43
  • Episode 1. Introduction to Democracy in Five Minutes
    This brief (even less than 5 minutes!) installment provides an overview of the goals and format for the podcast. Please reach out if you have ideas for future episodes. I would love to hear from you at pmanna at wm dot edu. (Music credit: Beautiful Classical Music Theme by TheoJT -- https://freesound.org/s/698280/ -- License: Attribution 4.0.)
    1:58

About Democracy in Five Minutes

In each episode of Democracy in Five Minutes, your host, Paul Manna, will explore a key aspect of democracy and what you can do to participate in and protect democratic processes. Occasional longer-form installments will incorporate ideas from additional guests. The opinions expressed on this podcast are Paul Manna’s (or those of his guests) and do not necessarily reflect the views of his employer. You can read more about Paul on his home page: https://sites.google.com/view/paulmanna.
