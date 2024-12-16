How to start a 7-figure business in 2025: Advice from 4 millionaires

In this episode of Deep Dive, I reflect on the journey of entrepreneurship and why joining a startup can be one of the best ways to learn the ropes. We dive into the transition from employee to entrepreneur, the underrated value of sales skills, and knowing when it's time to quit something that no longer serves you.I also share tips on figuring out what to sell, and how productizing your knowledge can help you scale your efforts and work smarter, not harder.Enjoy the episode 🙂(00:00) The Value of Joining Startups(03:12) Learning Through Experience(06:02) Navigating Business Opportunities(08:47) The Role of the Entrepreneur(11:59) Understanding Sales Dynamics(14:51) Transitioning from Employee to Entrepreneur(19:10) Identifying What to Sell(24:08) The Importance of Quitting(31:00) Productizing Your Knowledge