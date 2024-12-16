How to start a 7-figure business in 2025: Advice from 4 millionaires
I've built a brand new community for like-minded people called Productivity Lab. We'll have online classes, workshops, and coaching to help you double your productivity. You can find out more 👉 here If you want to start or grow a channel, check out my Part-Time YouTuber Academy 👉 here 📚 Check Out My New York Times Bestselling Book Feel-Good Productivity! 👉 https://go.feelgoodproductivity.com/ podcast📧 Sign up for LifeNotes - my weekly newsletter where I share actionable productivity tips, practical life advice, and high-quality insights from across the web directly to your inbox. 👉 https://go.aliabdaal.com/lifenotes/podcastIn this episode of Deep Dive, I reflect on the journey of entrepreneurship and why joining a startup can be one of the best ways to learn the ropes. We dive into the transition from employee to entrepreneur, the underrated value of sales skills, and knowing when it's time to quit something that no longer serves you.I also share tips on figuring out what to sell, and how productizing your knowledge can help you scale your efforts and work smarter, not harder.Enjoy the episode 🙂(00:00) The Value of Joining Startups(03:12) Learning Through Experience(06:02) Navigating Business Opportunities(08:47) The Role of the Entrepreneur(11:59) Understanding Sales Dynamics(14:51) Transitioning from Employee to Entrepreneur(19:10) Identifying What to Sell(24:08) The Importance of Quitting(31:00) Productizing Your Knowledge
How to Stay Focused and Beat Distraction - Nir Eyal
In today's episode, I sit down with Nir Eyal to explore the nature of distraction and the journey to becoming "indistractable". We dive into understanding internal triggers, mastering them through practical techniques, and using commitment pacts to stay focused. Nir introduces concepts like the distraction notebook, the difference between traction and distraction, and how to align actions with personal goals. We also discuss managing external triggers, minimising tech and family distractions, and the idea of temptation bundling to combine rewards with tasks. Finally, we touch on the overdiagnosis of ADHD and the importance of following your curiosity.Enjoy 🙂(00:00) Understanding Distraction and the Human Condition(02:48) The Journey to Becoming Indistractable(06:06) The Role of Internal Triggers in Distraction(08:55) Mastering Internal Triggers: Techniques and Strategies(12:11) The Power of Commitment Pacts(15:04) Challenging the Concept of Willpower(17:51) The Distraction Notebook: Tracking Your Triggers(30:21) Understanding Distractions and Taking Action(36:58) The Concept of Traction vs. Distraction(47:39) Aligning Your Schedule with Your Values(53:48) Managing External Triggers and Productivity(01:00:33) Managing External Triggers(01:02:56) Hacking Distractions from Family(01:06:39) Understanding Temptation Bundling(01:08:35) The Power of Identity Packs(01:12:56) Over-diagnosis of ADHD(01:18:06) Finding Time for Writing(01:24:03) Embracing Curiosity in Writing
How Dopamine Shapes Your Habits and Productivity - Tj Power
In today's episode, I sit down with TJ Power to explore the roles of dopamine and oxytocin in motivation, satisfaction, and connection. We discuss how modern life affects dopamine systems, impacting motivation and mental health, and share strategies to boost dopamine through effortful activities and oxytocin through meaningful connections. We also cover the benefits of gratitude, social interactions, nature, sleep, and diet on mental health, and delve into managing ADHD, depression, and stress through physical exertion.Enjoy 🙂(00:00) The Power of Dopamine: Motivation and Satisfaction(14:46) Understanding Dopamine's Role in Modern Life(29:51) The Importance of Oxytocin: Connection and Relationships(54:44) The Importance of Human Connection(58:21) Contributions and Acts of Kindness(01:00:07) Building a Social Life(01:01:59) Self-Connection and Gratitude(01:06:10) Understanding Serotonin(01:12:14) The Role of Nature in Well-Being(01:20:26) The Power of Sleep(01:24:15) Navigating Depression and Mood(01:28:18) ADHD: A Different Perspective(01:32:11) Managing Stress with Endorphins
A Sales & Marketing Coaching Session with Russell Brunson
In today's episode, I chat with Russell Brunson about the ins and outs of business coaching, focusing on revenue growth, product launches, and community building. We discuss the psychology of pricing, effective marketing strategies, and using customer success stories to drive growth. We also talk about balancing the "math and drama" of entrepreneurship, taking a structured approach to scaling, and the power of webinars and challenges for selling products. Russell shares the importance of having a dedicated team for funnel optimisation and marketing.Enjoy 🙂(00:00) Business Coaching Session Introduction(02:49) Revenue Growth Strategies(06:13) Product Launches and Evergreen Models(08:58) Community Building and Membership Models(12:12) Psychology of Pricing and Sales(14:47) Scaling and Team Structure(18:06) Math vs. Drama in Business Growth(20:51) Effective Marketing Strategies(24:04) Webinars vs. Challenges for Selling(26:54) Customer Success Stories and Ads(30:11) Final Thoughts and Key Takeaways
Chasing Success vs True Fulfilment - Nat Eliason
In today's episode, I sit down with Nat Eliason to discuss known costs with unknowable benefits, overcoming short-term bias, and the importance of timing in life decisions. We explore the concept of finite versus infinite games, focusing on long-term fulfilment over short-term gains. Nat also shares insights into his daily writing routine and his book, *Crypto Confidential*, which offers an engaging look into the crypto world.Enjoy 🙂(00:00) Known Costs with Unknowable Benefits(07:11) Overcoming Short-Term Bias(13:25) The Timing of Life Decisions(25:13) The Value of Standing Social Events(38:22) Trusting Your Negative Gut(41:11) The Allure of Money(42:07) The Dangers of Being Driven by Money(43:54) Choosing Long-Term Fulfillment over Short-Term Wins(50:35) Balancing Work and Passion in a Daily Routine(01:01:55) The Power of Infinite Games(01:17:54) Crypto Confidential: A Thrilling and Educational Journey
Dr Ali Abdaal is the world’s most followed productivity expert and author of Feel-Good Productivity, the brand new book that reveals why the secret to productivity isn’t discipline, it’s joy. In his podcast, Deep Dive, Ali sits down with inspiring creators, thinkers, entrepreneurs and high performers to help listeners build lives that they love.
Ali’s cheerful style, positive approach, and well-researched content have made him a trusted voice when it comes to productivity. The internet means that we have access to more knowledge and information than ever before - but it can also be overwhelming. So, Ali and his expert guests focus on simple, scientifically proven, and actionable steps you can take to make real changes in your life.
Ali’s a firm believer that happiness isn’t the result of success - in fact, happiness is the key to success in the first place. Ali made this discovery while working as a doctor in a chaotic hospital ward. In the past, hard work had been the answer to every obstacle in his life. But no amount of hard work was going to combat panic and burnout.
So, Ali dedicated himself to figuring out a new approach to productivity - one that focuses on enjoying the journey and working towards truly meaningful goals. Deep Dive, with its authentic and engaging conversations, will give you all the insights you need to do just that.