DCS Talks about Mindfulness with Steve Vann

In this episode of DCS Talks, we have Steve Vann with us to discuss mindfulness in child welfare. Mr. Vann is a professional counselor who serves as an Assessment Consultant with the Center of Excellence for Children in State Custody at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Beyond serving our agency through assessment consultation Mr. Vann is also a regular practitioner of mindfulness and with all his experiences, he is sensitized to the stress experienced in the child welfare community whether you are a case manager, foster parent or community partner there are a lot of stressors in child welfare! I have asked Steve to join us today to discuss different ways to experience mindfulness and why these practices are so important in child welfare.