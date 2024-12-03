DCS Talks about Foster Fathers - Chris Templeton (Part 3)
In this episode of DCS Talks, foster parent trainer Toney Horton sits down with foster dad, Chris Templeton. Together, they discuss what it means to be a foster father and the impact this has on the child as well as the parent.
18:33
DCS Talks about Foster Fathers - Anthony Johnson (Part 1)
In this episode of DCS Talks, foster parent trainer Toney Horton sits down with foster father, Anthony Johnson. Together, they discuss what parenting techniques best help children as well as how foster and biological parents can work as a team.
26:11
DCS Talks about Foster Fathers - Anthony Johnson (Part 2)
This is part 2 of Toney Horton's interview with Mr. Anthony Johnson, a current foster and adoptive parent. If you have not listened to part 1, yet, I highly encourage you to listen to the previous episode first, for context. Join us today as we discuss what it means to be a foster father, as Mr. Johnson shares his experiences and Mr. Horton challenges this foster father with real-world scenarios.
27:45
DCS Talks about Termination of Parental Rights with Susan Kovac
In this episode of
DCS Talks, we have Susan Kovac with us to discuss Termination of Parental
Rights. Ms. Kovac has serves as General
Counsel Emerita at Department of Children’s Services where she served as the
lead attorney for the Knox County Region as well as serving as an Associate
Professor at the UT Knoxville School of Law for over 13 years. We have asked
Ms. Kovac to join us today to discuss Termination of Parental Rights through
the perspective of the child welfare legal system.
25:00
DCS Talks about Mindfulness with Steve Vann
In this episode of
DCS Talks, we have Steve Vann with us to discuss mindfulness in child welfare. Mr.
Vann is a professional counselor who serves as an Assessment Consultant with
the Center of Excellence for Children in State Custody at the Vanderbilt
University Medical Center. Beyond serving our agency through assessment
consultation Mr. Vann is also a regular practitioner of mindfulness and with all
his experiences, he is sensitized to the stress experienced in the child
welfare community whether you are a case manager, foster parent or community
partner there are a lot of stressors in
child welfare! I have asked Steve to join us today to discuss different ways to
experience mindfulness and why these practices are so important in child
welfare.
