Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentDCS Talks
Listen to DCS Talks in the App
Listen to DCS Talks in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

DCS Talks

Podcast DCS Talks
DCSTalks
DCS Talks, is a podcast production of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. The intention of DCS Talks is to promote dialogue among child welfare pro...
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 61
  • DCS Talks about Foster Fathers - Chris Templeton (Part 3)
    In this episode of DCS Talks, foster parent trainer Toney Horton sits down with foster dad, Chris Templeton. Together, they discuss what it means to be a foster father and the impact this has on the child as well as the parent.
    --------  
    18:33
  • DCS Talks about Foster Fathers - Anthony Johnson (Part 1)
    In this episode of DCS Talks, foster parent trainer Toney Horton sits down with foster father, Anthony Johnson. Together, they discuss what parenting techniques best help children as well as how foster and biological parents can work as a team.
    --------  
    26:11
  • DCS Talks about Foster Fathers - Anthony Johnson (Part 2)
    This is part 2 of Toney Horton's interview with Mr. Anthony Johnson, a current foster and adoptive parent. If you have not listened to part 1, yet, I highly encourage you to listen to the previous episode first, for context. Join us today as we discuss what it means to be a foster father, as Mr. Johnson shares his experiences and Mr. Horton challenges this foster father with real-world scenarios. 
    --------  
    27:45
  • DCS Talks about Termination of Parental Rights with Susan Kovac
    In this episode of DCS Talks, we have Susan Kovac with us to discuss Termination of Parental Rights.  Ms. Kovac has serves as General Counsel Emerita at Department of Children’s Services where she served as the lead attorney for the Knox County Region as well as serving as an Associate Professor at the UT Knoxville School of Law for over 13 years. We have asked Ms. Kovac to join us today to discuss Termination of Parental Rights through the perspective of the child welfare legal system.
    --------  
    25:00
  • DCS Talks about Mindfulness with Steve Vann
    In this episode of DCS Talks, we have Steve Vann with us to discuss mindfulness in child welfare. Mr. Vann is a professional counselor who serves as an Assessment Consultant with the Center of Excellence for Children in State Custody at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Beyond serving our agency through assessment consultation Mr. Vann is also a regular practitioner of mindfulness and with all his experiences, he is sensitized to the stress experienced in the child welfare community whether you are a case manager, foster parent or community partner there are  a lot of stressors in child welfare! I have asked Steve to join us today to discuss different ways to experience mindfulness and why these practices are so important in child welfare.
    --------  
    35:26

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About DCS Talks

DCS Talks, is a podcast production of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. The intention of DCS Talks is to promote dialogue among child welfare professionals, foster parents and the entire community about ways to prevent child abuse and neglect.
Podcast website

Listen to DCS Talks, The Lawfare Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/19/2024 - 3:57:33 AM