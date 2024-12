28. Guest D-Lister: Dom from Married at First Sight Season 16

Domynique from Married at First Sight Season 16 joins Nicole, Kirsten and Gina on the podcast this week! Learn what really happened behind-the-scenes that led to an early divorce and why the infamous water bottle was thrown at the Where Are They Now filming. The ladies received another fan email and share more thoughts on the experts and their involvement throughout the process.