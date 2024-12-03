28. Guest D-Lister: Dom from Married at First Sight Season 16
Domynique from Married at First Sight Season 16 joins Nicole, Kirsten and Gina on the podcast this week! Learn what really happened behind-the-scenes that led to an early divorce and why the infamous water bottle was thrown at the Where Are They Now filming. The ladies received another fan email and share more thoughts on the experts and their involvement throughout the process. Have questions or a topic you want discussed? Send an email to [email protected].
27. Our Podcast's Love Language is Shared Experiences
This week, the ladies discuss why the two new love languages out there might just be their new favorites and who covers finances while filming a reality TV show. Gina went to the Justin Timberlake concert, Kirsten is #bookedandbusy and Nicole needs to learn the dances from the Wicked movie.
26. Experts on the Honeymoon
The main takeaways from this week are: clear communication is key, get out of your own damn head, and don't forget about Karla!
25. Trial & Error
We watched Episode 5 of Married at First Sight S18 and it had us thinking about how our own pasts affect our current relationships. We dive into love languages and communication styles and how in love and life, you sometimes have to figure it out along the way.
24. MAFS Season 18, Episode 4 - We Love Reclining Dave
The weddings are officially over for Married at First Sight Season 18 and Nicole, Kirsten & Gina have a lot to say about wedding night and beyond for these couples. Plus, you'll hear some stories you didn't see on Season 16 from their honeymoons and After Party experiences. 0:00 - Introduction 0:60 - MAFS Season 16 Honeymoon Experiences 9:08 - Michelle + David 25:41 - Madison + Allen 38:03 - Karla + Juan 45:01 - After the party is the After Party 51:28 - Emem + Ikechi 56:38 - Camille + Thomas
Hosted by Married at First Sight Season 16’s Nicole, Gina, and Kirsten, “D-List Diaries” offers an unfiltered look into life after reality TV. Whether you're a die-hard MAFS fan or simply looking for relatable, real-life discussions, this weekly podcast is the blend of insider info and entertainment you’ve been looking for! For updates, follow their Instagram @dlistdiaries