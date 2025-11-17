Powered by RND
Cyber Things
Cyber Things
  • The Unseen World
    Welcome to Cyber Things, a special edition podcast produced in partnership by Armis and N2K CyberWire that plunges into the hidden world beneath our connected reality. Inspired by Stranger Things, we explore the digital realm's own Upside Down - a space teeming with unseen devices, silent intruders, and invisible threats that quietly impact our everyday lives. In this first episode, we tackle the core challenge of modern defense: seeing the unseen. Rebecca Cradick, VP of Global Communications at Armis, is joined by Kam Chumley-Soltani, Director of OT Solutions Engineering at Armis. They discuss what it truly takes for cybersecurity professionals to achieve full visibility and how early intelligence acts as a crucial barrier, stopping a devastating cyber storm before it breaks through the gate. Tune in now to hear how defenders are fighting back against the digital demons that lurk in the shadows.
  • Cyber Things Trailer
About Cyber Things

Cyber Things examines critical cybersecurity topics through the lens of a highly popular sci-fi TV series, exploring parallels between the fictional world and the real world. This three-episode podcast's releases coincide with the show’s final season. Cyber Things is hosted by Rebecca Cradick and brought to you through collaboration with N2K CyberWire and the Armis Bad Actors podcast.
