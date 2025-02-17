The Night the Saints Saved Christmas by Gracie Jagla (feat Katie Warner)

Gracie reads her story The Night the Saints Saved Christmas, joined by guest host and best-selling author Katie Warner, who graciously offered to conduct the interview with Gracie and join for some fun! Horseback ride and snow ski with the saints through this Christmas Eve night. Hear the full reading of Gracie's award-winning story (and a sneak peek discussion of Katie's own Christmas story) now!