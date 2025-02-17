The Book That Changed Everything with Sr. Allison Regina Gliot FSP
Join Sofia on an adventure through a library that leads her to a book. Not just any book, but a book that is alive- a book that will change everything! Sister Allison joins for this endearing read aloud. Sister’s Links:Sr. Allison's Author WebsiteThe Book That Changed Everything Bible Read-Alouds with Sr. Allison: Bible Read-Aloud PlaylistPublishing with Pauline Books & MediaThe Book That Changed EverythingPRE-ORDERS for Gracie's new book, If a Saint had a Song: Signed Copies or Amazon
The Women Doctors of the Church with Colleen Pressprich
Sts. Hildegard, Catherine, Teresa and Therese. Strong, sweet, holy, and a little bit stubborn! What do you know about them? You'll know a lot after this read aloud with author Colleen Pressprich! Get The Women Doctors of the Church at AmazonGet The Women Doctors of the Church at OSVVisit Colleen's WebsitePRE-ORDERS for Gracie's new book, If a Saint had a Song: Signed Copies or Amazon
Saints Around the World with Meg Hunter-Kilmer
She’s visited 25 countries, 50 states, and knows HUNDREDS of saints! She’s best-selling author Meg Hunter-Kilmer and today she reads from her book Saints Around the World. Get Saints Around the WorldGet Meg’s new Saints Around the World for Little Ones PRE-ORDERS for Gracie's new book, If a Saint had a Song: Signed Copies or Amazon
The Weight of a Mass with Josephine Nobisso
All the way from Portugal! World-renowned Catholic author Josephine joins to discuss her award-winning book on the Mass, her life living near the shrine of Fatima, her favorite miracles, and so much more. Get The Weight of a Mass here: https://a.co/d/c80iLwvPRE-ORDERS for Gracie's new book, If a Saint had a Song: Signed Copies or Amazon
The Night the Saints Saved Christmas by Gracie Jagla (feat Katie Warner)
Gracie reads her story The Night the Saints Saved Christmas, joined by guest host and best-selling author Katie Warner, who graciously offered to conduct the interview with Gracie and join for some fun! Horseback ride and snow ski with the saints through this Christmas Eve night. Hear the full reading of Gracie’s award-winning story (and a sneak peek discussion of Katie’s own Christmas story) now! Buy The Night the Saints Saved Christmas here: https://osvcatholicbookstore.com/product/the-night-the-saints-saved-christmasOrhttps://amzn.to/49TpSWLBuy My True Love Gave to Me here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1505131324/ref=cm_sw_r_as_gl_api_gl_i_VCPNERP4YTM85JB7N0EM?linkCode=ml1&tag=katie07c-20Katie’s Cookie Recipe: https://detoxinista.com/vegan-mint-chocolate-crinkle-cookies/PRE-ORDERS for Gracie's new book, If a Saint had a Song: Signed Copies or Amazon
