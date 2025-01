Nothing to FCC Here

In this week’s roundup of the latest news in online speech, content moderation and internet regulation, Mike is joined by guest host David Sullivan, the Executive Director of the Digital Trust & Safety Partnership. They cover:Trump's FCC Pick Wants to Be the Speech Police. That's Not His Job (Wired)Sauce for the Goose: The FCC Lacks Authority to Interpret Section 230 Post-Loper Bright (The Federalist Society)Roblox gives parents more power to protect the safety of young gamers (NBC)Meta should allow third party imagery of terrorist attacks, with a warning (Oversight Board)As Bluesky soars, Threads rolls out custom feeds globally (TechCrunch)Threads’ algorithm will focus more on the people you follow (The Verge)The communications minister cited a study in support of a teen social media ban. Its co-author disagrees (Crikey)Meta says it has removed 2 million accounts linked to pig butchering scams (The Record)You Too Can Hire an ‘Etsy Witch’ to Curse Elon Musk (Wired)This episode is brought to you with financial support from the Future of Online Trust & Safety Fund. Ctrl-Alt-Speech is a weekly podcast from Techdirt and Everything in Moderation. Send us your feedback at [email protected] and sponsorship enquiries to [email protected] . Thanks for listening.