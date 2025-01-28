#089 - "Inglourious Basterds" - Revealing Tarantino's Tactics That Make This Movie His Best
In this episode, we dive deep into Inglourious Basterds, breaking down the masterfully tense opening scene and revealing what makes it so iconic. We explore Quentin Tarantino's storytelling, analyzing his brilliant use of character, dialogue, and tension. We also uncover hidden details and explain how Tarantino's writing adds layers of context to key scenes, making the film a timeless masterpiece. Get insights into his unique filmmaking style and what sets Inglourious Basterds apart from other war movies.
INGLOURIOUS BASTERDS is about: It is the first year of Germany's occupation of France. Allied officer Lt. Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt) assembles a team of Jewish soldiers to commit violent acts of retribution against the Nazis, including the taking of their scalps. He and his men join forces with Bridget von Hammersmark, a German actress and undercover agent, to bring down the leaders of the Third Reich. Their fates converge with theater owner Shosanna Dreyfus, who seeks to avenge the Nazis' execution of her family.
Chapters:
00:00:00 Our reaction after watching
00:04:34 Breakdown on the masterful opening scene
00:26:31 Why Hans Landa let Shosanna go
00:28:38 Tarantino almost cancelled production the day before shooting
00:31:12 Tarantino's hidden cameo
00:33:59 Film Theory: The story behind Aldo Raine’s nasty neck scar
00:38:00 Film Theory: The stories behind each Bastard
00:41:37 Easily Brad Pitt's greatest character
00:45:03 The contrast between Hans Landa and Aldo Raine
00:49:10 The way they shot the basement tavern scene
00:50:39 The Tarantino way of shooting this movie
00:54:11 Breaking down Hans Landa
00:59:40 The two best shots in the entire movie
01:01:36 The Nazi simp + side bars
01:06:21 The funniest scene in the movie: Gorlami
01:12:11 Tarantino's deeper meaning of the movie
01:13:59 Our ratings and score
01:18:23 The BIG plot hole
01:20:14 Final thoughts
01:22:25 Cue the music
--------
1:23:35
#088 - "The Prestige" - The Insane Amount of Details Christopher Nolan Hides in Plain Sight
In this episode, we break down Christopher Nolan’s hidden details in The Prestige that cleverly foreshadow the big twist involving Borden and Fallon. We dive deep into Nolan’s masterful storytelling and the subtle clues he plants throughout the film that most viewers miss on the first watch. By analyzing key scenes and character interactions, we reveal how Nolan pulls off the magic of misdirection, leading to one of the best movie twists of all time.
Chapters:
00:00:00 Intro & Post movie reaction
00:02:34 Everything Nolan hides in plain sight
00:12:36 LOL: So how involved were the twins in each others relationship??
00:18:15 Back to the details hidden in plain sight
00:23:57 The darkest reveal of the entire movie
00:25:55 Deciphering which brother is which
00:33:13 How Nolan constructs the movie like a magic trick
00:37:18 Does Borden or Angier make the ultimate sacrifice?
00:42:05 How Nolan gets the audience to believe the characters
00:43:33 Hugh Jackman's American accent sucked... for a reason
00:47:55 One more hint toward the big twist
00:48:41 Proof that magicians are just bad people
00:50:57 Scarlett Jo Hanson is dope in real life... or maybe it's an act
00:51:47 Sidebar: Funniest Hot Ones interview
00:56:45 Sidebar: Scar Jo's Hot One's episode
00:59:14 Christopher Nolan's camera slight of hand
01:01:52 Cool detail showing Angier making sure he feels like the original
01:04:02 Nolan just slipped this between his first 2 Batman movies
01:05:09 Our ratings out of 10
01:10:56 Final thoughts
01:13:56 Cue the music
--------
1:15:06
#087 - "Sicario" - How Denis Villeneuve Turned a Great Script into an Insane Movie
In this episode, we break down SICARIO and its dark, gripping story. We analyze the most intense scenes, revealing how they build suspense and tension. From the morally complex characters to the stunning cinematography, we dive into why Sicario is a modern thriller masterpiece. We also discuss the major changes made to the original script that amplified the film’s impact. If you’re looking for a deep analysis of Sicario, its best moments, and its storytelling, this is for you.SICARIO is about: After rising through the ranks of her male-dominated profession, idealistic FBI agent Kate Macer receives a top assignment. Recruited by mysterious government official Matt Graver, Kate joins a task force for the escalating war against drugs. Led by the intense and shadowy Alejandro, the team travels back-and-forth across the U.S.-Mexican border, using one cartel boss to flush out a bigger one.Chapters:00:00:00 Post watch conversation: Ending reaction & the studs behind the movie00:03:17 Why Emily Blunt was cast as Kate00:07:46 The true events Taylor Sheridan based the script on00:09:27 Denis Villeneuve drastic change to the original script00:13:57 How Sheridan pits different beliefs against each other00:21:00 Benicio Del Toro's incredible portrayal of dark mystery00:24:07 How they trick the audience to reveal Alejandro's true darkness00:28:02 The potential threat cartels are facing in real life00:29:34 The ending that leaves you questioning your own beliefs00:32:16 An example of Denis Villeneuve's genius directing00:37:59 The symbolic use of color and darkness00:39:41 Benicio Del Toro & Emily Blunt fought to change the ending00:41:26 The extreme detail of the final scene 00:42:12 Ending explained: Don't become a wolf00:45:50 Josh Brolin reveals how weird the set experience was00:50:05 The significance of the films title & sequel discussion00:52:15 The odd but realistic goal of the characters00:53:14 Our ratings out of 1000:56:00 Final thoughts: Fun fact about Sheridan’s attempt to have it made00:58:37 Looking at the ridiculously long Canne standing ovations01:00:57 Cue the music
--------
1:02:06
#086 - "Nosferatu" - Movie Review - Proof That Vampires Look Cooler With a Mustache
In this episode, we give our full review of NOSFERATU (2024), diving deep into its rich visuals, impressive storytelling, and eerie atmosphere. We break down the incredible acting, point out the very sexual undertones, and analyze how these elements heighten the overall experience. Join us as we discuss the powerful performances, the gothic aesthetic, and how Nosferatu redefines the vampire genre for a new era.
NOSFERATU is about: In the 1830s, estate agent Thomas Hutter travels to Transylvania for a fateful meeting with Count Orlok, a prospective client. In his absence, Hutter's new bride, Ellen, is left under the care of their friends, Friedrich and Anna Harding. Plagued by horrific visions and an increasing sense of dread, Ellen soon encounters an evil force that's far beyond her control.
Chapters:
00:00 Post watch reaction and review
06:00 Hiding Nosferatu in a plague
10:51 The very sexually suggestive undertone
14:56 Thomas never had a shot
15:56 Why does Nosferatu have a mustache?
19:54 When the ladies start acting crazy, dope em up
24:05 Discussing vampire strategies
26:38 Willem Dafoe is that man
30:25 Ellen really screwed over her friends
33:45 The lighting and camera work
35:23 The most ruthless scene in the movie
40:02 Where the movie didn't hit
41:41 Discussing the ending
44:13 The deep connection the story has to humanity
48:15 Final thoughts
49:47 Our ratings out of 10
53:24 Cue the music
--------
54:32
#085 - "Interstellar" - Breaking Down Christopher Nolan's Storytelling Genius
In this episode, we dive deep into Interstellar and reveal Christopher Nolan's genius approach to storytelling. From complex timelines to emotional depth, we explore the techniques that make this film a sci-fi masterpiece. We break down the key moments that showcase Nolan’s unique narrative style and discuss why Interstellar continues to captivate audiences.
INTERSTELLAR is about: In Earth's future, a global crop blight and second Dust Bowl are slowly rendering the planet uninhabitable. Professor Brand (Michael Caine), a brilliant NASA physicist, is working on plans to save mankind by transporting Earth's population to a new home via a wormhole. But first, Brand must send former NASA pilot Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) and a team of researchers through the wormhole and across the galaxy to find out which of three planets could be mankind's new home.
Chapters:
00:00:00 Intro Conversation: Nolan never misses, stories from set, & Nolan's world building
00:06:43 Discussing the IMAX experience of Interstellar
00:10:36 Why the world ending stakes feel so real
00:15:07 The true pain time has on a person
00:20:19 Matthew McConaughey never fails
00:25:18 Nolan's perfect writing of a loving father in dire times
00:31:29 How Nolan simplifies the worlds problems is in characters actions
00:35:45 Analyzing Dr.Mann's significance to the story
00:39:35 Debating Prof. Brand's decision for humanity
00:44:58 Why did only one girl go on the repopulation mission?
00:46:47 Dr.Mann for b*tch of the century award
00:47:50 Michael Caine's brilliant subtle acting in his betrayal
00:48:50 Film Theory: NASA was always looking for Cooper
00:51:54 Film Theory: Nolan is warning us about AI
00:54:28 Hans Zimmer hijacks your mind with his music
00:56:55 Nolan's foreshadowing the extreme & unknown dangers of space
00:58:13 The unknown emotional nature of the music
01:01:46 Nolan's incredible vision for his movies
01:03:31 Breaking down the (obvious but still great) theme
01:05:54 Proving the haters of this masterpiece wrong
01:12:24 Final thoughts: The unique structure
01:15:08 Cue the music
Just dudes that make movies, breaking down movies, live on a podcast. If you enjoy popular movies, sh*t-talk, and film breakdowns you've come to the right place.
The CRWN Cinema Podcast is a movie analysis podcast hosted by Kade Harvey and Gray Pittman with guest stars Mercedes Harvey and Scott Jordan. They watch & discuss classic movies to talk about the film techniques used, give interesting insights, and just have a cinematic hang.