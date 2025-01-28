#087 - "Sicario" - How Denis Villeneuve Turned a Great Script into an Insane Movie

In this episode, we break down SICARIO and its dark, gripping story. We analyze the most intense scenes, revealing how they build suspense and tension. From the morally complex characters to the stunning cinematography, we dive into why Sicario is a modern thriller masterpiece. We also discuss the major changes made to the original script that amplified the film’s impact. If you’re looking for a deep analysis of Sicario, its best moments, and its storytelling, this is for you.SICARIO is about: After rising through the ranks of her male-dominated profession, idealistic FBI agent Kate Macer receives a top assignment. Recruited by mysterious government official Matt Graver, Kate joins a task force for the escalating war against drugs. Led by the intense and shadowy Alejandro, the team travels back-and-forth across the U.S.-Mexican border, using one cartel boss to flush out a bigger one.Chapters:00:00:00 Post watch conversation: Ending reaction & the studs behind the movie00:03:17 Why Emily Blunt was cast as Kate00:07:46 The true events Taylor Sheridan based the script on00:09:27 Denis Villeneuve drastic change to the original script00:13:57 How Sheridan pits different beliefs against each other00:21:00 Benicio Del Toro's incredible portrayal of dark mystery00:24:07 How they trick the audience to reveal Alejandro's true darkness00:28:02 The potential threat cartels are facing in real life00:29:34 The ending that leaves you questioning your own beliefs00:32:16 An example of Denis Villeneuve's genius directing00:37:59 The symbolic use of color and darkness00:39:41 Benicio Del Toro & Emily Blunt fought to change the ending00:41:26 The extreme detail of the final scene 00:42:12 Ending explained: Don't become a wolf00:45:50 Josh Brolin reveals how weird the set experience was00:50:05 The significance of the films title & sequel discussion00:52:15 The odd but realistic goal of the characters00:53:14 Our ratings out of 1000:56:00 Final thoughts: Fun fact about Sheridan’s attempt to have it made00:58:37 Looking at the ridiculously long Canne standing ovations01:00:57 Cue the music