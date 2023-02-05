Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
True Crime
Podcast Crime of a Lifetime
True-crime fanatics Kerry Ipema and Quinlan Pozner dive weekly into real crimes ripped straight from the headlines to uncover the truth that lies beyond them. T... More
True Crime
  • I Survived - I Could See Beneath The Blindfold
    Subscribe to I Survived wherever you get your podcasts.In November of 1984, 17-year-old Lisa McVey Noland was biking home from her job working the night shift at a local Tampa doughnut shop, when she was suddenly snatched off her bike and abducted. Being abducted was one of the worst things that happened to her but also saved her life.” Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/23/2023
    32:56
  • The Stalker’s Last Stanza
    Ruth Finley has lived half her life in fear. She has a stalker who sends her poems like it’s his full-time job. The local police do everything they can to catch ‘the poet’ to no avail. But when the ink dries on the story of the stalker, the ending will shock everyone involved. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/16/2023
    1:11:11
  • An Ax for an Ax
    In the 1980s, Candy Montgomery is living in Texas and bored with her marriage. She wants a little affair to spice things up. But when she goes looking for fireworks, she gets badly burned. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/9/2023
    52:50
  • The Mistress of Palimony
    Vicki Morgan has spent her whole adult life as a mistress to rich old men, but when she suddenly finds herself cut off from their fortunes, all hell breaks loose. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/2/2023
    1:02:31
  • The Million Dollar Coffin
    When the heir to a media empire is kidnapped, it shocks everyone in the small community of Kankakee, Illinois. But how exactly he’s held for ransom is even more disturbing than anyone can imagine. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/25/2023
    44:42

About Crime of a Lifetime

True-crime fanatics Kerry Ipema and Quinlan Pozner dive weekly into real crimes ripped straight from the headlines to uncover the truth that lies beyond them. They follow the stories as they unfold in real-time and pull apart fact from fiction to paint in vivid detail the hard-to-believe crimes you will not soon forget.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Crime of a Lifetime

Crime of a Lifetime

