About Creepy Places

There are places where the world’s most gruesome crimes have led to years, decades, and sometimes even centuries of supernatural activity, the victims seemingly reaching out from beyond the grave for justice. Those places are in Creepy Places: A True Crime Podcast, and I am your host, Jon Grilz. Our journey will take us across the world from the Carpathian Mountains to the heartland of the United States and through six centuries of true crime. The echoes of these crimes can still be heard in the buildings in which they occurred, the objects used in each kill, and in the pop culture legacy they have left behind. Many of our tales are now the stuff of legend, passed down from generation to generation. Others are so fresh the blood is not yet even dry. New episodes every other week. Join Jon Grilz in these Creepy Places if you dare...