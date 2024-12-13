Loren Lott | Lovers and Friends (or stuck in the DM's)

Join Titus on the FIRST episode of 'Crab Legs and Kool Aid.' This episode features the talented actress and singer, Lauren Lott. They dive into topics ranging from the importance of support in Hollywood to navigating personal growth and relationships. Lauren shares her unique insights on being there for others, the challenges of making it in the entertainment industry, and her perspectives on life, love, and self-improvement. Don't miss this engaging and heartfelt conversation!