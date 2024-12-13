Powered by RND
Crab Legs and Kool Aid

Titus 'ERLY' Makin
Welcome to *Crab Legs and Kool Aid*, the podcast where it’s all about keeping it real and ratchet! Hosted by Titus 'ERLY' Makin Jr., this show dives into the hu...
  • Loren Lott | Lovers and Friends (or stuck in the DM's)
    Join Titus on the FIRST episode of 'Crab Legs and Kool Aid.' This episode features the talented actress and singer, Lauren Lott. They dive into topics ranging from the importance of support in Hollywood to navigating personal growth and relationships. Lauren shares her unique insights on being there for others, the challenges of making it in the entertainment industry, and her perspectives on life, love, and self-improvement. Don't miss this engaging and heartfelt conversation!
    58:00
  • Welcome to Crab Legs & Kool Aid!
    Welcome to Crab Legs and Kool Aid, the podcast where it’s all about keeping it real and ratchet! Hosted by Titus 'ERLY' Makin Jr., this show dives into the human side of artists, serving up unfiltered conversations you won’t find in press junkets. From deep, emotional chats to fun, lighthearted moments, we’re here for it all. So grab some crab legs, pour yourself some Kool Aid, and get ready for laughs, feels, and everything in between. Let’s vibe! 🦀🍹
    1:35

