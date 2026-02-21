Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady

5x NBA Champion Ron Harper pulls up with his sons, Ron Jr. and Dylan Harper, for a special family edition of Cousins with Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady. Ron Sr. opens up about sacrificing his role as a scorer to win championships alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen and breaks down why Kobe Bryant’s game was the closest we’ve ever seen to MJ.



With plenty of family-friendly banter, Ron Jr. and Dylan talk about competing against each other in the NBA Rising Stars, their “welcome to the league” moments, navigating expectations, and whether we’ll see Dylan in the 2027 NBA Slam Dunk Contest?



00:00 : Intro



01:15 : Playing Against Each Other All-Star Weekend



02:07 : Growing Up Competing Against Each Other



04:18 : Ron Jr. and Dylan Playing Against Ron Sr.



07:58 : Dylan Potentially Entering 2027 Slam Dunk Contest



09:10 : Handling Outside Pressure



09:58 : Ron Jr. and Dylan’s Training Habits Growing Up



11:50 : Parents Showing up to Ron Jr. and Dylan’s AAU Games



14:52 : Ron First Seeing Potential in His Sons



16:21 : Giving Ron His Flowers



18:27 : Ron Learning from MJ and the Bulls



19:20 : Scottie Pippen v. Michael Jordan



20:54 : Kobe Bryant is the Closest Player to Michael Jordan



21:46 : Ron Jr. and Dylan Studying Opponents



23:20 : Defense in Today’s Game



24:20: Ron’s Adjustment to Chicago



27:11: Ron Jr. Salutes Dylan



28:36: Dylan Talks About His Draft Night



29:41: The Harper’s “Welcome to the League” Moment



33:27: Ron Playing Against Dr. J



34:25: Ron More Proud of His Sons than His 5 Rings



34:47: T-Mac’s Childhood Dynamic with His Father



36:50: Family in the Building Motivates the Harper Brothers



37:50: NBA Rising Stars Excitement



40:42: Sibling Rivalry at NBA Rising Stars



44:20: Best Teammate Chemistry



46:55: Family Dynamic



56:05: Wrap