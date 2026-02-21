Open app
Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady
Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady
Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady

AMP Sports, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady
SportsBasketball
Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady
  Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady

    Dylan Harper and Ron Harper Jr. Bring Brotherly Competition To NBA All-Star Weekend & Ron Harper Sr. Talks About The Biggest Lesson He Learned Playing With MJ
2/18/2026 | 56 mins.

    2/18/2026 | 56 mins.
    5x NBA Champion Ron Harper pulls up with his sons, Ron Jr. and Dylan Harper, for a special family edition of Cousins with Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady. Ron Sr. opens up about sacrificing his role as a scorer to win championships alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen and breaks down why Kobe Bryant’s game was the closest we’ve ever seen to MJ. 

    With plenty of family-friendly banter, Ron Jr. and Dylan talk about competing against each other in the NBA Rising Stars, their “welcome to the league” moments,  navigating expectations, and whether we’ll see Dylan in the 2027 NBA Slam Dunk Contest?

    Check out new episodes every Wednesday and make sure you Subscribe on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts!

    Follow Cousins on Social Media: 

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vinceandtmac/

    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@vinceandtmac

    X: https://x.com/VinceAndTmac

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VinceAndTMac/

    Much love to our sponsors:

    FanDuel: New Customers bet five dollars and get two hundred dollars in Bonus bets. Only on FanDuel

    Xfinity: Basketball is unpredictable, the price of your internet shouldn't be. Get the most reliable, fiber-powered WiFi at one price for five years. Guaranteed. Visit Xfinity.com to learn more. Restrictions apply. Select plans only. Xfinity internet is powered by fiber and connected to premises by coaxial cable. Most reliable claim based on Opensignal Awards USA: Fixed Broadband Report, May 2025: XB6+

    00:00 : Intro

    01:15 : Playing Against Each Other All-Star Weekend

    02:07 : Growing Up Competing Against Each Other

    04:18 : Ron Jr. and Dylan Playing Against Ron Sr.

    07:58 : Dylan Potentially Entering 2027 Slam Dunk Contest

    09:10 : Handling Outside Pressure

    09:58 : Ron Jr. and Dylan’s Training Habits Growing Up

    11:50 : Parents Showing up to Ron Jr. and Dylan’s AAU Games

    14:52 : Ron First Seeing Potential in His Sons

    16:21 : Giving Ron His Flowers

    18:27 : Ron Learning from MJ and the Bulls

    19:20 : Scottie Pippen v. Michael Jordan

    20:54 : Kobe Bryant is the Closest Player to Michael Jordan

    21:46 : Ron Jr. and Dylan Studying Opponents

    23:20 : Defense in Today’s Game

    24:20: Ron’s Adjustment to Chicago

    27:11: Ron Jr. Salutes Dylan

    28:36: Dylan Talks About His Draft Night

    29:41: The Harper’s “Welcome to the League” Moment

    33:27: Ron Playing Against Dr. J

    34:25: Ron More Proud of His Sons than His 5 Rings

    34:47: T-Mac’s Childhood Dynamic with His Father

    36:50: Family in the Building Motivates the Harper Brothers

    37:50: NBA Rising Stars Excitement

    40:42: Sibling Rivalry at NBA Rising Stars

    44:20: Best Teammate Chemistry

    46:55: Family Dynamic

    56:05: Wrap
  Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady

    Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady on Fixing the NBA All-Star Game & the Legendary 2000 Dunk Contest
2/11/2026 | 1h 1 mins.

    2/11/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady don’t hold back on what needs to change to make the NBA All-Star Game competitive again. The Hall of Famers break down the new All-Star format, effort level, and what the league must do to bring back real intensity.

    Plus, the cousins revisit the legendary 2000 NBA Dunk Contest. Vince and T-Mac reflect on that iconic performance, behind-the-scenes stories fans never heard, and the Dunk Contest featuring Kobe Bryant and LeBron James that almost happened.

    Check out new episodes every Wednesday and make sure you Subscribe on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts!

    Follow Cousins on Social Media:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vinceandtmac/
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@vinceandtmac
    X: https://x.com/VinceAndTmac
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VinceAndTMac/

    Much love to our sponsors:

    FanDuel: New Customers bet five dollars and get two hundred dollars in Bonus bets. Only on FanDuel

    Xfinity: Basketball is unpredictable, the price of your internet shouldn't be. Get the most reliable, fiber-powered WiFi at one price for five years. Guaranteed. Visit Xfinity.com to learn more. Restrictions apply. Select plans only. Xfinity internet is powered by fiber and connected to premises by coaxial cable. Most reliable claim based on Opensignal Awards USA: Fixed Broadband Report, May 2025: XB6+

    00:00 : Intro
    02:15 : All-Star Game Format
    03:30 : Making All-Star Game Competitive
    04:36 : Incentives For All-Star Game
    06:52 : NBA Dunk Contest Dying
    09:00 : Rising Stars
    10:10 : Teammate Chemistry
    16:30 : 2000 NBA Dunk Contest
    17:45 : Vince, TMac, Kobe & LeBron Dunk Contest
    19:44 : Dunk Vince Wanted To Do
    20:30 : Charlotte Hornets
    22:40 : Toronto Raptors
    24:25 : First Half Season Awards
    25:15 : Family Dynamic
    58:20 : Outro

    Download The Full Podcast Here:
    Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cousins-with-vince-carter-and-tracy-mcgrady/id1870333901

    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4lZnZQHKHDxRyxECsvRZLC?si=ji6hLF0DR7ebGKwBKnWNFg

    Amazon: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/ddbe5a43-8191-4330-9db3-4558e00443a0/cousins-with-vince-carter-and-tracy-mcgrady
  Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady

    Luka Dončić on Lakers as Championship Contenders, the Trade from Dallas & Are the Denver Nuggets Better Than the OKC Thunder?
2/04/2026 | 53 mins.

    2/04/2026 | 53 mins.
    6x NBA All-Star Luka Dončić joins Cousins alongside Hall of Famers Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady for a candid conversation about what it’s really like being a European player in the NBA.

    Luka opens up about being recruited to play professionally at just 13 years old at Real Madrid, competing against older players like Russell Westbrook early in his career, and how those experiences shaped him. He also reveals his favorite trash-talking opponent and the player who gave him absolute hell on the court.

    Plus: • Is Philadelphia the scariest first-round NBA playoff matchup? • Will we see Luka Dončić dunking more in the future?

    Check out new episodes every Wednesday and make sure you Subscribe on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts!

    Follow Cousins on Social Media: 

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vinceandtmac/

    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@vinceandtmac

    X: https://x.com/VinceAndTmac

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VinceAndTMac/

    Much love to our sponsors:

    FanDuel: New Customers bet five dollars and get two hundred dollars in Bonus bets. Only on FanDuel

    Xfinity: Basketball is unpredictable, the price of your internet shouldn't be. Get the most reliable, fiber-powered WiFi at one price for five years. Guaranteed. Visit Xfinity.com to learn more. Restrictions apply. Select plans only. Xfinity internet is powered by fiber and connected to premises by coaxial cable. Most reliable claim based on Opensignal Awards USA: Fixed Broadband Report, May 2025: XB6+
  Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady

    Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady Reveal Their Incredible Origin Story, NBA "What Ifs," Rookie Lessons & Today's Stars
1/28/2026 | 1h 10 mins.

    1/28/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    NBA Hall of Famers Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady sit down to discuss their unbelievable origin story, from their high school days to taking unique paths to the NBA. They break down the championships they might have won if they stayed together, reflect on their favorite NBA moments, and share what life was really like as rookies in the league. 

    Plus, Vince and T-Mac weigh in on Anthony Edwards vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, talk about mentoring today’s NBA players, and explore some of basketball’s biggest “what if” conversations.

    Check out new episodes every Wednesday and make sure you Subscribe on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts!

    Follow Cousins on Social Media: 

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vinceandtmac/

    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@vinceandtmac

    X: https://www.facebook.com/VinceAndTMac/

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VinceAndTMac/

    Much love to our sponsors:

    FanDuel: New Customers bet five dollars and get two hundred dollars in Bonus bets. Only on FanDuel

    Xfinity: Basketball is unpredictable, the price of your internet shouldn't be. Get the most reliable, fiber-powered WiFi at one price for five years. Guaranteed. Visit Xfinity.com to learn more. Restrictions apply. Select plans only. Xfinity internet is powered by fiber and connected to premises by coaxial cable. Most reliable claim based on Opensignal Awards USA: Fixed Broadband Report, May 2025: XB6+

    Chapters:

    00:00 : Intro

    01:10 : Finding Out They Are Cousins 

    09:01 : Favorite Moment As Teammates

    10:20 : Vince Rookie Year

    11:20 : Dunking on Kornél Dávid

    13:32 : Could They Have Won A Championship

    22:40 : T-Mac Growing Up Loving Baseball and Hating Basketball

    26:10 : T-Mac at ABCD Camp

    34:03 : Vince’s High School Class

    34:03 : Vince Playing Against KG in High School

    37:08 : Vince Playing Volleyball in High School

    38:58 : Vince Musical Talents and Drum Major

    43:03 : Will OKC Win More Than 64 Games

    44:43 : Anthony Edwards vs SGA

    50:23 : Importance of Vets

    55:13 : OGs For Vince and T-Mac

    57:00 : T-Mac Favorite NBA Moment

    1:01:04 : Vince and T-Mac Matchups

    1:03:38 : Who Raised You?

    1:09:28 : Outro
  Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady

    Introducing Cousins with Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady
1/19/2026 | 0 mins.

    1/19/2026 | 0 mins.
    Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, two of the greatest NBA players of all-time and real life cousins, team up for a weekly podcast covering all things basketball, life, and culture.

    New Episodes every Wednesday. Subscribe on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

    Follow the show on all social channels @VinceandTMac

About Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady

Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady aren’t just NBA Hall of Famers and two of the most exciting players of all-time, they’re real-life cousins. Now, they’re bringing the energy they had on the court every week on Cousins, discussing the latest from around the NBA, entertainment, culture and their day-to-day lives, just like two cousins going back-and-forth on the couch at granny’s house. Joined by special guests who’ve changed the game on and off the court, Cousins is the show where everybody can show up, fully be themselves, and feel like family, because they are.     Check out new episodes every Wednesday. Subscribe on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow the show on all social channels @VinceandTMac
