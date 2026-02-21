Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady

Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady don’t hold back on what needs to change to make the NBA All-Star Game competitive again. The Hall of Famers break down the new All-Star format, effort level, and what the league must do to bring back real intensity.
Plus, the cousins revisit the legendary 2000 NBA Dunk Contest. Vince and T-Mac reflect on that iconic performance, behind-the-scenes stories fans never heard, and the Dunk Contest featuring Kobe Bryant and LeBron James that almost happened.
00:00 : Intro
02:15 : All-Star Game Format
03:30 : Making All-Star Game Competitive
04:36 : Incentives For All-Star Game
06:52 : NBA Dunk Contest Dying
09:00 : Rising Stars
10:10 : Teammate Chemistry
16:30 : 2000 NBA Dunk Contest
17:45 : Vince, TMac, Kobe & LeBron Dunk Contest
19:44 : Dunk Vince Wanted To Do
20:30 : Charlotte Hornets
22:40 : Toronto Raptors
24:25 : First Half Season Awards
25:15 : Family Dynamic
58:20 : Outro
