Nick Schwerdt & Mike Vernon
The world is broken. And the only thing that could possibly fix it is two white guys talking about KU sports.
SportsBasketball
The world is broken. And the only thing that could possibly fix it is two white guys talking about KU sports.
  • Kansas Football Expectations and Jalon Daniels Heisman Hype
    Our dreams and nightmares for KU Football this year.The Saturday Commitment: Love and KU footballCan Jalon Daniels actually be a Heisman candidate?KU Basketball NCAA Investigation nears the endWhy we love Johnny FurphyHow we’ll bet KU and top picks for Week 1Predictions for KU’s opener and the season
    8/28/2023
    1:21:34
  • Welcome to Could Be Wrong
    Welcome to Could Be Wrong - a podcast for humanity. Mike Vernon and Nick Schwerdt will take you on a weekly journey through life, love, and Kansas sports. Could this show change the world? Who's to say?Episode 1 coming August 28. 
    8/25/2023
    19:41

About Could Be Wrong

The world is broken. And the only thing that could possibly fix it is two white guys talking about KU sports.

