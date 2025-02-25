Composable: Exploring Crypto’s Building Blocks (an Espresso Pod)

The War for Developers - with Maria Shen, author of Electric Capital's Developer Report

In this episode of Composable, hosts Alicia and Ellie sit down with Maria Shen from Electric Capital to discuss their latest Developer Report that's making waves in the crypto space. They dive deep into how the war for developers is shaping up — with particularly noteworthy data on Ethereum losing out to Solana for most new devs, and a migration of Ethereum devs to working L2s.Key topics covered:The surprising rise of Solana as the leader in attracting new developers, while Ethereum maintains the largest overall developer ecosystemHow Asia has become the #1 continent for crypto developers, with India rising from 10th to 2nd place since 2015The distinction between Ethereum ecosystem developers vs EVM developers, and how this affects developer statisticsWhy Base and other L2s are becoming crucial for Ethereum's developer ecosystem growthThe impact of community support and DevRel efforts on attracting new developersHow DEX activity has shifted predominantly to Solana (81% of transactions) largely due to meme coin activityThe importance of full-time developers (35% on Ethereum vs 18% on Solana) and their impact on ecosystem developmentThe correlation between crypto prices and new developer activity in the spaceThe emergence of multi-chain development as a growing trend among developersWhether you're a developer, crypto enthusiast, or just curious about where the talent in Web3 is heading, this episode offers valuable insights into the current state of blockchain development and where it might be going next.