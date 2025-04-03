Common Thread - Episode 1.1

Welcome to the inaugural episode of Common Thread. This podcast will explore territory beyond the typical interview questions about musical influences and favorite bands. It will feature organic discussions that illuminate how hardcore and punk rock influenced the trajectory of our lives in unexpected ways.Common Thread will showcase authentic conversations with small business owners, educators, activists, artists and people who have lived unique and interesting lives. We will introduce you to individuals who have found ways to apply the values, philosophies, and sense of community found in hardcore punk to overcome obstacles, resolve problems using innovative solutions, and forge their own path in life. In this three-part episode, co-hosts Rory Van Grol and Greg Benoit talk about the role hardcore had in influencing their adolescence years, their choices as parents, their role as the leaders of Ugly Duck Coffee and Irondequoit Public Library respectively, and their shared experience overcoming past trauma. Rory discusses his move from Rochester, NY to Rhode Island, how he came to be in Soul Control, his eventual move back to Rochester, and the founding of Ugly Duck Coffee. Greg discusses his career as a public librarian, how late 90s hardcore show fliers influenced the way people in the Rochester area learned about ebooks, and how he came to occupy a leadership role in public libraries.This conversation is as inviting and humorous as it is vulnerable and unvarnished., and sets the pace and tone for future interviews. This episode was recorded using a Zoom 2H4n Pro microphone and Blue Snowball microphone, and was edited with Audacity. If you live in the Rochester area you can borrow these microphones for free from the 1839 Maker's Lab located at the Irondequoit Public Library to record a podcast, oral histories, interviews, and live music. The 1839 Maker's Lab also features a high end PC that you can use to edit your audio recording using Audacity. Visit irondequoitlibrary.org/services/makers-lab for more information.