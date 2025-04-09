Powered by RND
Committed to Loving Me

Rhea Golden
Welcome to the Committed to Loving Me Limited Series Podcast, where Rhea Golden takes you on her spiritual journey from heartbreak to hope to happiness! The st...
LeisureReligion & Spirituality

Available Episodes

  • From Committed to Love & Marriage to Committed to Loving Me
    The Journey from heartbreak to hope to happiness takes patience, prayer, perseverance, and RESOURCES! Here are a few of the resources that helped me navigate my committed to loving me journey.Scriptures to hold onto: "For I know the plans I have or you declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." - Jeremiah 29:11Songs to Listen to:"Pressure" by Jonathan Reynolds"Self-Love" by Jayson Lyric & NevaehOther Resources:You Version Bible App Plan: Break Up With What Broke You: How God Redeems and Rewrites Your StoryYouTube: The Unexpected Challenges of Divorce and How to Overcome Them | Myesha Chaney*I do not own the rights to the music played in this episode or shared in the episode notes.I would love to hear from you!  Email me at [email protected] or connect with me on instagram @rheagolden_ 
    1:58:03

About Committed to Loving Me

Welcome to the Committed to Loving Me Limited Series Podcast, where Rhea Golden takes you on her spiritual journey from heartbreak to hope to happiness! The story of how she went from being the poster child for committed to love and marriage (as the former CEO of Fab Wives) to transforming her life when she made the decision to be committed to loving me! In this podcast series, Rhea is also joined by other women who have navigated separation and divorce and are blazing new trails for themselves.
