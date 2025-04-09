The Journey from heartbreak to hope to happiness takes patience, prayer, perseverance, and RESOURCES! Here are a few of the resources that helped me navigate my committed to loving me journey.Scriptures to hold onto: "For I know the plans I have or you declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." - Jeremiah 29:11Songs to Listen to:"Pressure" by Jonathan Reynolds"Self-Love" by Jayson Lyric & NevaehOther Resources:You Version Bible App Plan: Break Up With What Broke You: How God Redeems and Rewrites Your StoryYouTube: The Unexpected Challenges of Divorce and How to Overcome Them | Myesha Chaney*I do not own the rights to the music played in this episode or shared in the episode notes.I would love to hear from you! Email me at [email protected]
or connect with me on instagram @rheagolden_