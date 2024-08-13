DeepSeek has everyone freaking out; we'll look at what's legitimately fascinating, what bits have been an overreaction, and the big mistake that made this all possible.
Plus, there's some bad news for Java fans.
--------
46:01
604: The Startup Myth
We dig into the Rails 8 Solid Trifecta, our thoughts on why fewer developers are taking jobs at startups, and a new buzzphrase: Framework Fatigue.
--------
38:56
603: COSMIC Defenders
The CEO who bet on SwiftUI—and lost their job. Then poke some fun at Rust stans, SalesForce claims they're not hiring any developers in 2025, and more!
--------
43:22
602: Dude, You're Getting a Dell Pro Max Micro Plus!
CES 2025 Secrets Revealed: A developer’s dream or just more hype? Plus, NVIDIA flexes its AI muscles, and we're admittedly impressed. Then, our thoughts on Dell's historic rebrand.
--------
44:30
601: The 10X Exec
Some debates never die, and this week, we’re reigniting one of our spiciest from the archives. Plus, our boldest 2025 predictions yet.