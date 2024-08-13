Powered by RND
Coder Radio

Jupiter Broadcasting
A weekly talk show taking a pragmatic look at the art and business of Software Development and the world of technology.
  • 605: The Democrats Behind DeepSeek
    DeepSeek has everyone freaking out; we'll look at what's legitimately fascinating, what bits have been an overreaction, and the big mistake that made this all possible. Plus, there's some bad news for Java fans.
    46:01
  • 604: The Startup Myth
    We dig into the Rails 8 Solid Trifecta, our thoughts on why fewer developers are taking jobs at startups, and a new buzzphrase: Framework Fatigue.
    38:56
  • 603: COSMIC Defenders
    The CEO who bet on SwiftUI—and lost their job. Then poke some fun at Rust stans, SalesForce claims they're not hiring any developers in 2025, and more!
    43:22
  • 602: Dude, You're Getting a Dell Pro Max Micro Plus!
    CES 2025 Secrets Revealed: A developer’s dream or just more hype? Plus, NVIDIA flexes its AI muscles, and we're admittedly impressed. Then, our thoughts on Dell's historic rebrand.
    44:30
  • 601: The 10X Exec
    Some debates never die, and this week, we’re reigniting one of our spiciest from the archives. Plus, our boldest 2025 predictions yet.
    58:13

About Coder Radio

