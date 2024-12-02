COD POD | The Official Call of Duty Podcast

Getting Festive with Karen David ("Sev") | COD POD Ep. 004 "Holiday Special"
'Tis the season for the #CODPOD Holiday Special. In this episode, we preview the upcoming Zombies update with Treyarch, chat with Karen David ("Sev") about her work on the Campaign, and open up a few more surprises from under the tree.
57:55
Canonizing Black Ops Lore, The Haunting | Ep. 003
This one is for the lore heads. The #CODPOD returns with a Black Ops story deep-dive with Treyarch, #TheHaunting, and community questions about Zombies, plus more! Listen closely for surprises ☢️
54:40
Live from COD Next with MrDalekJD and Treyarch | Ep. 002
Recorded straight from DC, the #CODPOD Episode 2 is here 🎙️
We cover all the highlights from #CODNext, have a special guest from @Treyarch, and host our first community guest @MrDalekJD. All this, plus tips to get you ready for the #CODBeta 🔥
45:52
Treyarch Talks Black Ops 6 Omnimovment | Ep. 001
Introducing #CODPOD - The official Call of Duty Podcast. In the inaugural episode, we chat all things Black Ops 6 including a Campaign catch up, an exclusive interview with Treyarch, new details on Beta and intel on the road to launch.