Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsLeisureCOD POD | The Official Call of Duty Podcast
Listen to COD POD | The Official Call of Duty Podcast in the App
Listen to COD POD | The Official Call of Duty Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

COD POD | The Official Call of Duty Podcast

Podcast COD POD | The Official Call of Duty Podcast
Call of Duty
The official Call of Duty podcast where we chat all things about our game and have exclusive interviews with studio devs, creators, and more #CODPOD
More
LeisureGames

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • Getting Festive with Karen David ("Sev") | COD POD Ep. 004 "Holiday Special"
    'Tis the season for the #CODPOD Holiday Special. In this episode, we preview the upcoming Zombies update with Treyarch, chat with Karen David ("Sev") about her work on the Campaign, and open up a few more surprises from under the tree.
    --------  
    57:55
  • Canonizing Black Ops Lore, The Haunting | Ep. 003
    This one is for the lore heads. The #CODPOD returns with a Black Ops story deep-dive with Treyarch, #TheHaunting, and community questions about Zombies, plus more! Listen closely for surprises ☢️
    --------  
    54:40
  • Live from COD Next with MrDalekJD and Treyarch | Ep. 002
    Recorded straight from DC, the #CODPOD Episode 2 is here 🎙️ We cover all the highlights from #CODNext, have a special guest from @Treyarch, and host our first community guest @MrDalekJD. All this, plus tips to get you ready for the #CODBeta 🔥
    --------  
    45:52
  • Treyarch Talks Black Ops 6 Omnimovment | Ep. 001
    Introducing #CODPOD - The official Call of Duty Podcast. In the inaugural episode, we chat all things Black Ops 6 including a Campaign catch up, an exclusive interview with Treyarch, new details on Beta and intel on the road to launch.
    --------  
    51:32

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About COD POD | The Official Call of Duty Podcast

The official Call of Duty podcast where we chat all things about our game and have exclusive interviews with studio devs, creators, and more #CODPOD
Podcast website

Listen to COD POD | The Official Call of Duty Podcast, Simple Farmhouse Life and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

COD POD | The Official Call of Duty Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 2:56:44 AM