In this episode, Kristy shares about Clay’s recovery from brain surgery and how his scars reminded of them of God’s healing . She teaches about learning the sacred practice of bringing her sadness honestly before the Lord. Through tears and trust, Kristy discovered that God meets us most tenderly in our sorrow. She teaches how the practice of "encouraging yourself in the Lord" changed her ability to cope and manage the weight of her circumstance.

In this episode, Kristy shares how she asked God to show her what He was going to do in the midst of uncertainty and fear. She shares practical and spiritual insights on how to pray with honesty, faith, and surrender during seasons of uncertainty. You will hear about praying prayers that are in accordance with the will of God.

In this deeply moving episode, Kristy shares about Clay’s final days, his passing, and the powerful way his funeral became a testament to God’s glory. She reflects on the peace and purpose that marked Clay’s life, even in death, and how the service celebrated his unshakable faith. The episode concludes with a touching video Clay recorded before he died—his final words of hope and encouragement to all who would listen.

In this inspiring episode, Kristy shares the miraculous story of how God gave her The Hill—a beautiful retreat center designed to bring healing to hurting women and others in need of healing. She draws a powerful parallel to the children of Israel standing on a hill after crossing the Red Sea, looking back at God’s victory. Through her story, Kristy reminds us that God still leads His people to high places of hope, healing, and perspective.

About Cloth & Clay Podcast

The story may captivate you, but it's the Word of God that will heal you! Come join me and my husband, Johnny Green, as we share our story of loss & restoration! After my husband passed away from Glioblastoma in 2017, the Lord used his illness and death for good by leading me to start a ministry to the brokenhearted - Cloth & Clay Ministries. What I have learned is that we are all brokenhearted in some way. Suffering and tragedy come to all of us at some point. If you are currently walking through a difficult season - this is for you!If you have come out of a difficult season and want to reflect and learn - this is for you!If you just want to be a well equipped believer - this is for you!We've packaged this season of episodes so that you can binge listen, share with a friend who is in a crisis, or just listen at your own pace.