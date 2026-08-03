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80 episodes
- It looks like a small upright piano, but is shaped like an organ and sounds like a glockenspiel... It’s the Celesta! We’re learning about and listening to music that features the celesta, a bell-like keyboard instrument that is often associated with magical-sounding music this week on Classical Sprouts.
- Scottish percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie has been a rockstar in the classical music world for decades. She’s performed at an Olympic opening ceremony, has traveled all over the world to perform a wide variety of percussion instruments and styles, she’s known as the first person to successfully create and sustain a full-time career as a solo percussionist and she’s deaf. We’ll learn how this amazing musician uses her whole body to listen on today's episode of Classical Sprouts.
- Her music was played at Queen Victoria’s funeral, she composed an opera, multiple works for orchestra, was an accomplished pianist herself, and wrote a very famous concertino for flute. We’re learning about French composer Cécile Chaminade and that famous flute concertino this week on Classical Sprouts!
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About Classical Sprouts
Kate Botello makes classical music fun, funny and interactive on Classical Sprouts, the AWESOME classical music podcast for kids from Interlochen Public Radio! Classical Sprouts brings families together to plant seeds of classical music curiosity.Podcast website
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