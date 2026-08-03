Scottish percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie has been a rockstar in the classical music world for decades. She’s performed at an Olympic opening ceremony, has traveled all over the world to perform a wide variety of percussion instruments and styles, she’s known as the first person to successfully create and sustain a full-time career as a solo percussionist and she’s deaf. We’ll learn how this amazing musician uses her whole body to listen on today's episode of Classical Sprouts.