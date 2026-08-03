Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsArtsClassical Sprouts
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Classical Sprouts
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Classical Sprouts

Interlochen Public Radio
ArtsEducation
Classical Sprouts
Latest episode

80 episodes

  • Classical Sprouts

    All about the celesta

    05/20/2024 | 7 mins.
    It looks like a small upright piano, but is shaped like an organ and sounds like a glockenspiel... It’s the Celesta! We’re learning about and listening to music that features the celesta, a bell-like keyboard instrument that is often associated with magical-sounding music this week on Classical Sprouts.
  • Classical Sprouts

    The art of listening with Evelyn Glennie

    05/13/2024 | 8 mins.
    Scottish percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie has been a rockstar in the classical music world for decades. She’s performed at an Olympic opening ceremony, has traveled all over the world to perform a wide variety of percussion instruments and styles, she’s known as the first person to successfully create and sustain a full-time career as a solo percussionist and she’s deaf. We’ll learn how this amazing musician uses her whole body to listen on today's episode of Classical Sprouts.
  • Classical Sprouts

    Partying With Respighi's 'The Birds'

    05/06/2024 | 16 mins.
    Was that a bird or a violin? Fluttering wings, scratching feet, pecking beaks: Italian composer Ottorino Respighi captured these sounds and more in his piece for small orchestra called "The Birds" (or, in Italian, "Gli Uccelli").
  • Classical Sprouts

    Cécile Chaminade's Flute Concertino

    04/29/2024 | 9 mins.
    Her music was played at Queen Victoria’s funeral, she composed an opera, multiple works for orchestra, was an accomplished pianist herself, and wrote a very famous concertino for flute. We’re learning about French composer Cécile Chaminade and that famous flute concertino this week on Classical Sprouts!
  • Classical Sprouts

    Yo-Yo Ma and that one Bach cello suite

    04/22/2024 | 6 mins.
    Yo-Yo Ma has been playing the same Bach cello suite since he was only 4 years old, right as he started learning the cello. Now, he's using his fame (and performances of that same cello suite) to promote what he believes in.
More Arts podcasts
Trending Arts podcasts
About Classical Sprouts
Kate Botello makes classical music fun, funny and interactive on Classical Sprouts, the AWESOME classical music podcast for kids from Interlochen Public Radio! Classical Sprouts brings families together to plant seeds of classical music curiosity.
Podcast website
ArtsEducationEducation for KidsKids & FamilyPerforming ArtsStories for Kids

Listen to Classical Sprouts, The Moth and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Classical Sprouts: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.18.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/26/2026 - 5:16:51 PM
A company fromMADSACK