Face of My People by Anna Kavan

In Anna Kavan's haunting short story "The Face of My People," we encounter Kling, a man adrift in a world he no longer recognizes. Confined to a psychiatric ward in a foreign land, Kling grapples with a past too painful to articulate and a present that seems to reject his very existence. As the staff and fellow patients struggle to understand him, Kling's isolation deepens, revealing layers of trauma and guilt that transcend mere linguistic barriers. Kavan's stark prose and keen psychological insight invite us to question the nature of belonging, the weight of survival, and the profound loneliness that can persist even in the midst of others. "The Face of My People" offers a poignant exploration of displacement and the human psyche, resonating long after the final word.