Uniquely Issaquah Episode 25 - A Sweet Legacy at Boehm’s Candies

In this very special 25th episode of the Uniquely Issaquah Podcast, host Issaquah Mayor, Mary Lou Pauly leads a heartwarming conversation with Bernard Garbusjuk, Owner of Boehm’s Candies, and longtime employee and company historian Mindi Reid. Step inside one of Issaquah’s most iconic landmarks as we explore: The rich history of Boehm’s Candies and its founder, Julius Boehm - Bernard’s journey from apprentice to owner, carrying on a tradition of craftsmanship and community - Mindi’s stories, knowledge, and love for preserving the sweet history of Boehm’s - How this beloved chocolate shop continues to bring joy to generations of locals and visitors alike. From European roots to local legend, Boehm’s Candies has been part of Issaquah’s story for over 75 years. Join us for a delightful conversation full of nostalgia, inspiration, and of course—a few chocolate cravings.