Today on the Christian Music Guys, we’re honored to welcome a true veteran and respected voice in Christian music, Chris Hauser. With more than four decades of experience across nearly every corner of the CCM industry—from radio announcer and concert promoter to label executive, artist manager, and leading independent radio promoter—Chris has worked alongside some of the biggest names in Christian music, including Amy Grant, Chris Tomlin, Lauren Daigle, For King & Country, NEEDTOBREATHE, and Elevation Worship. He played a key role in helping launch Lauren Daigle’s groundbreaking debut album How Can It Be, helping bring songs like “Trust in You” and “First” to millions of listeners nationwide. Beyond the accolades and accomplishments, Chris is known for his servant heart, deep faith, and passion for mentoring the next generation of leaders in Christian music. Please help us welcome the one and only, Chris Hauser!

@hauserpromo

christianmusicguys.com

@christianmusicguys