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Christian Music Guys

CMG
MusicMusic Commentary
Christian Music Guys
Latest episode

309 episodes

  • Christian Music Guys

    Episode 306 | Andy Chrisman | One Degree

    07/08/2026 | 58 mins.
    Today on the  Christian Music Guys, we’re excited to welcome back a two-time guest and one of the most respected voices in Christian music, Andy Chrisman! From his years touring the world with the legendary group 4Him, to serving as a worship pastor, radio host, and storyteller, Andy has spent more than four decades at the heart of the CCM industry. Through his hit podcast 1 Degree of Andy—which was nominated for Podcast of the Year at the K-LOVE Fan Awards last year—he’s shared incredible stories and conversations with some of the biggest names in Christian music. Today, we’re honored to sit down again with a man who’s not only witnessed the history of CCM, but helped shape it.

    @christianmusicguys
    christianmusicguys.com
  • Christian Music Guys

    Episode 305 | Diederik Hoogstraten | Young Washington

    07/01/2026 | 35 mins.
    Today on Christian Music Guys, we’re stepping into the world of storytelling and history with a very special guest. Joining us is Diederik Hoogstraten, the talented screenwriter behind the highly anticipated film Young Washington, coming to theaters July 3rd. Co-written alongside Jon Erwin and Tom Provost, the film explores the untold story of George Washington’s formative years, revealing the trials, failures, and defining moments that shaped him into one of history’s most influential leaders.
    Diederik has a passion for bringing powerful stories to life, and today we’ll talk about the creative journey behind Young Washington, the challenges of portraying such an iconic figure, and the timeless lessons of courage, character, and leadership that audiences can take away from this epic new film.
  • Christian Music Guys

    Episode 304 | Tree 63

    06/26/2026 | 53 mins.
    Today on Christian Music Guys, we’re honored to welcome a true pioneer in Christian rock and worship music, John Ellis of the Dove Award-winning band Tree63. From unforgettable songs like “Treasure,” “Look What You’ve Done,” “King,” and the chart-topping “Blessed Be Your Name,” Tree63 has left an undeniable mark on the global Christian music landscape. After more than a decade-long hiatus, John and the band are back with a renewed vision and a brand-new album, VOYAGE, a project that explores the ongoing journey of faith and what it means to walk with God through every season of life. We’ll talk about the inspiration behind the new music, the band’s remarkable legacy, their return to the stage, and how God continues to shape John’s life and ministry through the voyage of faith. John, welcome to Christian Music Guys!
  • Christian Music Guys

    Episode 303 | Chris Hauser

    06/24/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Today on the Christian Music Guys, we’re honored to welcome a true veteran and respected voice in Christian music, Chris Hauser. With more than four decades of experience across nearly every corner of the CCM industry—from radio announcer and concert promoter to label executive, artist manager, and leading independent radio promoter—Chris has worked alongside some of the biggest names in Christian music, including Amy Grant, Chris Tomlin, Lauren Daigle, For King & Country, NEEDTOBREATHE, and Elevation Worship. He played a key role in helping launch Lauren Daigle’s groundbreaking debut album How Can It Be, helping bring songs like “Trust in You” and “First” to millions of listeners nationwide. Beyond the accolades and accomplishments, Chris is known for his servant heart, deep faith, and passion for mentoring the next generation of leaders in Christian music. Please help us welcome the one and only, Chris Hauser!
    @hauserpromo
    christianmusicguys.com
    @christianmusicguys
  • Christian Music Guys

    Episode 302 | Alexander Pappas

    06/17/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Today we’ve got a special guest who’s helped shape the sound of modern worship across the globe. He’s a founding member of Hillsong Young & Free,  and a songwriter behind some of the most powerful anthems in the Church—songs like Alive, Wake, Real Love, Echo, and A Great Awakening. His heart for worship has reached far beyond the stage, even contributing to the latest release from Lakewood Music.
    Now, he’s stepping into a brand new season with a project called SUNDAY—a shift from personal, reflective songwriting into music crafted specifically for the gathered Church… songs meant to unify, uplift, and create space for real encounters with God.
    Help us welcome Alexander Pappas!
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About Christian Music Guys
Become a Paid Subscriber: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/christianmusicguys/subscribe We are a podcast for Christian Music fans, by Christian Music fans! We’ve listened to Christian music our entire lives. This podcast is where we get together and talk about the music we grew up with and listen to today. We interview Christian artists and people in the Christian entertainment industry. We get to hear the stories behind your favorite songs and hear the heart behind the artist. Become a Paid Member: Become a Member christianmusicguys.com
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