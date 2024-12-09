Powered by RND
Flow State with Harry Mack

Flow State with Harry Mack
Harry Mack
Harry Mack, multi-talented artist and rapper known for his electrifying freestyle rap videos, explores the many facets of creativity and artistic flow states.
Music

Available Episodes

5 of 23
  • The Burden of Success
    In Episode 23 of Flow State Podcast, Harry reflects on the milestones he’s reached over the year, from exploring written music and performing for his largest crowd to launching a podcast. He shares what it means to be a role model, talks about overcoming performance anxiety, and recounts an early mistake as a musician and the lessons it taught him. Harry reacts to a fan-submitted freestyle and revisits his first YouTube video, reflecting on his growth over seven years. As always, he closes the episode with a freestyle, weaving together the key themes of the show. ------ SHOW NOTES: The Freestyle Grand Slam | Harry Mack x New York Yankees https://youtu.be/CQi3aCj7NRk Harry Mack Freestyles for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence for Bad Boys: Ride or Die https://youtu.be/L4JxqES_Gzk They Chanted My Name After This Freestyle | Harry Mack Guerrilla Bars 57 Boomtown https://youtu.be/w1LicQeIMCw LOWLANDS FESTIVAL 2024 FULL SET - Harry Mack https://youtu.be/juR9CZuF3Xw Anomaly Tour 2025 https://www.harrymackofficial.com/shows Plan In Motion - Harry Mack https://www.harrymackofficial.com/plan-in-motion Senna https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1424432/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_3_tt_4_nm_4_in_0_q_senna Fast Raps with Chrome & McLaren F1 at the #USGP https://youtu.be/IGBM5yOOz9o Black Thought on Flex https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prmQgSpV3fA Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mihaly_Csikszentmihalyi Benny Greb https://bennygreb.de/ Ethos Music Center https://www.ethos.org/programs Pink Martini https://pinkmartini.com/ Harry Mack - "Bounce House" Car Freestyle https://youtu.be/gqGThHzAilw?si=AMtzq3FZ2WKf1UMg Harry Mack Freestyles from Randomlists.com https://youtu.be/fYFiBJVbdf8 -------- 00:00:00 Intro 00:01:06 Reflecting on 2024 00:18:02 Flow state moments 00:24:48 Q1: Do you feel pressure to be a role model? 00:36:20 Q2: How to overcome fear of putting yourself out there 00:47:11 Q3: How do you learn from your mistakes?  01:02:23 Freestyle submission 01:10:59 Harry reacts to his first YouTube video 01:28:06 Closing freestyle
    --------  
    1:36:12
  • Peanut Butter Wolf: Trust Your Own Taste
    In Episode 22 of Flow State Podcast, Harry sits down with DJ, producer, and Stones Throw Records founder Peanut Butter Wolf for an inspiring deep dive into music and legacy. They talk about the birth of Stones Throw Records and reflect on coming up during the golden era of hip-hop. Peanut Butter Wolf shares stories about working with celebrated artists like J Dilla, Madlib, and MF DOOM, offering rare insights into the process behind some of hip-hop’s most iconic records. Harry geeks out over PBW’s massive vinyl collection, which has become the stuff of legend. To close out the episode, Harry heads to Peanut Butter Wolf’s Gold Line Vinyl Bar, where he spits a freestyle inspired by records handpicked by the man himself. ----- SHOW NOTES Step Into A World - KRS-One https://youtu.be/xbJxcFyaCpI?si=CRVkf601is8W5Gbl My World Premiere - Charizma & Peanut Butter Wolf https://www.stonesthrow.com/store/my-world-premiere/ Scratch Documentary https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scratch_(2001_film) Peanut Butter Breaks https://www.stonesthrow.com/store/peanut-butter-breaks/ Super Duck Breaks - DJ Babu https://www.stonesthrow.com/store/super-duck-breaks/ Madvillainy https://www.stonesthrow.com/store/madvillainy/ Champion Sound - Jaylib https://www.stonesthrow.com/store/champion-sound/ All Caps - Madvillain https://youtu.be/gSJeHDlhYls?si=biqBkTDs6uajWoui Rhinestone Cowboy - Madvillain https://youtu.be/s4iR668Ki3I?si=dduUVTV3uKbvhMsL Accordion - Madvillain https://youtu.be/rpaonSDPw7Y?si=QNJJB7drYGEQ0RvO Goldline Bar https://goldlinebar.com/ ----- Timestamps 00:00:00 Intro 00:01:38 Peanut Butter Wolf’s first musical influences 00:06:21 The timeline of DJing and producing 00:11:39 Getting signed 00:14:48 Starting Stones Throw Records 00:24:19 The Stones Throw Logo 00:30:08 The Lootpack and other early collaborations 00:34:39 So many samples 00:37:15 Madvillainy 00:42:02 J Dilla / Jaylib 00:49:02 Music Videos 00:50:50 What do you listen for? 00:54:49 The record collection 00:57:36 Flow state, digging, and making beats 00:58:58 Campus Christy 01:01:14 Goldline Bar Freestyle
    --------  
    1:08:33
  • Move Past Limiting Beliefs
    In Episode 21 of Flow State Podcast, Harry returns with a solo episode reflecting on his recent tour in Australia and New Zealand, sharing highlights from performing abroad and the excitement of seeing kangaroos and koalas in person. He opens up about overcoming self-limiting beliefs, the joy of the live audience energy exchange, and the creative challenge of avoiding swearing when there are kids in the crowd. Harry discusses how sobriety has been key to his creative path even as it presents its own challenges. He reacts to a fan-submitted freestyle and takes a look back at one of his own live performances. As always, Harry wraps up the episode with a freestyle recap, capturing the essence of the show with his signature flow. ---- SHOW NOTES Coast Contra: Evolved Nostalgia | Flow State with Harry Mack #10 https://youtu.be/OTfJDFt2TLY Harry Mack - “Bounce House” Car Freestyle https://youtu.be/gqGThHzAilw?si=q2HiZUvNhCUHbwQc Freestyles for All Ages | Harry Mack Busking in Miami https://youtu.be/1H5UfPxtnoE?si=2Kh51VChnVufnn59 The Wu-Tang Manual by RZA https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-wu-tang-manual-the-rza/587074?ean=9781594480188 The Creative ACT: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-creative-act-a-way-of-being-rick-rubin/18543579?ean=9780593652886 It Goes Deep by Harry Mack https://www.harrymackofficial.com/it-goes-deep ATL IS LIT | Harry Mack Behind the Bars 013 https://youtu.be/bpWEdA-Q6fg 00:00:00 Intro 00:00:57 Back From Odyssey Australia 00:10:54 Flow State Merch 00:11:39 Q1: Overcoming Limiting Beliefs 00:25:05 Q2: The Impact of a Crowd 00:35:31 Q3: Avoid Swearing In Front of Kids 00:45:59 Q4: How Sobriety Affects Creativity 00:59:10 Community Freestyle Submission 01:18:52 Harry Reacts to Swords In the Organ 01:26:22 Closing Freestyle
    --------  
    1:33:44
  • The Time I Could Have Sold Out...
    In Episode 20 of Flow State Podcast, Harry starts by talking about his recent experiences attending live music shows in LA, explaining how they’ve helped him broaden his horizons and spark new creative inspiration. Harry answers viewer questions, reminiscing about the very first time he felt the magic of flow state while rapping, delving into the creative vs analytical components of freestyling, and opening up about a major decision in his career when he had the opportunity to sell out. After reacting to a fan-submitted freestyle, Harry shares how the team turned an uninspiring Guerrilla Bars session into an opportunity to share some special Hometown Stories. As always, Harry closes the episode by recapping the key moments with his signature off-the-dome flow. ----- SHOW NOTES Common & Pete Rock: The Auditorium ⁠https://www.commonandpeterock.com/⁠ Mk.gee ⁠https://www.mkgee.com/⁠ Sam Barsh ⁠https://sambarsh.com/⁠ Kyle Crane ⁠https://www.instagram.com/kylejeffreycrane⁠ Rap Coltrane / Soulilloquies ⁠https://shop.harrymackofficial.com/products/rap-coltrane-soulilloquies-cd⁠⁠ https://shop.harrymackofficial.com/products/rap-coltrane-soulilloquies-vinyl⁠⁠ https://open.spotify.com/album/0Nh8phWBH3EGTJp7zsXnSI?si=ACG-RwTBRSOTcslsDZjYqw⁠⁠ https://open.spotify.com/album/2SizDa38zLGhCbzXhGpVRH?si=5WTV5sdDT4uzXS2z5Ipz9Q⁠ Supernatural The Lost Freestyle Files ⁠https://open.spotify.com/album/50INo08zY7GMSVusRCRDey?si=W2lVqoJJTRGPlw4I_KlmTg⁠ The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey ⁠https://bookshop.org/a/102858/9781982137274⁠ Trapped in an AI Generator at Lowlands Festival ⁠https://youtu.be/juR9CZuF3Xw?si=Od7HH9u21uTIJG0Q&t=2339⁠ Harry Mack - Venice Beach Freestyle (Part 1) ⁠https://youtu.be/jjjkAVgMzd4?si=zLKiPRVMaeOyOUax⁠ Dave ⁠https://www.fxnetworks.com/shows/dave⁠ Mitsubishi commercial ⁠https://youtu.be/JUyVxA5ODaY?si=ocu6AgjxChVncCNB⁠ How To Get Better At Freestyle Rapping - Setup, Punchline ⁠https://youtu.be/KP5kZreliBI?si=-oCY834DaBB1wqlE⁠ A Dream Come True | Harry Mack Behind The Bars 014 ⁠https://youtu.be/GHkOIpZjtPM?si=mtBthKN1O26amO7q⁠ Hometown Stories | Harry Mack ⁠https://youtu.be/73Atf5uhJwE?si=yqaUxjXfSrowuXAJ⁠ ----- Timestamps 00:00:00 Intro 00:00:58 Live Music in LA 00:13:37 Question 1: First Time Hitting Flow State 00:23:27 Question 2: Concepts or Patterns? 00:34:09 Question 3: Questionable Contract Offers 01:05:05 Freestyle Submission 01:12:07 Harry Reacts to Harry: Music Millennium Freestyle 01:29:50 Closing Freestyle
    --------  
    1:38:14
  • Bobby Flay: Cooking With Impact
    In Episode 19 of Flow State Podcast, Harry sits down with renowned chef, restaurateur, and TV personality Bobby Flay for a dynamic conversation about food, life, and creative passion. They explore the idea of learning as a lifelong pursuit, with Bobby sharing how his culinary journey began growing up in New York City and what led him to become one of the most iconic chefs in the world. Of course, no discussion of NYC is complete without talking pizza—is it really the best? They also chat about Bobby’s newest cookbook, Bobby Flay: Chapter One, which hits bookstores on October 29th. Harry wraps up the episode in classic Flow State style, freestyling with four words thrown in by Bobby himself. Australia and New Zealand Odyssey Tour Tickets Now Available: https://harrymackofficial.com/shows ---- SHOW NOTES Bobby Flay: Chapter One https://bookshop.org/a/102858/9780385345958 Keith Haring https://www.haring.com/ David Chang - Chef and Founder of Momofuku https://www.instagram.com/davidchang Joe’s Pizza https://www.joespizzanyc.com/ L’industrie Pizzeria https://www.lindustriebk.com/home Razza https://razzanj.com/ Amalfi by Bobby Flay https://www.caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/amalfi Beat Bobby Flay https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/beat-bobby-flay Guru Jazzmatazz https://open.spotify.com/album/4kO7EI4XxT5M0BMkrx0mBh?si=Pc5KTIZpRNmTpIVFEA9VNg The Bear https://www.fxnetworks.com/shows/the-bear Bobby at Home https://bookshop.org/a/102858/9780385345910 Sundays with Sophie https://bookshop.org/a/102858/9780593232408 Triple Threat https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/bobbys-triple-threat ---- WANT TO BE A SPONSOR? [email protected] FOLLOW ME ON SOCIALS: TikTok: http://tiktok.com/@harrymackofficial Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/harrymack Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/harrymack Twitch: https://twitch.tv/harrymackofficial Twitter: https://twitter.com/harrymack ---- Timestamps 00:00:00 Intro 00:01:11 Why Bobby is Inspired By what Harry does 00:08:01 Learning Through Life 00:12:16 What drew Bobby to cooking? 00:14:35 Formal education in culinary 00:17:18 Cooking on TV 00:19:05 Skill fluctuation 00:23:51 Improving cooking capabilities 00:26:38 The New York Slice 00:28:43 Self-reinvention 00:33:52 Social Media and the Culinary World 00:37:51 Looking for the Holes in Your Success 00:40:34 The Bear 00:45:49 Bobby’s Daughter As A Chef 00:47:44 Vocational Education 00:49:25 Bobby Flay: Chapter One 00:51:54 Shocking Flavor Combinations 00:53:27 Closing Freestyle
    --------  
    1:00:41

About Flow State with Harry Mack

Harry Mack, multi-talented artist and rapper known for his electrifying freestyle rap videos, explores the many facets of creativity and artistic flow states. Through conversations with notable artists, musicians, and thought leaders, and casual explorations of Harry’s own process, Flow State seeks to inspire the creative spark within.
Podcast website

