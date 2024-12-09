Move Past Limiting Beliefs

In Episode 21 of Flow State Podcast, Harry returns with a solo episode reflecting on his recent tour in Australia and New Zealand, sharing highlights from performing abroad and the excitement of seeing kangaroos and koalas in person. He opens up about overcoming self-limiting beliefs, the joy of the live audience energy exchange, and the creative challenge of avoiding swearing when there are kids in the crowd. Harry discusses how sobriety has been key to his creative path even as it presents its own challenges. He reacts to a fan-submitted freestyle and takes a look back at one of his own live performances. As always, Harry wraps up the episode with a freestyle recap, capturing the essence of the show with his signature flow. ---- SHOW NOTES Coast Contra: Evolved Nostalgia | Flow State with Harry Mack #10 https://youtu.be/OTfJDFt2TLY Harry Mack - “Bounce House” Car Freestyle https://youtu.be/gqGThHzAilw?si=q2HiZUvNhCUHbwQc Freestyles for All Ages | Harry Mack Busking in Miami https://youtu.be/1H5UfPxtnoE?si=2Kh51VChnVufnn59 The Wu-Tang Manual by RZA https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-wu-tang-manual-the-rza/587074?ean=9781594480188 The Creative ACT: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-creative-act-a-way-of-being-rick-rubin/18543579?ean=9780593652886 It Goes Deep by Harry Mack https://www.harrymackofficial.com/it-goes-deep ATL IS LIT | Harry Mack Behind the Bars 013 https://youtu.be/bpWEdA-Q6fg 00:00:00 Intro 00:00:57 Back From Odyssey Australia 00:10:54 Flow State Merch 00:11:39 Q1: Overcoming Limiting Beliefs 00:25:05 Q2: The Impact of a Crowd 00:35:31 Q3: Avoid Swearing In Front of Kids 00:45:59 Q4: How Sobriety Affects Creativity 00:59:10 Community Freestyle Submission 01:18:52 Harry Reacts to Swords In the Organ 01:26:22 Closing Freestyle