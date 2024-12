Bobby Flay: Cooking With Impact

In Episode 19 of Flow State Podcast, Harry sits down with renowned chef, restaurateur, and TV personality Bobby Flay for a dynamic conversation about food, life, and creative passion. They explore the idea of learning as a lifelong pursuit, with Bobby sharing how his culinary journey began growing up in New York City and what led him to become one of the most iconic chefs in the world. Of course, no discussion of NYC is complete without talking pizza—is it really the best? They also chat about Bobby's newest cookbook, Bobby Flay: Chapter One, which hits bookstores on October 29th. Harry wraps up the episode in classic Flow State style, freestyling with four words thrown in by Bobby himself. ---- SHOW NOTES Bobby Flay: Chapter One https://bookshop.org/a/102858/9780385345958 Keith Haring https://www.haring.com/ David Chang - Chef and Founder of Momofuku https://www.instagram.com/davidchang Joe's Pizza https://www.joespizzanyc.com/ L'industrie Pizzeria https://www.lindustriebk.com/home Razza https://razzanj.com/ Amalfi by Bobby Flay https://www.caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/amalfi Beat Bobby Flay https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/beat-bobby-flay Guru Jazzmatazz https://open.spotify.com/album/4kO7EI4XxT5M0BMkrx0mBh?si=Pc5KTIZpRNmTpIVFEA9VNg The Bear https://www.fxnetworks.com/shows/the-bear Bobby at Home https://bookshop.org/a/102858/9780385345910 Sundays with Sophie https://bookshop.org/a/102858/9780593232408 Triple Threat https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/bobbys-triple-threat ---- Timestamps 00:00:00 Intro 00:01:11 Why Bobby is Inspired By what Harry does 00:08:01 Learning Through Life 00:12:16 What drew Bobby to cooking? 00:14:35 Formal education in culinary 00:17:18 Cooking on TV 00:19:05 Skill fluctuation 00:23:51 Improving cooking capabilities 00:26:38 The New York Slice 00:28:43 Self-reinvention 00:33:52 Social Media and the Culinary World 00:37:51 Looking for the Holes in Your Success 00:40:34 The Bear 00:45:49 Bobby's Daughter As A Chef 00:47:44 Vocational Education 00:49:25 Bobby Flay: Chapter One 00:51:54 Shocking Flavor Combinations 00:53:27 Closing Freestyle