In Episode 23 of Flow State Podcast, Harry reflects on the milestones he’s reached over the year, from exploring written music and performing for his largest crowd to launching a podcast. He shares what it means to be a role model, talks about overcoming performance anxiety, and recounts an early mistake as a musician and the lessons it taught him. Harry reacts to a fan-submitted freestyle and revisits his first YouTube video, reflecting on his growth over seven years. As always, he closes the episode with a freestyle, weaving together the key themes of the show.
SHOW NOTES:
The Freestyle Grand Slam | Harry Mack x New York Yankees
https://youtu.be/CQi3aCj7NRk
Harry Mack Freestyles for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence for Bad Boys: Ride or Die
https://youtu.be/L4JxqES_Gzk
They Chanted My Name After This Freestyle | Harry Mack Guerrilla Bars 57 Boomtown
https://youtu.be/w1LicQeIMCw
LOWLANDS FESTIVAL 2024 FULL SET - Harry Mack
https://youtu.be/juR9CZuF3Xw
Anomaly Tour 2025
https://www.harrymackofficial.com/shows
Plan In Motion - Harry Mack
https://www.harrymackofficial.com/plan-in-motion
Senna
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1424432/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_3_tt_4_nm_4_in_0_q_senna
Fast Raps with Chrome & McLaren F1 at the #USGP
https://youtu.be/IGBM5yOOz9o
Black Thought on Flex
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prmQgSpV3fA
Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mihaly_Csikszentmihalyi
Benny Greb
https://bennygreb.de/
Ethos Music Center
https://www.ethos.org/programs
Pink Martini
https://pinkmartini.com/
Harry Mack - "Bounce House" Car Freestyle
https://youtu.be/gqGThHzAilw?si=AMtzq3FZ2WKf1UMg
Harry Mack Freestyles from Randomlists.com
https://youtu.be/fYFiBJVbdf8
00:00:00 Intro
00:01:06 Reflecting on 2024
00:18:02 Flow state moments
00:24:48 Q1: Do you feel pressure to be a role model?
00:36:20 Q2: How to overcome fear of putting yourself out there
00:47:11 Q3: How do you learn from your mistakes?
01:02:23 Freestyle submission
01:10:59 Harry reacts to his first YouTube video
01:28:06 Closing freestyle
1:36:12
Peanut Butter Wolf: Trust Your Own Taste
In Episode 22 of Flow State Podcast, Harry sits down with DJ, producer, and Stones Throw Records founder Peanut Butter Wolf for an inspiring deep dive into music and legacy. They talk about the birth of Stones Throw Records and reflect on coming up during the golden era of hip-hop. Peanut Butter Wolf shares stories about working with celebrated artists like J Dilla, Madlib, and MF DOOM, offering rare insights into the process behind some of hip-hop’s most iconic records. Harry geeks out over PBW’s massive vinyl collection, which has become the stuff of legend. To close out the episode, Harry heads to Peanut Butter Wolf’s Gold Line Vinyl Bar, where he spits a freestyle inspired by records handpicked by the man himself.
SHOW NOTES
Step Into A World - KRS-One
https://youtu.be/xbJxcFyaCpI?si=CRVkf601is8W5Gbl
My World Premiere - Charizma & Peanut Butter Wolf
https://www.stonesthrow.com/store/my-world-premiere/
Scratch Documentary
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scratch_(2001_film)
Peanut Butter Breaks
https://www.stonesthrow.com/store/peanut-butter-breaks/
Super Duck Breaks - DJ Babu
https://www.stonesthrow.com/store/super-duck-breaks/
Madvillainy
https://www.stonesthrow.com/store/madvillainy/
Champion Sound - Jaylib
https://www.stonesthrow.com/store/champion-sound/
All Caps - Madvillain
https://youtu.be/gSJeHDlhYls?si=biqBkTDs6uajWoui
Rhinestone Cowboy - Madvillain
https://youtu.be/s4iR668Ki3I?si=dduUVTV3uKbvhMsL
Accordion - Madvillain
https://youtu.be/rpaonSDPw7Y?si=QNJJB7drYGEQ0RvO
Goldline Bar
https://goldlinebar.com/
Timestamps
00:00:00 Intro
00:01:38 Peanut Butter Wolf’s first musical influences
00:06:21 The timeline of DJing and producing
00:11:39 Getting signed
00:14:48 Starting Stones Throw Records
00:24:19 The Stones Throw Logo
00:30:08 The Lootpack and other early collaborations
00:34:39 So many samples
00:37:15 Madvillainy
00:42:02 J Dilla / Jaylib
00:49:02 Music Videos
00:50:50 What do you listen for?
00:54:49 The record collection
00:57:36 Flow state, digging, and making beats
00:58:58 Campus Christy
01:01:14 Goldline Bar Freestyle
1:08:33
Move Past Limiting Beliefs
In Episode 21 of Flow State Podcast, Harry returns with a solo episode reflecting on his recent tour in Australia and New Zealand, sharing highlights from performing abroad and the excitement of seeing kangaroos and koalas in person. He opens up about overcoming self-limiting beliefs, the joy of the live audience energy exchange, and the creative challenge of avoiding swearing when there are kids in the crowd. Harry discusses how sobriety has been key to his creative path even as it presents its own challenges. He reacts to a fan-submitted freestyle and takes a look back at one of his own live performances. As always, Harry wraps up the episode with a freestyle recap, capturing the essence of the show with his signature flow.
SHOW NOTES
Coast Contra: Evolved Nostalgia | Flow State with Harry Mack #10
https://youtu.be/OTfJDFt2TLY
Harry Mack - “Bounce House” Car Freestyle
https://youtu.be/gqGThHzAilw?si=q2HiZUvNhCUHbwQc
Freestyles for All Ages | Harry Mack Busking in Miami
https://youtu.be/1H5UfPxtnoE?si=2Kh51VChnVufnn59
The Wu-Tang Manual by RZA
https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-wu-tang-manual-the-rza/587074?ean=9781594480188
The Creative ACT: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin
https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-creative-act-a-way-of-being-rick-rubin/18543579?ean=9780593652886
It Goes Deep by Harry Mack
https://www.harrymackofficial.com/it-goes-deep
ATL IS LIT | Harry Mack Behind the Bars 013
https://youtu.be/bpWEdA-Q6fg
00:00:00 Intro
00:00:57 Back From Odyssey Australia
00:10:54 Flow State Merch
00:11:39 Q1: Overcoming Limiting Beliefs
00:25:05 Q2: The Impact of a Crowd
00:35:31 Q3: Avoid Swearing In Front of Kids
00:45:59 Q4: How Sobriety Affects Creativity
00:59:10 Community Freestyle Submission
01:18:52 Harry Reacts to Swords In the Organ
01:26:22 Closing Freestyle
1:33:44
The Time I Could Have Sold Out...
In Episode 20 of Flow State Podcast, Harry starts by talking about his recent experiences attending live music shows in LA, explaining how they’ve helped him broaden his horizons and spark new creative inspiration. Harry answers viewer questions, reminiscing about the very first time he felt the magic of flow state while rapping, delving into the creative vs analytical components of freestyling, and opening up about a major decision in his career when he had the opportunity to sell out. After reacting to a fan-submitted freestyle, Harry shares how the team turned an uninspiring Guerrilla Bars session into an opportunity to share some special Hometown Stories. As always, Harry closes the episode by recapping the key moments with his signature off-the-dome flow.
SHOW NOTES
Common & Pete Rock: The Auditorium
https://www.commonandpeterock.com/
Mk.gee
https://www.mkgee.com/
Sam Barsh
https://sambarsh.com/
Kyle Crane
https://www.instagram.com/kylejeffreycrane
Rap Coltrane / Soulilloquies
https://shop.harrymackofficial.com/products/rap-coltrane-soulilloquies-cd
https://shop.harrymackofficial.com/products/rap-coltrane-soulilloquies-vinyl
https://open.spotify.com/album/0Nh8phWBH3EGTJp7zsXnSI?si=ACG-RwTBRSOTcslsDZjYqw
https://open.spotify.com/album/2SizDa38zLGhCbzXhGpVRH?si=5WTV5sdDT4uzXS2z5Ipz9Q
Supernatural The Lost Freestyle Files
https://open.spotify.com/album/50INo08zY7GMSVusRCRDey?si=W2lVqoJJTRGPlw4I_KlmTg
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey
https://bookshop.org/a/102858/9781982137274
Trapped in an AI Generator at Lowlands Festival
https://youtu.be/juR9CZuF3Xw?si=Od7HH9u21uTIJG0Q&t=2339
Harry Mack - Venice Beach Freestyle (Part 1)
https://youtu.be/jjjkAVgMzd4?si=zLKiPRVMaeOyOUax
Dave
https://www.fxnetworks.com/shows/dave
Mitsubishi commercial
https://youtu.be/JUyVxA5ODaY?si=ocu6AgjxChVncCNB
How To Get Better At Freestyle Rapping - Setup, Punchline
https://youtu.be/KP5kZreliBI?si=-oCY834DaBB1wqlE
A Dream Come True | Harry Mack Behind The Bars 014
https://youtu.be/GHkOIpZjtPM?si=mtBthKN1O26amO7q
Hometown Stories | Harry Mack
https://youtu.be/73Atf5uhJwE?si=yqaUxjXfSrowuXAJ
Timestamps
00:00:00 Intro
00:00:58 Live Music in LA
00:13:37 Question 1: First Time Hitting Flow State
00:23:27 Question 2: Concepts or Patterns?
00:34:09 Question 3: Questionable Contract Offers
01:05:05 Freestyle Submission
01:12:07 Harry Reacts to Harry: Music Millennium Freestyle
01:29:50 Closing Freestyle
1:38:14
Bobby Flay: Cooking With Impact
In Episode 19 of Flow State Podcast, Harry sits down with renowned chef, restaurateur, and TV personality Bobby Flay for a dynamic conversation about food, life, and creative passion. They explore the idea of learning as a lifelong pursuit, with Bobby sharing how his culinary journey began growing up in New York City and what led him to become one of the most iconic chefs in the world. Of course, no discussion of NYC is complete without talking pizza—is it really the best? They also chat about Bobby’s newest cookbook, Bobby Flay: Chapter One, which hits bookstores on October 29th. Harry wraps up the episode in classic Flow State style, freestyling with four words thrown in by Bobby himself.
Australia and New Zealand Odyssey Tour Tickets Now Available:
https://harrymackofficial.com/shows
SHOW NOTES
Bobby Flay: Chapter One
https://bookshop.org/a/102858/9780385345958
Keith Haring
https://www.haring.com/
David Chang - Chef and Founder of Momofuku
https://www.instagram.com/davidchang
Joe’s Pizza
https://www.joespizzanyc.com/
L’industrie Pizzeria
https://www.lindustriebk.com/home
Razza
https://razzanj.com/
Amalfi by Bobby Flay
https://www.caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/amalfi
Beat Bobby Flay
https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/beat-bobby-flay
Guru Jazzmatazz
https://open.spotify.com/album/4kO7EI4XxT5M0BMkrx0mBh?si=Pc5KTIZpRNmTpIVFEA9VNg
The Bear
https://www.fxnetworks.com/shows/the-bear
Bobby at Home
https://bookshop.org/a/102858/9780385345910
Sundays with Sophie
https://bookshop.org/a/102858/9780593232408
Triple Threat
https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/bobbys-triple-threat
Timestamps
00:00:00 Intro
00:01:11 Why Bobby is Inspired By what Harry does
00:08:01 Learning Through Life
00:12:16 What drew Bobby to cooking?
00:14:35 Formal education in culinary
00:17:18 Cooking on TV
00:19:05 Skill fluctuation
00:23:51 Improving cooking capabilities
00:26:38 The New York Slice
00:28:43 Self-reinvention
00:33:52 Social Media and the Culinary World
00:37:51 Looking for the Holes in Your Success
00:40:34 The Bear
00:45:49 Bobby’s Daughter As A Chef
00:47:44 Vocational Education
00:49:25 Bobby Flay: Chapter One
00:51:54 Shocking Flavor Combinations
00:53:27 Closing Freestyle
Harry Mack, multi-talented artist and rapper known for his electrifying freestyle rap videos, explores the many facets of creativity and artistic flow states. Through conversations with notable artists, musicians, and thought leaders, and casual explorations of Harry’s own process, Flow State seeks to inspire the creative spark within.