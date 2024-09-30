Powered by RND
PodcastsSportsCheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg
Listen to Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg in the App
Listen to Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg

Podcast Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg
Peter Rosenberg
Enjoy the world's number one sports and recreation podcast, hosted by Peter Rosenberg and featuring the physically large Stat Guy Greg and 35 at 35 Dip. Hosted ...
SportsWrestlingTV & Film

Available Episodes

5 of 53
  • John Cena's Long-Awaited Heel Turn in WWE
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:00:18
  • There's no R in Häagen-Dazs
    With the Elimination Chamber this weekend, Rosenberg, Dip, and SGG give their predictions for what could lead to major matches at WrestleMania! But that’s not all, there's a discussion about The Rock's proposition for Cody Rhodes' soul and what it means for his future as WWE champion. Plus, Dip’s on a "fast," sticking to a strict diet of soup and protein bars. Meanwhile, Rosenberg takes a trip down memory lane, watching old TNA episodes from 2022, and discovers the legendary 70-year-old “Action” Mike Jackson! Wanna stay MAJ?Join our PateronFollow @cheapheatpod on Instagram and subscribe to Rosenberg's Youtube Channel.Email the show [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    57:32
  • We Did the Watching
    In this episode, we dive into the latest WWE Elimination Chamber event with the men's and women's participants now locked in! We break down the contenders and share our thoughts on who we think will come out victorious, earning championship matches at WrestleMania. Then, we shift gears and ask: where’s John Cena been lately?From there, the conversation takes an interesting turn as we discuss which current superstars are building Hall of Fame-worthy careers. And as if that wasn’t enough, we end with a fun debate: who's the better Uso?Wanna stay MAJ?Join our PateronFollow @cheapheatpod on Instagram and subscribe to Rosenberg's Youtube Channel.Email the show [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:01:57
  • Mr. Morale & The Cockroaches Who YEET
    This week, we dive into the creative buildup for Jey Uso vs. Gunther at WrestleMania. We discuss Jey’s evolution into a solo star, his career longevity, and how his current presentation in WWE is shaping up for the big match.Dip also recaps his Super Bowl weekend with Mr. Freakin' Freaking and his from less-than-ideal hotel accommodations dealing an unwanted roommate.Wanna stay MAJ?Join our PateronFollow @cheapheatpod on Instagram and subscribe to Rosenberg's Youtube Channel.Email the show [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    56:46
  • Acknowledge Zaddy Rosenberg
    In this episode, we dive into the social media backlash surrounding Jey Uso’s Royal Rumble win and discuss whether it earns him a spot in the WrestleMania main event. We also break down Hulk Hogan’s thoughts on the Pat McAfee Show. Plus, we give you the inside scoop on the Heat & Greet event coming to Las Vegas for WrestleMania weekend. And last but not least, has Peter Rosenberg officially entered his ‘Zaddy Era’?Wanna stay MAJ?Join our PateronFollow @cheapheatpod on Instagram and subscribe to Rosenberg's Youtube Channel.Email the show [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    51:16

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg

Enjoy the world's number one sports and recreation podcast, hosted by Peter Rosenberg and featuring the physically large Stat Guy Greg and 35 at 35 Dip. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website

Listen to Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Club Shay Shay and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.9.6 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/5/2025 - 12:00:52 AM