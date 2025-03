Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg

We Did the Watching

In this episode, we dive into the latest WWE Elimination Chamber event with the men's and women's participants now locked in! We break down the contenders and share our thoughts on who we think will come out victorious, earning championship matches at WrestleMania. Then, we shift gears and ask: where's John Cena been lately?From there, the conversation takes an interesting turn as we discuss which current superstars are building Hall of Fame-worthy careers. And as if that wasn't enough, we end with a fun debate: who's the better Uso?