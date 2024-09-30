Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg

With the Elimination Chamber this weekend, Rosenberg, Dip, and SGG give their predictions for what could lead to major matches at WrestleMania! But that’s not all, there's a discussion about The Rock's proposition for Cody Rhodes' soul and what it means for his future as WWE champion. Plus, Dip’s on a "fast," sticking to a strict diet of soup and protein bars. Meanwhile, Rosenberg takes a trip down memory lane, watching old TNA episodes from 2022, and discovers the legendary 70-year-old “Action” Mike Jackson! Wanna stay MAJ?Join our PateronFollow @cheapheatpod on Instagram and subscribe to Rosenberg's Youtube Channel.Email the show [email protected]
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.