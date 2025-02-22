Senator Fahy sits down with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) New York's Legislative and Political Director Brian McDonnell to discuss the Trump administration's mass layoffs of federal workers and attacks on workers' rights.

About Chat with Pat

Join New York State Senator Patricia Fahy as she unpacks how federal and state policies shape the communities, businesses, and people of New York's Capital Region. In Chat with Pat, Senator Fahy sits down with local leaders, policy experts, and everyday New Yorkers to explore the real-world and everyday impact of federal, state, and local policy. Tune in to stay informed, engaged, and inspired by the changes happening right in your backyard, the 46th District, and the Capital Region.