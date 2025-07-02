Cruel Intentions 2 (with Clay Keller)

Amy Adams had only just moved to Los Angeles when she booked the starring role of Kathryn Merteuil on the Fox series Manchester Prep. The show was canceled before it ever aired, but two episodes and some raunchier additional scenes were Frankensteined into the 2000 direct-to-video prequel Cruel Intentions 2. We're joined by Screen Drafts host Clay Keller to talk about Amy's villain era, and the incoherent plot of this sloppily assembled "movie." Plus: the scene Rupert Murdoch could not abide, Robin Dunne's very Canadian filmography, and the thrill of great sunglasses acting. Follow Chasing Amy Adams on social: @chasingamyadams Follow Dane on social: @thedanemcdonald Follow Louis on social: @louispeitzman Follow Clay on social: @claykeller