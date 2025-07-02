After a few more substantial supporting roles, Amy Adams took on a glorified cameo as cheerleader Doreen in the 2002 coming-of-age sports drama The Slaughter Rule. We're joined by Vulture critic Roxana Hadadi to talk about Amy using her dance background to its full potential, and how this movie fumbles its football metaphors. Plus: our Ryan Gosling origin stories, the distinct vibe of early aughts Sundance, and whether or not Amy would put a deer out of its misery. Follow Chasing Amy Adams on social: @chasingamyadams Follow Dane on social: @thedanemcdonald Follow Louis on social: @louispeitzman Follow Roxana on social: @roxana_hadadi
Cruel Intentions 2 (with Clay Keller)
Amy Adams had only just moved to Los Angeles when she booked the starring role of Kathryn Merteuil on the Fox series Manchester Prep. The show was canceled before it ever aired, but two episodes and some raunchier additional scenes were Frankensteined into the 2000 direct-to-video prequel Cruel Intentions 2. We're joined by Screen Drafts host Clay Keller to talk about Amy's villain era, and the incoherent plot of this sloppily assembled "movie." Plus: the scene Rupert Murdoch could not abide, Robin Dunne's very Canadian filmography, and the thrill of great sunglasses acting.
Psycho Beach Party (with John Hill)
Amy Adams' second film was the 2000 comedy-horror satire Psycho Beach Party, adapted from Charles Busch's play of the same name, where she plays maneater and ice cream sandwich enthusiast Marvel Ann. We're joined by radio and podcast host John Hill to talk about Amy's early embrace of queer roles, and the importance of understanding the assignment. Plus: the actresses we'd most want to have a sleepover with, the difference between bad acting and intentionally bad acting, and the way we get Cole Escola to hand Amy her Oscar.
A movie-by-movie breakdown of the career of Amy Adams, from her humble beginnings in the late '90s to her work today. Co-hosts Dane McDonald and Louis Peitzman are charting the ups, downs, obstacles, and triumphs in this chronological deep dive into her filmography.