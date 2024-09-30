Cash the Ticket sets the stage for the weekend of football with the extra juice you need to enjoy and bet confidently. The high energy duo of Mike Valenti and J...

Another year in which the Texas A &M Aggies don't win a thing. Download the latest episode of Cash the Ticket today.

Miami, once again fails down the stretch of their season. Download the latest episode of Cash the Ticket.

Mike and Jim don't have any respect for Ryan Day after another disappointing loss to the Michigan Wolverines. Does Ohio State have a Ryan Day problem? Download the latest episode of Cash the Ticket today.

Will Jim actually give the SEC their due? Find out on this episode of Cash the Ticket. Download and subscribe today.

Mike and Jim are back recapping all the Thanksgiving weekend football action. Who were the big winners and losers from college and the NFL? Do the guys have a problem with flag planting at the end of college rivalry games and does Ohio State have a Ryan Day problem. All of this and so much more on the latest episode of Cash the Ticket today.

About Cash The Ticket

