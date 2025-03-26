Powered by RND
Chicago Age Players
Join Kane, Kyle and Ellexy, con directors, on our brand new CAPcast! They’ll break down all the latest news and gossip involving everything CAPcon, in a short, ...
  • CAPCast, Ep.1: Pilot & CAPCon 2026 Accouncement!
    Join Kane, Ellexy, and Kyle for the very first episode of CAPCast! In this episode, the crew reminisces about past events, look the the future, and share a laugh or two!   https://portal.capcon.club/ An AtOddsWithGod Studio Network Production    
    22:00

About CAPCast: The Official CAPCon Podcast!

Join Kane, Kyle and Ellexy, con directors, on our brand new CAPcast! They’ll break down all the latest news and gossip involving everything CAPcon, in a short, easy to grasp audio format. If you ever wanted a peek behind the scenes of what it takes to make this wonderful event happen yearly, look no further!
