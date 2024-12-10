Butt Honestly with Doctor Carlton and Dangilo

Muscles, MISTR, and Making It Big – Featuring Chase Carlson- 32

This week Dr.Carlton and Dangilo welcome this weeks guest who is true delight. You may already be one of the 100's of thousands of people already following him on the socials. He's a bodybuilder, model, adult film star and spokesperson for brands like MISTR and MeatSportsWear. Open your ears and loosen your belts for the one and only CHASE CARLSON. The guys talk to Chase about his relationship with MISTR, what it's like to usually be the biggest guy in the room, how long he has been bodybuilding, and when he made the leap into creating adult content.🍆 What's their go-to sex toy, and what does it do for them?🥥 Is coconut oil a slick choice for anal lube—or a slippery mistake?📏 Can you actually make your girth dreams come true?📱 What's the creepiest message they've ever received on a hookup app?🔥 And how do you navigate a relationship when one partner is permanently in heat while the other is more of a once-a-month kinda guy?We also get a voice mail from a lister who has a follow up last weeks question about anal fissures.PLUS, a listener writes in about a not-so-fun reaction to DoxyPrep—have the guys heard of this before? And, of course, they wrap up with their Love Language of the Week.This episode is packed with muscles, mischief, and very important medical advice—so open your ears, loosen your belts, and press play!https://linktr.ee/Chase_carlson12?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=41596c42-1b2e-49bb-9e22-3603d124e223https://www.instagram.com/butthonestlypod/