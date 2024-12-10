Butt Honestly with Doctor Carlton and Dangilo

This week on Butt Honestly, Dr. Carlton and Dangilo chitchatting about Valentines Day. Their night at OsoSucia DIRTY BEAR AfterDark, their go-to drinks, and a couple of drunk tales that may or may not involve regret (but definitely involve laughs).The guys dive into some listener reviews—because who doesn’t love a little feedback, especially when it’s juicy? Speaking of juicy, we’ve got Butt Dials and Booty Calls coming in hot, with one listener questioning why wipes might not be the holy grail of cleanliness. Another listener follows up with the where behind his game-changing portable bidet discovery (because sometimes, you need a good rinse on the go). And to top it off, someone needs some real talk on cleaning out for a colonoscopy—because preparation is key, no matter where the doctor is looking.As always, the guys round out the episode with their Love Languages of the Week—because after all that dirty talk, we need something to cleanse the palate. Tune in, laugh out loud, and maybe rethink your wet wipe addiction! LIVE SHOW: butt-honestlyAlso thank you SO MUCH for recommending this!Bioderma - Atoderm - Cleansing... https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CY3QBYQR?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_shareAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
1:06:15
Muscles, MISTR, and Making It Big – Featuring Chase Carlson- 32
This week Dr.Carlton and Dangilo welcome this weeks guest who is true delight. You may already be one of the 100's of thousands of people already following him on the socials. He's a bodybuilder, model, adult film star and spokesperson for brands like MISTR and MeatSportsWear. Open your ears and loosen your belts for the one and only CHASE CARLSON. The guys talk to Chase about his relationship with MISTR, what it's like to usually be the biggest guy in the room, how long he has been bodybuilding, and when he made the leap into creating adult content.🍆 What's their go-to sex toy, and what does it do for them?🥥 Is coconut oil a slick choice for anal lube—or a slippery mistake?📏 Can you actually make your girth dreams come true?📱 What's the creepiest message they've ever received on a hookup app?🔥 And how do you navigate a relationship when one partner is permanently in heat while the other is more of a once-a-month kinda guy?We also get a voice mail from a lister who has a follow up last weeks question about anal fissures.PLUS, a listener writes in about a not-so-fun reaction to DoxyPrep—have the guys heard of this before? And, of course, they wrap up with their Love Language of the Week.This episode is packed with muscles, mischief, and very important medical advice—so open your ears, loosen your belts, and press play!https://linktr.ee/Chase_carlson12?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=41596c42-1b2e-49bb-9e22-3603d124e223https://www.instagram.com/butthonestlypod/
--------
1:06:04
Booty, Bi-curiosity & Keeping It Hard-31
This week, Dr. Carlton and Dangilo are back for another jammed packed episode, and let's just say… things get exciting. Dr. Carlton talks about wild night at Bear Night, while Dangilo shares some hands-on research from Drain Your Nut—because science, obviously.The guys also have a big announcement about an upcoming event (you won't want to miss this one), and they dish out their unfiltered thoughts on this year's Grammy Awards—because even Butt Honestly has opinions on Beyoncé.Then, it's time to dive into the inbox! The guys tackle some juicy listener questions, including: An older bisexual man exploring his sexuality—how does he ease into butt stuff with confidence? What's the deal with sex after a 12-point trans-rectal prostate biopsy? Is it as terrifying as it sounds? A deep dive into side play—plus, the surprising stats on how many guys stay soft while bottoming.They also read a listener review (we love hearing from you… unless you're a hater, in which case, we still love you, just less). And as always, they wrap up the episode with their Love Language of the Week—because even the filthiest conversations deserve a little tenderness.Grab your headphones and let's get into it!
--------
1:07:26
Gogos and Shamans with Grant Foreman-30
This week, Dr. Carlton and Dangilo welcome a special guest—one of San Diego's most sought-after personal trainers and wellness coaches, Grant Foreman. Grant specializes in both in-person and online coaching, and you may have seen all of him as he has traveled the world as one of the Naked Trainers. He has also led naked wellness retreats for men and women in Northern California. More recently, he has branched out into meditative and sexual shamanic training.The guys chat with Grant about his experience as a naked trainer, his time as a go-go boy, and the wild shenanigans he's encountered while living overseas in Germany. They also dive into the world of shamanic training and answer the burning question: What exactly is jelqing?Dr. Carlton and Dangilo, with Grant's help, tackle some "Hit It or Quit It" questions, including:How do you make sure you're actively clean?Can I take my one-day PrEP on demand since I'm not very active?Can I cut PrEP in half to avoid bonus issues?Does using big toys prevent the anus from returning to its original size?Does fisting or playing with big toys weaken the sphincter muscles?The guys also answer some listener questions. One listener asks about the norovirus and gay sex, while another wants to know about acoustic wave therapy.Tune in for a mix of education, entertainment, and butt stuff.https://linktr.ee/grantforemanfitness?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAaaSUgXldUF8v-UNvXweEAXj4NrF18KkBUEwXlmklhaUJtYUMvuyNofPOc4_aem_6youpHC2tc_u0LLKIEonag
--------
1:28:06
Holding Hands in Palm Springs- 29
This week, Dr. Carlton talks about his Exxxcapades in Palm Springs—let's just say there was a whole lot of "hand-holding" happening, and not in the PG-rated sense. Meanwhile, Dangilo found himself in the smoky, theatrical embrace of Benihana for a birthday celebrationThe guys dive into some listener reviews and tackle some feedback. Dr C and Dangilo do a round of "Hit It or Quit It." Is anal numbing cream a friend or foe? Disco dosing before, during or after a sex trip? And when it comes to fisting, what are the actual dangers? Oh, and hemorrhoidsThe questions don't stop there. One listener asks for advice on life after a colon resection, while another has a burning query about the proper use of a penis pump. The guys dish out thoughtful, practical advice with their some humor because who says educational can't be entertaining?And there's a Trampage update, because what would an episode be without checking in on our favorite long-distance love drama? The gays wrap it all up with this week's "What's Your Love Language?" segment,Grab your headphones and prepare to laugh, learn, and maybe squirm a little—it's another unforgettable episode of Butt Honestly!
About Butt Honestly with Doctor Carlton and Dangilo
Doctor Carlton, The internet's favorite gay, Mayo Clinic trained board certified gastroenterologist and mouthy yet sensitive gay guy, Dangilo Brian Bonilla tackle the messy life challenges that Sex, Socializing, Love and Butt Stuff present in the lives of LGBTQ+ men and their friends.