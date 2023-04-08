A Peach Pass

Bravo News 02:03Some major news broke last Friday involving the possible litigation from reality stars against NBC Universal and its subsidiary, Bravo, and allegedly for Real Housewives of New York City star, Bethenny Frankel is leading the charge. Im breaking down all the details of this legal letter of accusations and I'm giving my opinion on Bethenny's involvement.https://www.rollingstone.com/tv-movies/tv-movie-news/reality-tv-stars-legal-threat-nbc-bravo-exploitation-1234800920/https://pagesix.com/2023/08/04/bethenny-frankel-recruits-over-80-people-in-bravo-nbc-war/The Real Housewives of Atlanta 09:01In this episode, our beloved Cynthia Bailey returns to where she belongs and that's on #RHOA. Kandi and Cynthia meet up at Blaze to catch up and Kandi invites Cynthia to her bedroom Kandi event. Sanya and her sister finally have a heart-to-heart and they lay it all on the table. Marlo does a Christmas card photo shoot with her nephews and Drew is not trusting her husband Wreck-it-Ralph, when he says all he did was work while performing in the Vegas show, Chocolate City.The Real Housewives of New York City 25:21This episode was an emotional one to watch. The ladies enjoy breakfast at Erin's house in the Hamptons before they head back to New York City. Unah opens up about feeling alone in NYC without her family but especially her mother. Jessel is trying to make sure her twins end up in the right school and the right social circles at the tender age of two but her husband just wants to send them to public school. Then Sai de Silva throws a Friendsgiving for Brynn who opens up about her traumatic childhood, feeling alone and abandoned by the people that were supposed to love her the most, her parents. Bryan Whitfield was open, honest, raw, and real and that's what makes her a great Real Housewife of New York City #RHONY