Bravo Tea with Jared B discusses, recaps and provides an unfiltered opinion on some of Bravo’s most popular shows. Longtime Bravo fan and host Jared Barnes will...
Peach Confusion
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: 01:54In this episode, Drew Sidora films the new movie she's starring in, "The Pass" and her husband Ralph proves for a third or fourth week in a row that he doesn't know how to show up and support his wife the way a husband should. We also have Marlo's foster care event where she honors those who grew up in foster care that made it out of the system and became successful in life. Lastly we have Sheree's granddaughters's Sip and See which I've only ever seen or heard of on #RHOA. I'm pretty sure this event was for Sheree. But it looked like a great even though it looked like a great event until we found out Sheree's ex husband, Bob Whitfield has been hiding a secret daughter for over 20 years. Oh my!!The Real Housewives of New York City: 21:43In this episode, it's all about Erin and Abe's 10 Ten Hear Wedding Anniversary Party. From Jessel and Brynn throwing shade at the sponsors on the Anniversary party invitation, to Ubah hooking Erin up with millions of dollars worth Jacob & Co jewels to where to the anniversary party. This episode was one big flex with some shade all around. Jessel and her husband also discuss the urgency behind submitting preschool applications for their twins so they can have access to top tier education and privilege in New York City elite world of private schools. #RHONY
8/23/2023
49:41
Let’s Mention It All
There's no new episode of Real Housewives of Orange County this week so in this episode, I am talking about Bethenny Frankel's interview with Rachel Leviss from Vanderpump Rules. Let's remember that Bethenny is on a mission to take down NBC Universal/Bravo and to get justice for exploited reality stars. In this interview Rachel discussed her time in a mental health facility, what lead to her going to a mental health facility, the Scandoval of it all, and the mental, emotional, and verbal abuse she experienced on Vanderpump Rules. Bethenny's interview with Rachel is three parts and I'm discussing the first two parts of the interview. I find it interesting that Bethenny is trying to be a voice and lend a platform for exploited reality stars while using Rachel to boost Bethenny's podcast to the top of the charts. Also, is it safe to assume Rachel Leviss is part of this possible pending litigation against NBC Universal/Bravo? #PumpRules #VanderpumpRules
8/18/2023
25:46
Fake, Phony, and Self Produced
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: (04:20)In this episode, Kenya More reveals that she's considering having another baby but with time, with her soon-to-be ex-husband out of the picture. We also start to see the cracks in the marital foundation between Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman that lead to their divorce. I also included a clip of Cousin Courtney doing an interview where she alleges that Drew has been faking her storylines on #RHOA. The ladies also participated in Drew's Mental Health retreat which seemed to be more impactful than Sheree's healing trip to Portugal.The Real Housewives of New York City: (24:20)In this episode, Jessel Taank is giving these girls a run for their money because they don't know how to handle her. This episode pretty much revolved around Jessel from her sit down with Erin where Jessel questioned if Tribeca is the neighborhood up and coming. We also had Jessel's fashion event to launch her new fashion consulting business. #RHONY
8/18/2023
44:41
A Peach Pass
Bravo News 02:03Some major news broke last Friday involving the possible litigation from reality stars against NBC Universal and its subsidiary, Bravo, and allegedly for Real Housewives of New York City star, Bethenny Frankel is leading the charge. Im breaking down all the details of this legal letter of accusations and I'm giving my opinion on Bethenny's involvement.https://www.rollingstone.com/tv-movies/tv-movie-news/reality-tv-stars-legal-threat-nbc-bravo-exploitation-1234800920/https://pagesix.com/2023/08/04/bethenny-frankel-recruits-over-80-people-in-bravo-nbc-war/The Real Housewives of Atlanta 09:01In this episode, our beloved Cynthia Bailey returns to where she belongs and that's on #RHOA. Kandi and Cynthia meet up at Blaze to catch up and Kandi invites Cynthia to her bedroom Kandi event. Sanya and her sister finally have a heart-to-heart and they lay it all on the table. Marlo does a Christmas card photo shoot with her nephews and Drew is not trusting her husband Wreck-it-Ralph, when he says all he did was work while performing in the Vegas show, Chocolate City.The Real Housewives of New York City 25:21This episode was an emotional one to watch. The ladies enjoy breakfast at Erin's house in the Hamptons before they head back to New York City. Unah opens up about feeling alone in NYC without her family but especially her mother. Jessel is trying to make sure her twins end up in the right school and the right social circles at the tender age of two but her husband just wants to send them to public school. Then Sai de Silva throws a Friendsgiving for Brynn who opens up about her traumatic childhood, feeling alone and abandoned by the people that were supposed to love her the most, her parents. Bryan Whitfield was open, honest, raw, and real and that's what makes her a great Real Housewife of New York City #RHONY
8/9/2023
42:42
Casitas or Mamitas
Bravo News: (01:03)Nene Leakes had a sit down with former RHOA executive producer Carlos King and Nene mentioned it all. She discussed the early days of #RHOA, how much they got paid the first couple of seasons, and whether she feels like anyone in the current cast can hold the show. She also discussed how she felt like she was being phased off the show and why she sued Bravo, Andy Cohen, and Evolution. https://youtube.com/watch?v=w_zcME9HHyw&si=CKQrar9WY41uMtFshttps://youtube.com/watch?v=-Wp-s7jmJMM&si=MaAG7M6uGWdMkKpFThe soon-to-be ex-husband of Lisa Hochstein, Lenny Hochstein pulled a stunt for the gram and posted his engagement to his 27-year-old mistress even though he's still legally married. https://www.instagram.com/p/CvTJGjrLktO/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==https://pagesix.com/2023/08/03/lisa-hochstein-claims-lenny-staged-proposal-has-been-engaged-for-weeks/Yesterday, we were gifted with the Season 9 trailer of #SouthernCharm and this season looks juicy. Kathryn Dennis and Naomie Olindo are no longer on the show but now we have 3 new cast members. https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvfeD0AAL1U/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==https://people.com/southern-charm-season-9-trailer-exclusive-7568910Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake: (11:15)On this episode of Crappie Lake, Luann, and Sonja continue their hospitality for the town of Benton, IL. Luann and Sonja cleaned some motels rooms, took a trip to Dairy Queen, and delivered on their promise for a brand new playground for the town of Benton #CrappieLakeThe Real Housewives of Orange County: (21:47)On this episode of the Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon Beador's relationship is now the topic of conversation among the group. Tamra Judge is still doing all the things to stay on this show. Eddie Judge is inserting himself into the drama, which is shocking. And Heather Dubrow starts making moves to transition back to acting and her life in Hollywood #RHOC
