Welcome back for another episode of the Booked on Fantasy Podcast! We are continuing our deep dive of Onyx Storm with the chapters 7-12.Violet and her squad enact a brilliant, but very reckless, plan to alter the the wardstone's material to allow the fliers to wield and stay in Basgiath. After being ordered to Samara where the fighting has already been contained, the squad heads to Newhall across the border to rescue Maren's family and help innocent civilians from a Venin attack - easy enough right? WRONG. Turns out Newhall was a trap, and we all screamed in terror when that SILVER HAIRED VENIN makes another appearance! All that and more in today's episode*This is a spoiler free podcast for the rest of the book. We have ONLY read the chapters we are covering in this episode, but please note that this episode will include spoilers for the first two books in the Empyrean series: Fourth Wing & Iron Flame
Queen of Shadows: Ch 65-78 Review & Analysis | Heart to Hearts, Magic's Return, & The King's Confession
Welcome back for another episode of the Booked on Fantasy Podcast! We continue this week with Queen of Shadows chapters 65-78. *This is a spoiler free podcast for the rest of series, but please note that this episode will include spoilers for the books we've read so far including: The Assassin's Blade, Throne of Glass, Crown of Midnight, and Heir of Fire
Welcome back for another episode of the Booked on Fantasy Podcast! We are so excited to kick off our deep dive of Onyx Storm with the prologue-chapter 6.There is no time to waste as Violet, Xaden, and the rest of our beloved characters deal with the aftermath of the Battle of Basgiath. Between dealing with Senarium, trying to keep the fliers at Basgiath, and making sure Xaden doesn't channel Violet has got her hands full. To make matters worse Violet and her squad have to take down several venin that have infiltrated the walls of Basgiath and de-escalate the ever rising tensions between the Navarrian riders and Aretian riders. All that and more on today's episode! *This is a spoiler free podcast for the rest of the book. We have ONLY read the chapters we are covering in this episode, but please note that this episode will include spoilers for the first two books in the Empyrean series: Fourth Wing & Iron Flame
Preparing for the...Onyx Storm!
Welcome back for another episode of the Booked on Fantasy Podcast! This episode is extra special for us because it officially kicks off our coverage of Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros!In today's episode, we'll break down why you should tune in, whether you've already finished the book or are just getting started. We'll also explain how we'll be covering it in a spoiler-free way. To wrap up, we made some rapid-fire predictions—which, let's be honest, are probably going to be hilariously wrong. So grab your leathers, because we've got dragons to ride!
Queen of Shadows: Ch 57-64 Review & Analysis | The Fab 5's Rescue, Hello Princeling, & Asterin's Heartbreak
Welcome back for another episode of the Booked on Fantasy Podcast! We continue this week with Queen of Shadows chapters 57-64.It's time for the Fab 5 to rescue Lysandra, and surprisingly things go perfectly, that is until Chaol clutches defeat from the jaws of victory and goes rogue. In a misguided attempt to "help" Dorian, Chaol runs right into the the Thirteen. Aelin manages to talk Manon into letting Chaol go, but then fumbles hard and baits Manon in a fight so destructive it destroys an ancient temple. Even though Aelin could have gotten away relatively unscathed a loose thread of fate tugged her towards Manon. So she decided to tug back and saved her. Meanwhile things are not looking good for Elide as Vernon throws her in a dark cold dungeon cell. Elide knew no one was coming to save her. All that and more on today's episode! *This is a spoiler free podcast for the rest of series, but please note that this episode will include spoilers for the books we've read so far including: The Assassin's Blade, Throne of Glass, Crown of Midnight, and Heir of Fire
Welcome to the Booked On Fantasy Podcast!Hosted by best friends Addison and Lorraine, Booked On Fantasy is your go-to place for all things fantasy. By exploring the magical worlds of books, shows, and movies, the podcast dives deep into the stories we love, with a special emphasis on books. In each episode, we examine themes, characters and plots, while making predictions for the fantasy series we are reading. Together, we offer fresh perspectives, exciting discussions, and oftentimes hilarious reactions!We are a spoiler-free podcast—perfect for new readers or anyone wanting to experience the books without spoilers! Right now, we're reading Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas, and also eagerly awaiting the release of Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros on January 21st, 2025. In past episodes, we've covered House of the Dragon, so be sure to check out our earlier content too!We're thrilled you found us—don't forget to subscribe and follow us on social media for updates on new episodes and more!