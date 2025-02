Queen of Shadows: Ch 57-64 Review & Analysis | The Fab 5's Rescue, Hello Princeling, & Asterin's Heartbreak

Welcome back for another episode of the Booked on Fantasy Podcast! We continue this week with Queen of Shadows chapters 57-64.It's time for the Fab 5 to rescue Lysandra, and surprisingly things go perfectly, that is until Chaol clutches defeat from the jaws of victory and goes rogue. In a misguided attempt to "help" Dorian, Chaol runs right into the the Thirteen. Aelin manages to talk Manon into letting Chaol go, but then fumbles hard and baits Manon in a fight so destructive it destroys an ancient temple. Even though Aelin could have gotten away relatively unscathed a loose thread of fate tugged her towards Manon. So she decided to tug back and saved her. Meanwhile things are not looking good for Elide as Vernon throws her in a dark cold dungeon cell. Elide knew no one was coming to save her. All that and more on today's episode! *This is a spoiler free podcast for the rest of series, but please note that this episode will include spoilers for the books we've read so far including: The Assassin's Blade, Throne of Glass, Crown of Midnight, and Heir of Fire