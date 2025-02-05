About Booked On Fantasy Podcast

Welcome to the Booked On Fantasy Podcast!Hosted by best friends Addison and Lorraine, Booked On Fantasy is your go-to place for all things fantasy. By exploring the magical worlds of books, shows, and movies, the podcast dives deep into the stories we love, with a special emphasis on books. In each episode, we examine themes, characters and plots, while making predictions for the fantasy series we are reading. Together, we offer fresh perspectives, exciting discussions, and oftentimes hilarious reactions!We are a spoiler-free podcast—perfect for new readers or anyone wanting to experience the books without spoilers! Right now, we're reading Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas, and also eagerly awaiting the release of Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros on January 21st, 2025. In past episodes, we've covered House of the Dragon, so be sure to check out our earlier content too!We’re thrilled you found us—don’t forget to subscribe and follow us on social media for updates on new episodes and more!