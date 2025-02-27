Mom's Guide to Finding Herself: Side Hustles, Hobbies, and Surviving While Parenting Young Children

27 Can Writing a Book Make You Feel Like You Again? Here's How One Mom Did It with Tara Pyfrom

Have you ever wondered how someone processes a major life trauma while still managing the day-to-day demands of motherhood? Do you feel like your own story has been buried under the chaos of raising children? Many moms struggle to find time for themselves and their own stories. In this episode, Tara Pyfrom shares how she turned her experience of surviving a hurricane into a book, and how writing can be a powerful tool for healing and self-discovery. Her story reminds us of the importance of sharing our stories and that we all have a unique voice that matters.BY THE TIME YOU FINISH LISTENING, YOU'LL DISCOVER:How Tara and her family were rescued after their home was destroyed, and what happened in the immediate aftermath of the hurricane, including finding temporary shelter for her family and five dogs.Why her family relocated from the Bahamas to Florida, then to Canada, and how they navigated the challenges of moving internationally while processing trauma.The journey of writing her memoir, including how it started as a therapeutic exercise and became a pathway to healing, and how she learned to self-publish and promote her book.Every mom has a story worth telling, and sharing it can be a powerful step towards rediscovering yourself and feeling whole again.00:30 The Power of Storytelling00:57 Challenges of Sharing Stories01:59 Introducing Tara Pyfrom03:14 Surviving Hurricane Dorian04:31 Finding Refuge and Relocating07:18 Adjusting to Life in Canada12:26 Maintaining Family Memories14:37 Processing Trauma Through Writing15:46 From Therapy Pages to Book Pages17:54 The Journey to Self-Publishing22:43 Parenting Through Crisis27:38 Where to Find the Book and Connect