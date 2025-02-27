Mom's Guide to Finding Herself: Side Hustles, Hobbies, and Surviving While Parenting Young Children

29 Motherhood Makes You Rethink Everything — Even What You Thought You Knew
Has motherhood turned everything you thought you knew upside down? Your career path, your values, even your definition of success?You had a clear sense of direction before kids — expertise in your field, strong beliefs about parenting, a solid identity. Then motherhood arrived, and suddenly, nothing felt certain anymore.In this episode, I share how to navigate this identity shift and embrace the wisdom that comes with letting go of your pre-mom self.BY THE TIME YOU FINISH LISTENING, YOU'LL DISCOVER:Why trying to hold onto your pre-mom identity might be holding you backHow to embrace uncertainty as a sign of growth, not failureWays to build a new identity that includes your hard-earned wisdom without losing your core self00:00 Introduction: Rethinking Everything in Motherhood00:41 Personal Journey: Unraveling Certainties01:49 Career and Identity Crisis04:50 Shifting Values and Self-Judgment07:59 Embracing Change and Growth
28 Hobbies and Hustles for Moms Who Crave More
How often do you find yourself scrolling through social media, wishing you could pursue something just for you but feeling too guilty to take time away from mom duties?Many moms give up their passions and interests, thinking there's no room for personal fulfillment alongside motherhood. But what if you could find something that fits your life right now?In this episode, I share why hobbies and side hustles aren't selfish — they're necessary for reconnecting with yourself beyond motherhood.BY THE TIME YOU FINISH LISTENING, YOU'LL DISCOVER:Why forcing yourself into time-consuming hobbies often backfires (and what to do instead)Simple ways to start exploring interests in just 10 minutes a dayHow to find flexible side hustles that work around nap times and family life00:00 Introduction: Finding Yourself Beyond Motherhood00:40 The Struggles of Losing Yourself in Motherhood01:26 Recognizing the Need for Personal Fulfillment02:18 Starting Small: Hobbies and Side Hustles04:44 Common Pitfalls and How to Avoid Them05:50 Practical Ideas for Hobbies and Side Hustles10:38 Consistency and Realistic Goals11:55 Conclusion: Reclaiming Your Identity
27 Can Writing a Book Make You Feel Like You Again? Here's How One Mom Did It with Tara Pyfrom
Have you ever wondered how someone processes a major life trauma while still managing the day-to-day demands of motherhood? Do you feel like your own story has been buried under the chaos of raising children? Many moms struggle to find time for themselves and their own stories. In this episode, Tara Pyfrom shares how she turned her experience of surviving a hurricane into a book, and how writing can be a powerful tool for healing and self-discovery. Her story reminds us of the importance of sharing our stories and that we all have a unique voice that matters.BY THE TIME YOU FINISH LISTENING, YOU'LL DISCOVER:How Tara and her family were rescued after their home was destroyed, and what happened in the immediate aftermath of the hurricane, including finding temporary shelter for her family and five dogs.Why her family relocated from the Bahamas to Florida, then to Canada, and how they navigated the challenges of moving internationally while processing trauma.The journey of writing her memoir, including how it started as a therapeutic exercise and became a pathway to healing, and how she learned to self-publish and promote her book.Every mom has a story worth telling, and sharing it can be a powerful step towards rediscovering yourself and feeling whole again.00:30 The Power of Storytelling00:57 Challenges of Sharing Stories01:59 Introducing Tara Pyfrom03:14 Surviving Hurricane Dorian04:31 Finding Refuge and Relocating07:18 Adjusting to Life in Canada12:26 Maintaining Family Memories14:37 Processing Trauma Through Writing15:46 From Therapy Pages to Book Pages17:54 The Journey to Self-Publishing22:43 Parenting Through Crisis27:38 Where to Find the Book and Connect
26 Lessons in Parenting From a Mom Who Survived a Cat 5 Hurricane with Tara Pyfrom
Have you ever felt like you were barely keeping your head above water as a parent? Do you sometimes wonder if you're strong enough to handle the challenges of motherhood? It's easy to feel overwhelmed as a parent, especially when facing unexpected challenges. In this episode, we talk to Tara Pyfrom, who shares her incredible journey of surviving Hurricane Dorian and finding strength through unimaginable circumstances, showing us that we all have the capacity to rise to any challenge. Her journey highlights the importance of community, resilience and rediscovering yourself through motherhood.BY THE TIME YOU FINISH LISTENING, YOU'LL DISCOVER:The process of adopting her daughter, including the introspective process of paperwork and how that did not prepare her for parenthood.The harrowing experience of being trapped in her attic during Hurricane Dorian, and how she and her family were rescued.How Tara's story can inspire hope and strength in other parents, reminding them that they are capable of overcoming difficult situations.Sometimes we need a reminder that we are stronger than we think, and that motherhood helps us discover strength we didn't know we had.00:00 Introduction and Host's Personal Struggles01:47 Guest Introduction: Tara Pyfrom's Story02:55 Tara's Life Before Motherhood05:46 Journey to Parenthood: Adoption Process09:04 Early Days of Parenting12:42 Settling into Parenthood and Family Activities14:47 Traveling with Young Children16:09 Parenting Advice for Young Kids18:06 Facing a Natural Disaster18:55 Surviving Hurricane Dorian21:13 The Aftermath and Rescue26:28 Rebuilding Life Post-Disaster
25 How Podcasting Made Me Feel Like a Person Again
Ever feel like your identity has been reduced to just "mom"?When I became a mom, I didn't just lose time for hobbies — I lost touch with what I even enjoyed anymore. Playdates were all about the kids, and meaningful conversations felt impossible.In this episode, I share how podcasting helped me reclaim my voice and identity, plus practical ways you can start sharing your story, too.BY THE TIME YOU FINISH LISTENING, YOU'LL LEARN:Why finding the right creative outlet matters (and why forcing yourself into hobbies that don't fit won't help)How sharing your story can rebuild your sense of self-worth and identitySimple ways to tell your story - from journaling to voice memos to online communities00:00 Introduction and Recap00:37 Losing and Finding Myself02:08 Discovering Podcasting03:06 The Power of Storytelling06:20 Connecting Through Podcasting11:36 Alternative Ways to Share Your StoryWhen you finish listening, I'd love to hear your biggest takeaway from today's episode. Take a screenshot of you listening on your device, share it to your Instagram stories, and tag me, @momidentityproject!While you're there, make sure you follow me on Instagram so you can see behind the scenes how I help moms rediscover their identity & passions and find out how you can, too.Like this show? Pay it forward and share it with a friend.Love this show? Write a 5-star review — even one sentence ensures we keep bringing you the content you want to hear.Support the show to help keep episodes like this coming!Have a question or a story you want me to share on air? Leave me a 90 second or less voice message!Need some support reconnecting with yourself after becoming a mom? Book a Free Discovery Call to see if my services are the right fit for you.LEARN MORE FROM KRISSY BOLD:WEBSITE | INSTAGRAM| FACEBOOK | TIKTOK | YOUTUBE
About Mom's Guide to Finding Herself: Side Hustles, Hobbies, and Surviving While Parenting Young Children
Have you ever looked in the mirror after another exhausting day and thought, “When did I stop being ME and become just MOM?” Your passions, hobbies, and friendships feel so distant, buried beneath sleepless nights and the never-ending to-do lists of raising young children.I get it. I’ve been there too. As a mom of two young kids, I’ve experienced the frustration of losing myself in the chaos of motherhood. I know how overwhelming it can be to find time for yourself, meet other moms, find a supportive mom community, and even entertain the idea of starting a side hustle, creative project, or small business. That’s why I created this podcast—to help moms like us rediscover who we are and take the first steps toward meaningful change.Hi, I’m Krissy. I’m a former teacher and teacher coach who has always embraced new opportunities and juggled multiple side gigs. Over the past four years, I’ve been on a journey to rediscover my identity beyond motherhood—and I’ve finally figured it out. Along the way, I’ve helped other moms reconnect with their passions, explore creative ideas, and build meaningful connections with other moms by helping them create practical, realistic plans to rediscover their identities—even through the chaos and busyness of parenting. Whether you’re looking for ideas for mom entrepreneurs, tips on balancing parenting and being a mompreneur, inspiration to take that first step, or simply love hearing stories of moms navigating motherhood and building something extraordinary, this podcast is your guide to rediscovering yourself and creating something amazing.In this podcast, you’ll hear honest, relatable stories from moms just like you—women who’ve navigated the challenges of parenting, discovered new passions, built businesses, and launched side hustles. Each episode offers practical self-care advice, uplifting moments, and fresh ideas to help you take small steps toward rediscovering yourself. You’ll find inspiration and support for all the mom guilt, parenting challenges, and the struggle to balance personal development. The demands of family life can leave you feeling lost in the midst of motherhood challenges. It’s time to take control of your personal growth and find ways to prioritize self-care for moms like us.Whether you’re lost in a mountain of diapers or longing for hope and connection, each episode will leave you feeling seen, inspired, and supported on your motherhood journey.
