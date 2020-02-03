Blueprint Leadership with Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth Wright is a podcast for anyone interested in leadership. During this time, you'll hear from ...
Blueprint Leadership with CMSAF Kaleth Wright - Ep 08 feat. MGySgt. Scott H. Stalker
Chief Master Sergeant of The Air Force Kaleth O. Wright talks leadership, lessons learned, and shared experiences with Master Gunnery Sergeant (MGySgt) Scott H. Stalker, the Command Senior Enlisted Leader of United States Cyber Command and the National Security Agency.
5/18/2020
Blueprint Leadership with CMSAF Kaleth Wright - Ep 07 feat. CMSgt Summer Leifer
Chief Master Sergeant of The Air Force Kaleth O. Wright talks leadership, lessons learned, and shared experiences with Chief Master Sergeant Summer Leifer, the Sixteenth Air Force command chief, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.
4/24/2020
Blueprint Leadership with CMSAF Kaleth Wright - Ep 06 feat. CMSgt Karen Beirne-Flint
Chief Master Sergeant of The Air Force Kaleth O. Wright talks leadership, lessons learned, and shared experiences with Chief Master Sergeant Karen F. Beirne-Flint, the 16th Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) headquartered at Quantico Marine Ground Installation, Virginia.
3/26/2020
Blueprint Leadership with CMSAF Kaleth Wright - Ep 05 feat. Dr. Kevin Basik
Chief Master Sergeant of The Air Force Kaleth O. Wright talks leadership, lessons learned, and shared experiences with Dr. Kevin Basik, a Leadership Development Speaker and a retired Air Force Lt Col.
3/2/2020
Blueprint Leadership with CMSAF Kaleth Wright - Ep 04 feat CMSgt Manny Piñeiro
Chief Master Sergeant of The Air Force Kaleth O. Wright talks leadership, lessons learned, and shared experiences with Chief Master Sergeant Manny Piñeiro, Air Force Special Duty Manager for first sergeants.
About Blueprint Leadership with CMSAF Kaleth Wright
Blueprint Leadership with Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth Wright is a podcast for anyone interested in leadership. During this time, you'll hear from some of CMSAF Wright's friends and favorite leaders as they discuss all things leadership, provide insights and tips. Ultimately the goal is to help current and future leaders find their path and reach their leadership goals.
We call it "blueprint" but as we all know, there's not one way to lead. We want to share our experiences, give advice and hopefully we can help you find your path and reach your potential as a leader.