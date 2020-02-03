About Blueprint Leadership with CMSAF Kaleth Wright

Blueprint Leadership with Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth Wright is a podcast for anyone interested in leadership. During this time, you'll hear from some of CMSAF Wright's friends and favorite leaders as they discuss all things leadership, provide insights and tips. Ultimately the goal is to help current and future leaders find their path and reach their leadership goals. We call it "blueprint" but as we all know, there's not one way to lead. We want to share our experiences, give advice and hopefully we can help you find your path and reach your potential as a leader.