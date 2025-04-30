Bloodlines and Backdrops : The Secrets of Mystic Falls

Podcast Teaser

From 2009 to 2017, vampires took over our small Southern town.I’m Amber JaNae, a local from Mystic Falls—okay, technically Covington, Georgia. But I lived through it all: the filming, the fandom, and the Founder’s Parties held on our front lawns. Now, we’d like to share the Vampire Stalker experience with you. We’ve collected props, captured behind-the-scenes moments, and witnessed our quiet little town transform into a supernatural legend.Now, I’m inviting you to join me—one episode at a time.Welcome to "Bloodlines & Backdrops," the Vampire Diaries rewatch with receipts.We’re diving into each episode with filming stories, insider secrets, set photos, and cast memories you won’t find on Google. Plus, we have interviews lined up with cast, crew, local residents, security personnel, and fans!Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just rewatching for the tenth time, welcome to the real Mystic Falls.New episodes of "Bloodlines & Backdrops" will drop every Thursday at 8 PM, just like when it originally aired, starting June 27th!