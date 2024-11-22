Welcome back to the Blk & Blu Podcast! In episode 2, we kick things off with Blake sharing the nightmarish weekend getaway he had (yes, it includes CQB in an Airbnb) and how he met Blackbeard's grandson...in great detail. Kyle shares his recent injury news (insert Jake Gyllenhaal meme here) and how it's not stopping him from living his dreams of becoming a podcaster. They talk fellowship, advice Blake would give his younger self, and the burning question - what did Kyle wear to workout in Afghanistan? It's as patriotic as it gets. So buckle up, because things are about to get weird - let's get into it.
--------
1:07:16
Shipwrecks, Sports, and Surviving on Sheetz
Welcome to the first episode of the Blu & Blu Podcast! In this pilot episode, we’re kicking things off with a little bit of everything — from how we came up with the name for this podcast (trust us, it’s not as simple as it sounds) to high school sports and getting saucy at Applebee’s. You’ll hear about what happens when you cheat on the ACT (spoiler: don’t do it), the time Blake paid $150 for a bottle of Five Hour Energy, and Kyle’s time in Desert Storm. It’s a little bit of everything — but mostly it’s us just telling it like it is. So, grab a seat and let’s get into it.
