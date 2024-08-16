The podcast that resides at the intersection of Black Culture and horticulture in a world where all the garden fairies and most of the gnomes are white. Hosted by millennial black plant enthusiast and self proclaimed Plantrepreneur, Colah B Tawkin. 'Conversations WILL be had' on a range of topics that directly influence and impact black plant keepers as we blackily impact and influence the world. Follow @blackinthegarden in IG and Tune in weekly! Send any questions, concerns or feedback to [email protected]
.