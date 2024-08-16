Powered by RND
PodcastsLeisureBlack in the Garden
Listen to Black in the Garden in the App
Listen to Black in the Garden in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Black in the Garden

Podcast Black in the Garden
Colah B
The podcast that resides at the intersection of Black Culture and horticulture in a world where all the garden fairies and most of the gnomes are white. Hosted ...
LeisureHome & GardenSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • Don’t Moss With Me (Botanical Black History)
    Welcome back, Soil Cousins! We’re back with a new season of Black in the Garden! We’re introducing a brand-new, plant-powered game that blends knowledge, culture, and plenty of laughs—Don’t Moss With Me! Inspired by the fast-paced fun of games like IKYFL from The Terrell Show this Black botanical trivia challenge puts a fresh spin on how we explore the vibrant intersections of Black culture and horticulture. Colah B Tawkin and Plant Zaddy test each other’s knowledge with questions rooted in past episodes, historical gems, and cultural references—all while trying to spot who’s bluffing. Think you know your plants? Or how deeply they’re woven into our stories, traditions, and history? You might be surprised! Get ready to laugh, learn, and flex your own botanical brilliance. We ain’t new to this—we TRUE to this. Let’s get into it! To support Black in the Garden and other public media programming this Giving Season, visit wabe.org/give For more information, visit www.wabe.org/podcasts/blackinthegarden See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    18:02
  • Black in the Garden on *City Lights* with Lois Reitzes
    As we close out the year, we’re excited to share a special conversation between *Black in the Garden* host Colah B. Tawkin and WABE’s City Lights* with Lois Reitzes. In this inspiring interview, Colah reflects on her personal journey, her deep love for plants, and the importance of always striving and growing—both in life and in the garden. While the cultivation and care of plants are universal, the discourse around horticulture often amplifies privileged voices while overlooking others. That’s where *Black in the Garden* stands out. Hosted by Colah B. Tawkin—gardener, researcher, and “plantrepreneur”—this podcast uplifts the experiences and expertise of Black gardeners, farmers, and plantkeepers, sharing underrepresented stories of resilience, growth, and achievement. Tune in to hear Colah’s reflections and insights as she continues to amplify fresh perspectives within the plant world. To support Black in the Garden and other public media programing this Giving Season, visit wabe.org/give For more information, visit www.wabe.org/podcasts/blackinthegardenSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    38:03
  • Single Plant Parents: Love & Lessons from the Greenhouse
    Soil Cousins, it’s cuffing and holiday season—a time for matching pajamas or cozy solo nights, depending on where life finds you. Whether you’re snuggled up with a partner or embracing the solo journey, this episode of Black in the Garden is for all the single Plant Parents nurturing their greens—and themselves. Join Colah B. and guest cohost, Plant Zaddy, as they dive into the art of plant companionship and explore how our leafy friends can help us connect with others and ourselves. Drawing inspiration from NPR's The Art of Being Single, this conversation unpacks the joys and challenges of single life through the lens of plant care. Discover how plants can help combat loneliness, reflect our relationship patterns, and guide us through post-breakup growth. From personal stories of relationships, single parenthood, marriage, and falling in love with plants, we’re getting real about the patience, resilience, and nurturing connections that plant care teaches us. Whether you’re flying solo, coupled up, or somewhere in between, this episode will remind you that you’re never truly alone with your green companions by your side. Grab your favorite plant, get cozy, and let’s dig in! For more information, visit www.wabe.org/podcasts/blackinthegardenSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    35:12
  • Healing the World, One Mile at a Time with Lelo Jones
    Soil Cousins, get ready to be inspired! The dynamic Lelo Jones is back! Lelo is a passionate advocate for sustainable living, urban farming, and community empowerment. Fresh off his awe-inspiring 100-mile walk from Columbus to Atlanta, Lelo shares the powerful story behind “Heal the World, 100 Miles to Change,” an initiative designed to raise awareness about sustainable living and preserving the planet for future generations. From his roots in hosting Atlanta’s Soil Festival to founding Outdoor Fresh Farm and the Outdoor Universal network, Lelo is on a mission to reconnect people to the soil and inspire eco-friendly lifestyles. He’s not just a farmer—he’s a movement, blending education, activism, and hands-on farming to empower communities and amplify the voices of Black farmers. Tune in for an energizing conversation packed with practical tips for integrating sustainable practices into your life, whether you have a backyard, a balcony, or just a passion for greener living. Join us as we explore how Lelo’s journey is changing the game and healing the world—one step and one seed at a time. To support Black in the Garden and other public media programing amplifying Atlanta this Giving Tuesday, visit wabe.org/give For more information, visit www.wabe.org/podcasts/blackinthegardenSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    33:33
  • A Family Affair: Thanksgiving
    Soil Cousins! Welcome to the first-ever Thanksgiving episode of Black in the Garden! As we celebrate our fifth anniversary, we’re soaking in the spirit of gratitude and pulling up to the Black Thanksgiving table for a flavorful discussion. This year, we’re serving up some hot takes on clashing Black cultural perspectives around holiday favorites—everything from garden-fresh dishes to the must-have staples and even the infamous ‘sweet potato pie bias.’ Joining Colah B. Tawkin at the table are the vibrant voices of Plant Zaddy and Lelo Jones. Grab a plate, pour yourself a glass of your favorite beverage, and settle in for this lively conversation about all things Thanksgiving. Here’s what’s on the menu: ·       From Soul to Plant Soul: How is plant-based eating finding its place in the Black community? Is Auntie Tab leading the charge, or is it just the evolution of veggie-centric Southern cuisine? ·       Holiday Classics, Remixed: Are plant-based substitutes replacing traditional holiday staples? Or are new dishes simply finding a seat at the table alongside the classics? ·       Plant-Based Skepticism: Who’s giving Auntie Tab’s mac and cheese the side-eye? Are uncles across the table ready to swap ham hocks for mushrooms and cashews? ·       Controversial Pie: The Pumpkin Pie Taboo vs. Sweet Potato Pie Bias. Whether you’re team “collards and cornbread” or team “casserole and cauliflower,” this episode is sure to spark laughs, insights, and maybe even a little debate at your family’s holiday gathering. For more information, visit www.wabe.org/podcasts/blackinthegardenSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    37:36

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Black in the Garden

The podcast that resides at the intersection of Black Culture and horticulture in a world where all the garden fairies and most of the gnomes are white. Hosted by millennial black plant enthusiast and self proclaimed Plantrepreneur, Colah B Tawkin. 'Conversations WILL be had' on a range of topics that directly influence and impact black plant keepers as we blackily impact and influence the world. Follow @blackinthegarden in IG and Tune in weekly! Send any questions, concerns or feedback to [email protected].
Podcast website

Listen to Black in the Garden, 天真不天真 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.6.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/9/2025 - 2:41:01 AM