A Family Affair: Thanksgiving

Soil Cousins! Welcome to the first-ever Thanksgiving episode of Black in the Garden! As we celebrate our fifth anniversary, we’re soaking in the spirit of gratitude and pulling up to the Black Thanksgiving table for a flavorful discussion. This year, we’re serving up some hot takes on clashing Black cultural perspectives around holiday favorites—everything from garden-fresh dishes to the must-have staples and even the infamous ‘sweet potato pie bias.’ Joining Colah B. Tawkin at the table are the vibrant voices of Plant Zaddy and Lelo Jones. Grab a plate, pour yourself a glass of your favorite beverage, and settle in for this lively conversation about all things Thanksgiving. Here’s what’s on the menu: · From Soul to Plant Soul: How is plant-based eating finding its place in the Black community? Is Auntie Tab leading the charge, or is it just the evolution of veggie-centric Southern cuisine? · Holiday Classics, Remixed: Are plant-based substitutes replacing traditional holiday staples? Or are new dishes simply finding a seat at the table alongside the classics? · Plant-Based Skepticism: Who’s giving Auntie Tab’s mac and cheese the side-eye? Are uncles across the table ready to swap ham hocks for mushrooms and cashews? · Controversial Pie: The Pumpkin Pie Taboo vs. Sweet Potato Pie Bias. Whether you’re team “collards and cornbread” or team “casserole and cauliflower,” this episode is sure to spark laughs, insights, and maybe even a little debate at your family’s holiday gathering. For more information, visit www.wabe.org/podcasts/blackinthegardenSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.