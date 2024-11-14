Powered by RND
PodcastsHistoryBlack History Matters 365
Black History Matters 365

BHM365 is a weekly podcast series hosted by Jo Scaife a Marketplace Entrepreneur
BHM365 is a weekly podcast series that explores the true account of African American History as American History. Hosted by author and marketplace entrepreneur ...
  • BHM365 Presents: "Real Relationships" with Dr. T. (Terrence Schofield), The People's Psychologist - Conquering Fear: "I'm Not Afraid Anymore"
    BHM365 "Real Relationships"  Dr. Terrence Schofield (Dr. T), "The People's Psychologist"
Topic: Conquering Fear: "I Am Not Afraid Anymore"

BHM365 presents a new show that will focus first relationships, how we as everyday people relate to one another in marriage, family, friendship, business, and more. This show will be hosted with Dr. Terrence Schofield, African American Psychologist or better known as Dr. T., the People's Psychologist. Dr. T is is one of the most sought after relationship experts in America. Dr. T's coaching organization is a for-profit that assists individuals, couples, businesses, and organizations seeking to resolve conflicts, improve communication, gather confidence, and build stronger relationships. From one-on-one coaching sessions to auditorium filled training workshops and seminars, Dr. T has the tools and services to meet your personal, professional, spiritual, and organizational needs.

Dr. T. is also a established author who books are "Distractions: Why We Do What we Do" and "Black Married and Not Feeling It".
    11:38
  • BHM365 Presents: Real Relationships with Dr. Terrence Schofield (Dr. T., "The People's Psychologist") - After The Election: A New Mindset - Special Guests: Ron "Spider Man" Johnson and Marcellus Roberts
    BHM365 "Real Relationships"  Dr. Terrence Schofield, Dr. T "The People's Psychologist"
Special Guests: Ron "Spider Man" Johnson and Marcellus Roberts (TNU Student)
Topic: After The Election: A New Mind Set. LOVE.
    53:20
  • BH365 Celebrates the Fourth of July: United States of America Independence Day
    Happy 4th of July
The Day of Independence

This day in 1776 that the Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Continental Congress. July 4 commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. In 1941, July 4 was declared as a paid holiday for all federal employees. The United States of America celebrates its Independence Day on July 4 every year. The day commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

Ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, establishing the United States of America.
    1:15
  • BH365 Moment: Moment in History - Juneteenth
    Moment in History
Juneteenth  

Celebrating the 11th National Annual Holiday: Juneteenth

On Tuesday June 15, 2021, the U. S. Senate unanimously passed legislation establishing Juneteenth as a national holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States. The bill went to President Joe Biden desk and passed. Today, Juneteenth has become the 11th annual federal holiday. Juneteenth a holiday celebrated on 19 June to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the US. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on that date in 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, slaves were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day, and Emancipation Day. History has been made, let us celebrate today and for years to come.
    5:19
  • BH365 Moment in History: Memorial Day History
    BH365  Moment in History
Memorial Day History

Honoring and mourning the US military men and women who died while serving to protect our country, as well as those that now serving. Also honoring their families who sacrifice their support and love these brave soldiers. We thank you and love you. 

Did you know? Each year on Memorial Day a national moment of remembrance takes place at 3:00 p.m. local time.

It is unclear where exactly this tradition originated; numerous different communities may have independently initiated the memorial gatherings. And some records show that one of the earliest Memorial Day commemorations was organized by a group of formerly enslaved people in Charleston, South Carolina less than a month after the Confederacy surrendered in 1865. Nevertheless, in 1966 the federal government declared Waterloo, New York, the official birthplace of Memorial Day.

Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Memorial Day 2024 will occur on Monday, May 27th. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades. Unofficially, it marks the beginning of the summer season.

Early Observances of Memorial Day
The Civil War, which ended in the spring of 1865, claimed more lives than any conflict in U.S. history and required the establishment of the country's first national cemeteries.

By the late 1860s, Americans in various towns and cities had begun holding springtime tributes to these countless fallen soldiers, decorating their graves with flowers and reciting prayers.

Decoration Day
On May 5, 1868, General John A. Logan, leader of an organization for Northern Civil War veterans, called for a nationwide day of remembrance later that month. "The 30th of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land," he proclaimed.

The date of Decoration Day, as he called it, was chosen because it wasn't the anniversary of any particular battle.

History of Memorial Day
Memorial Day, as Decoration Day gradually came to be known, originally honored only those lost while fighting in the Civil War. But during World War I the United States found itself embroiled in another major conflict, and the holiday evolved to commemorate American military personnel who died in all wars, including World War II, The Vietnam War, The Korean War and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
About Black History Matters 365

BHM365 is a weekly podcast series that explores the true account of African American History as American History. Hosted by author and marketplace entrepreneur Jo Anne Scaife, this podcast dives into the revolutionary research found in “Black History 365: An Inclusive Account of American History” a seminal work by Dr. Walter Milton, Jr. and Dr. Joel Freeman. Featuring weekly interviews with history makers and current influencers, special ‘round table’ talks and series, as well as community focused events important to urban culture around the globe BHM365 sets the historical record straight for today and for future generations. 
