George Floyd - Part 1
In this powerful episode, we dive deep into the life of George Floyd, exploring the systemic racism and discrimination he faced throughout his life, as well as the resilience and sense of community that defined his neighborhood, Cuney Homes. We discuss the oppressive mechanisms used historically to keep black people in a certain position, the impact of the criminal justice system on Floyd's life, and the ongoing segregation in education. Join us as we honor George Floyd's memory and work towards a more just and equal society.Visit us at blackhistoryforwhitepeople.com.Buy our book on Amazon!$5/month supports us at patreon.com/blackhistoryforwhitepeople.Check us out on Twitter @BHforWP and Instagram @BlackHistoryForWhitePeople or feel free to email us at [email protected] this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/black-history-for-white-people/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
5/3/2023
47:14
Hillery Thomas Stewart
In this episode, we explore the life and legacy of Hillery Thomas Stewart, an obscure figure in history who managed to purchase his own freedom and acquire over 500 acres of land before the end of slavery. We discuss the impact this would have had on generations of Black people, providing them with opportunities for wealth and stability. We also delve into the systematic ways white institutions took land from Black farmers during the Jim Crow era and the oppressive reality of sharecropping. Finally, we examine the full story of George Floyd's life, tracing his roots through generations of struggle and injustice in America.
4/19/2023
23:21
The Diversity Coach
Dr. James O. Rodgers, president and principal consultant of The Diversity Coach, believes that effectively managing diversity requires a new approach to managing people. He has seen firsthand how a lack of good management practices can cause chaos and disrupt the workplace, drastically lowering productivity. His goal is to bring diversity management as a key business strategy to all businesses in this highly connected, globalized economy.Check out his website.
4/5/2023
53:13
A Hate Crime with Alan Mays
Alan Mays is a disabled Army Vet.He and his wife had reached out to local police for help and had filed over 25 reports of vandalism, property theft, harassment, suspicious person on property, and photos of people inside home while the family was away. The couple never received any help for these events. Their home was burnt to the ground and a racial slur was written on the pool house wall. The insurance company refused their claim on a technicality of a false accusation of passing a bad check over 22 years ago. Court records show the charge was dismissed by a judge and no charges were filed.Support Alan financially via his GoFundMe set up by his brother.Read the CNN article.
3/15/2023
48:48
Victory. Stand! Raising My Fist for Justice with Derrick Barnes
On October 16, 1968, during the medal ceremony at the Mexico City Olympics, Tommie Smith, the gold medal winner in the 200-meter sprint, and John Carlos, the bronze medal winner, stood on the podium in black socks and raised their black-gloved fists to protest racial injustice inflicted upon African Americans. Both men were forced to leave the Olympics, received death threats, and faced ostracism and continuing economic hardships.In his first-ever memoir for young readers, Tommie Smith looks back on his childhood growing up in rural Texas through to his stellar athletic career, culminating in his historic victory and Olympic podium protest. Victory. Stand! paints a stirring portrait of an iconic moment in Olympic history that still resonates today.Purchase Victory. Stand! Raising My Fist for JusticeCheck out the book's websiteVisit Derrick's website at derrickdbarnes.com
Our goal is simple—educate white people on Black history.
The highest calling of humanity is to love. Whether you know it or not, the racial disparities in our country hurt us. They train us to protect our advantages rather than love others, and that mentality reduces us.
