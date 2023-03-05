About Black History for White People

Our goal is simple—educate white people on Black history.

The highest calling of humanity is to love. Whether you know it or not, the racial disparities in our country hurt us. They train us to protect our advantages rather than love others, and that mentality reduces us.

New episodes will be released on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month.

Visit us at blackhistoryforwhitepeople.com + for bonus content and the ability to vote for future topics, support us on Patreon at patreon.com/blackhistoryforwhitepeople.

Check us out on Twitter @BHforWP and Instagram @BlackHistoryForWhitePeople or freel free to email us at [email protected]