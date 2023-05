Believe You Me with Michael Bisping

481 - Fight Week Ft. Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley and Mike Perry

Michael Bisping talks with Aljamain Sterling about his win at the weekend, his dominant reign, looking forward to his fight with Sean O'Malley and more then Sean O'Malley himself hops on to talk about the incident in the cage with Merab Dvalishvili, enjoying Mike Perry knocking out Luke Rockhold's Teeth, his plans for the Steling fight and more then Mike Perry jumps on to talk becoming a superstar in BKFC, the plans for his platinum belt, who he'd like next in boxing, his long standing rivalry with Darren Till and more then before they sign off, Anthony Smith gives a fight week check in live from Charlotte talking his interactions with Johnny Walker, riding in style through the city and his thoughts heading into his pivotal fight this weekend and so much more!This Episode Was Recorded On 05.08.23