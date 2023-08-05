Believe You Me with Michael Bisping

Former UFC middleweight Champion, Michael Bisping, brings his brand of brash, comedic MMA commentary to the podcast world! Believe You Me is a twice weekly show... More
Available Episodes
5 of 20
481 - Fight Week Ft. Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley and Mike Perry
Michael Bisping talks with Aljamain Sterling about his win at the weekend, his dominant reign, looking forward to his fight with Sean O'Malley and more then Sean O'Malley himself hops on to talk about the incident in the cage with Merab Dvalishvili, enjoying Mike Perry knocking out Luke Rockhold's Teeth, his plans for the Steling fight and more then Mike Perry jumps on to talk becoming a superstar in BKFC, the plans for his platinum belt, who he'd like next in boxing, his long standing rivalry with Darren Till and more then before they sign off, Anthony Smith gives a fight week check in live from Charlotte talking his interactions with Johnny Walker, riding in style through the city and his thoughts heading into his pivotal fight this weekend and so much more!This Episode Was Recorded On 05.08.23
5/12/2023
2:12:43
480 - UFC 288 Recap Ft. Matt Frevola and Charles Jourdain
Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith talk with Matt Frevola about his win over Drew Dober, his call out of Paddy Pimblett, and incredibel night for Sera Longo and more then Charles Jourdain calls in to talk staying disciplined in his win against Kron Gracie, calling out Edson Barboza, maturing in his UFC career and more, plus all the rest of the action at UFC 288, Tony Fergusons DUI arrest, Demetrious Johnson winning in his return to fighting on US Soil and so much more!This Episode Was Recorded On 05.08.23
5/9/2023
2:00:25
479 - Cringe Crown On The Line
Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith preview UFC 288 from Henry Cejudo returning against Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title to, Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammed in a clash of top 5 welterweights, Kron Gracie and Jessica Andrade returning to action plus what's going on with Francis Ngganou, MMA fighters scrapping with dads on a golf course and so much more!This Episode Was Recorded On 05.04.23
5/5/2023
1:30:10
478 - Mighty Mouse Is In The House Ft. Demetrious Johnson
Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith talk with Mighty Mouse about his upcoming trilogy fight against Adriano Morae's this weekend, fighting across the globe, his legendary fighting career, what the future holds and more plus Perry and Rockhold's bare knuckle classic with a guest appearance by Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and Jake Paul arguing over rounds and steroids, Tito failing space training and so much more!This Episode Was Recorded On 05.02.23
5/3/2023
1:46:02
477 - Big Tom Aspinall Returns!
Michael Bisping welcomes on Tom Aspinall to talk his meteoric rise to fame while he's been recovering, keeping a strong mentality while dealing with a setback, the state of the heavyweight division, Jon Jones talking retirement and more plus Nate Diaz getting arrested and bailed out in New Orleans, Max Holloway calling for a UFC 1 rules match against Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya going in on Dricus Du Plessis so much more!This Episode Was Recorded On 04.27.23
